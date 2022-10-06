Read full article on original website
Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000
The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years
RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him
Claremont City Councilors said they are optimistic and excited about their choice of a new top administrator in Octavian “Yoshi” Manale, though they have also fielded a number of questions from residents about their selection. Read the story on VTDigger here: Newly hired New Hampshire city manager’s past in Brattleboro precedes him.
Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty
The 25-year-old New Hampshire man allegedly told witnesses “I am sorry” after shooting another hotel guest in the face. A number of witnesses had observed or encountered the suspect carrying a gun in the open around the hotel. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect in shooting at White River Junction Comfort Inn pleads not guilty.
New Hampshire man training for ultramarathon rescued by Fish and Game officers on Mount Isolation Trail
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — An ultramarathoner is recovering after being rescued by New Hampshire Fish and Game officers near Sargent's Purchase. The 24-year-old from Intervale hurt his hip during a training trail run on a 40-mile route Sunday, officials said. He began the run at 8:30 a.m., they said.
Man shot at White River Junction hotel
The Hartford Police Department has a suspect in custody following an early morning shooting Friday at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction, according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man shot at White River Junction hotel.
Gov. Scott calls for empathy following dispute over trans athlete's locker room use
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The situation erupted into public employees receiving death threats and Vermont’s governor calling for calm and kindness. “I just think we all have an obligation to dial down the rhetoric,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said Tuesday in response to a question about divisiveness swirling around Randolph Union High School.
Killington fires up snow guns, prepares for World Cup
Killington, Greg Gleason, Snowmaking October 8, 2022. Photos courtesy Killington/Everett. Vermont Business Magazine Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to being snowmaking in preparation for the start of ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. Killington Resort will again welcome...
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
Single-vehicle crash in Grafton
GRAFTON — A 23-year-old man was involved in a crash in Grafton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Vermont Route 121 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Terran J. Williams, of Grafton, was operating a 2005 Honda...
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire
It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
Pet of the Week: Savannah
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.
Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’
After nearly two years spent in a “weird statutory hellscape,” Ripton Elementary School is back where it started. Has anything changed? Read the story on VTDigger here: Ripton wanted to save its elementary school. State officials saw an ‘overwhelming risk.’.
Vermonter flees cops, possessed drugs, police say
A Vermont man was arrested on Sunday. Brent Poczobut, 36, of Rutland faces several charges after police said he ran from them and impeded their attempts to arrest him.
I’m Still Laughing About This NH Scarecrow Mooning Us With Pumpkin Butt-cheeks
The creative decorations people put up for fall and Halloween never cease to amaze me! We all have that one house in our neighborhood that goes all out ever year for Halloween. They transform their yard into an elaborate scene, and people from near and far drive by to observe the spectacle.
Rutland woman allegedly robs Jolley Mart at knifepoint
The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont announced that Ashley Lobdell, 25, of Rutland, Vermont was arrested Wednesday night for interfering with commerce by robbery.
Murder Victim's Family Thanks Vt. Detective for Key Role in Suspect Arrest
The family of a woman who was murdered in Vermont in a gruesome fashion traveled to the State House in Montpelier Friday to see a member of law enforcement honored for her critical role in the case — which involved a lucky break. Adrienne and David Bass of Northfield,...
Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park
WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
