ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairlee, VT

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Listed: A tiny house on the Black River in Vermont for $225,000

The home spans 396 square feet. Three hundred ninety six square feet may not seem too small for a city apartment, but it’s quite unusual in Vermont. 80 Pleasant Street in Ludlow packs a punch in its tiny yellow frame, which is located in the heart of the neighborhood on a .07-acre lot. Built in 2018, the property is now listed at $225,000.
LUDLOW, VT
mynbc5.com

Thousands of leaf-peepers take to Vermont for fall foliage adventure

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Paul Brown, co-owner of Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, Vermont, keeps the apple cider donut conveyer belt rolling during one of their busiest weekends of the year. “The fall foliage time is our busiest time. so, how many thousands today? I don’t know —we measure...
WATERBURY, VT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Vermont town stunned after learning city worker lowered fluoride level in water for years

RICHMOND, Vt. — The water superintendent of a small Vermont town admitted that he lowered the fluoride level almost four years ago. Kendall Chamberlin, Richmond’s water and wastewater superintendent, told the Water and Sewer Commission last month that he had intentionally reduced the fluoride level because he was worried about quality control in the fluoride used in U.S. drinking systems because it comes from China, according to The Associated Press.
RICHMOND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairlee, VT
State
Vermont State
Vermont State
Vermont Industry
City
Rochester, VT
Local
Vermont Business
City
Norwich, VT
Seacoast Current

Amazing Multi-Million Dollar New Hampshire Lake House Just Sold and Set a State Sales Record

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. It's on one of the most sought after lakes to live and play in the country, so it's not really a surprise that this gorgeous, multi-million dollar, 18,000 square-foot home at 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, on Lake Winnepesaukee set a record for the most expensive home sold in the Granite State as of now.
WOLFEBORO, NH
VTDigger

Man shot at White River Junction hotel

The Hartford Police Department has a suspect in custody following an early morning shooting Friday at the Comfort Inn in White River Junction, according to a press release. Read the story on VTDigger here: Man shot at White River Junction hotel.
HARTFORD, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Solar Panels#Power Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#Norwich Solar#Kinney Drugs#Green Mountain Power#Kph Healthcare Serv
vermontbiz.com

Killington fires up snow guns, prepares for World Cup

Killington, Greg Gleason, Snowmaking October 8, 2022. Photos courtesy Killington/Everett. Vermont Business Magazine Saturday morning, Killington Resort fired up its snow guns to being snowmaking in preparation for the start of ski season and the 2022 Women’s World Cup races taking place Thanksgiving weekend. Killington Resort will again welcome...
KILLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Grafton

GRAFTON — A 23-year-old man was involved in a crash in Grafton early this morning. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash that took place on Vermont Route 121 at around 1:50 a.m. According to the report, Terran J. Williams, of Grafton, was operating a 2005 Honda...
GRAFTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best apple cider doughnuts in New Hampshire

It's the season for apple cider doughnuts, so see which places our viewers chose for the best in New Hampshire. Fans of Carter Hill Orchard say they believe it has the best apple cider doughnuts ever made. 4. DeMeritt Hill Farm in Lee. Many viewers say they love getting a...
LEE, NH
vermontjournal.com

Pet of the Week: Savannah

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Savannah is a calm sweet lovable five-year-old seeking a loving home. Savannah is stressed being here and is pulling her fur out. This girl loves to be pet and will do very well in a low-key home. She likes cats, but her favorite is people. For more information on her, call 802-885-3997, or go to our website, www.spfldhumane.org and fill out an application. We are open by appointment only. We are having a Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 5 and 6 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have any holiday items you would like to donate or new items that can be gifted, please drop off donations any time at the shelter.
SPRINGFIELD, VT
CBS News

Climber dies after falling off cliff at New Hampshire state park

WEARE, N.H. - A person climbing a cliff at Clough State Park in Weare, New Hampshire fell to their death on Sunday afternoon. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said the incident happened near the Everett Dam at about 4 p.m. Authorities did not immediately release any identifying information about the victim, pending family notification.
WEARE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy