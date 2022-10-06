Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Boss on Serena’s Decision Not to Shoot [Spoiler]
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Episode 6 “Together.”]. After June (Elisabeth Moss) and Luke (O-T Fagbenle) are captured and separated, it’s probably not a surprise to her that she finds herself staring down a gun by the end of the latest Handmaid’s Tale episode. But what does follow very much is.
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 10-16): ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘The Rings of Power’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 10-16.
tvinsider.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’: Watch Mayim React as Ken Jennings Is Praised (VIDEO)
Mayim Bialik put The Afterparty actor Ike Barinholtz on the spot on Celebrity Jeopardy! on Sunday, October 10, when she brought up his love for Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings. Barinholtz was a contestant on Sunday’s episode of the ABC show, alongside The Terminal List star Constance Wu and former NBA player turned sports analyst Jalen Rose. It was during some mid-game chit-chat when Bialik asked the awkward question. “You are a huge fan of Jeopardy; specifically, you’re a huge fan of Ken Jennings?” she inquired. “As we all are,” she added.
tvinsider.com
‘The Winchesters’: Meg Donnelly & Drake Rodger on Prequel’s Similarity to ‘Supernatural’ Season 1 (VIDEO)
Supernatural fans know the story of Mary and John Winchester… or so they think. That’s where the upcoming prequel, The Winchesters, which includes vets from the original series such as Jensen Ackles (who also reprises his role as Dean and narrates) and Danneel Ackles as executive producers and Robbie Thompson as the showrunner, comes in.
RELATED PEOPLE
tvinsider.com
It’s a Wonderful Lifetime 2022: Your Full Schedule of Christmas Movies (PHOTOS)
We’re less than a month away from It’s a Wonderful Lifetime kicking off its 2022 programming event, and the schedule is out!. Starting November 5, new movies will air every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, featuring some very familiar faces as well as new ones to Lifetime. Plus, there are a couple reunions (such as Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman‘s Jane Seymour and Joe Lando, Grey’s Anatomy‘s Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening) you won’t want to miss.
tvinsider.com
‘DWTS’: ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ & More Disney+ Night Tributes (RECAP)
[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 4.]. Dancing With the Stars got meta in Episode 4. This week’s theme was celebrating all things Disney+, prompting each pair of dancers to perform a number in tribute to a movie or show currently available to stream on the platform. Basically, it was a two-hour, high-energy ad for the Disney+ catalogue.
tvinsider.com
John Stamos on ‘Big Shot’ Season 2 & the ‘Tsunami of Love’ for Bob Saget (VIDEO)
His Westbrook Sirens girls basketball team won big last year in the first season finale of Disney+’s dramedy Big Shot, but don’t expect life to be an easy layup for cantankerous coach Marvyn Korn (John Stamos) as we move into the show’s second round. When the sports...
tvinsider.com
‘Avenue 5’ Kicks Off Season 2 With More Bad News (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Avenue 5 Season 2 premiere “No One Wants an Argument About Reality.”]. And to think: Those in the know thought the eight additional years it would take Avenue 5 to get home was bad. Five months have passed since the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
Justin Hartley on Traveling Back to 1981 With Wife Sofia Pernas on ‘Quantum Leap’ (VIDEO)
Justin Hartley is joining the time-traveling fun of NBC‘s Quantum Leap, but don’t expect his character to be anything like Kevin Pearson on This Is Us, which ended its six-season run earlier this year. The episode is set in 1981, and Dr. Ben Song (Raymond Lee) has jumped...
tvinsider.com
Kelli Giddish’s Final ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode Revealed, Will Return for ‘Organized Crime’ Guest Spot
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has set the air date for Kelli Giddish‘s final episode — and with it comes news that may make saying goodbye to Detective Amanda Rollins a bit easier. Giddish’s final SVU episode will air on Thursday, December 8. No further details are...
tvinsider.com
‘The Winchesters’ Origin Story, Battle Rounds on ‘The Voice,’ Early Yuletide on ‘Monarch’
Supernatural fans can experience the backstory of Sam and Dean’s parents in The Winchesters. Charlie Puth, Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul and Jazmine Sullivan mentor the singers as The Voice moves into the Battle Rounds. It’s summer on Fox’s Monarch, but already time to film the family’s annual Christmas special despite all the trauma.
tvinsider.com
‘The Goldbergs’ Welcomes Back David Hasselhoff in First Look (PHOTOS)
The Goldbergs are welcoming a special guest to the show for the October 12 episode, “Man of the House,” as TV icon David Hasselhoff stops by once again and we have your exclusive first look. The Knight Rider actor is spending time with the Goldberg kids in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tvinsider.com
‘Yellowstone’ Casts Orli Gottesman as Carter’s Love Interest in Season 5
Young actress Orli Gottesman is coming to the Dutton Ranch!. In Season 5 of Yellowstone, we can expect love to be in the air not just for newlyweds Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, but for Beth’s son-not-son, Carter (Finn Little). For those of you who need a refresher, Beth invited Carter to live and work on the Dutton ranch after he lost both his parents.
tvinsider.com
‘Pickled’ Sets Premiere Date: Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler & More to Play in Tournament
Celebrities have come together to battle it out to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US, and CBS has now announced when you’ll get to watch (and laugh at) all the action of the pickleball tournament produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS Studios. The two-hour...
tvinsider.com
Will ‘The Voice’ Be the Same Without Blake Shelton? (POLL)
The Voice is going to lose its last remaining original coach, Blake Shelton, after Season 23’s spring run on NBC. The news was announced alongside the casting of Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper as Season 23 coaches who will appear alongside Shelton and returning star Kelly Clarkson. Appearing as a coach since the show’s 2011 debut, a lot has changed for the music competition series in the years since, particularly on the coach’s panel, but one thing has remained the same: Shelton’s presence.
tvinsider.com
NYCC 2022: See the Stars of ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Titans’ & More in Our Studio (PHOTOS)
New York Comic Con 2022 may have come to an end on October 9, but we have plenty of photos to share from our TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine portrait and video studio which captured the stars as they stopped by the Javits Center in Manhattan. Day 4 was...
tvinsider.com
Win ‘Supernatural’ Collector’s Issue Signed by Jensen Ackles: Take Our ‘Winchesters’ Quiz!
How well do you know Supernatural after 15 seasons? Well, if you know it really well, you might be rewarded with a copy of the Supernatural Expanded Collector’s Issue signed by Jensen Ackles!. Ahead of the premiere of the prequel from Jensen and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters, which is...
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig’s Netflix Fantasy
UPDATED, 11:45 a.m.: Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its YA fantasy pic The School for Good and Evil, directed by Paul Feig (Last Christmas), which is slated for a global release on the streamer on October 19. The film is set in the village of Gavaldon, where two misfits and best friends, Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie), share the unlikeliest of bonds. Sophie, a golden-haired seamstress, dreams of escaping her dreary life to become a princess, while Agatha, with her grim aesthetic and offbeat mother, has the makings of a real witch. One night under a blood red...
tvinsider.com
‘Days of Our Lives’ Star James Lastovic Found Safe After Going Missing in Hawaii
Fans and loves ones of Days of Our Lives star James Lastovic were given quite the scare when it was announced that the actor known for playing Joey Johnson on the soap had gone missing in Hawaii. He had gone hiking on Sunday, October 9, and failed to return to his hotel or make a flight.
tvinsider.com
A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest
A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
Comments / 0