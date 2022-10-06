ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

By TODD RICHMOND
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wWJoD_0iOoeB3m00

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — A Wisconsin man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly plowing his SUV through a Christmas parade stripped off his shirt, sat with his back to the camera and stuck a sign he'd been given to signal objections down his pants Thursday before opening statements began in his trial.

Prosecutors allege Darrell Brooks, 40, killed six people and injured scores of others on Nov. 21 in the Milwaukee suburb of Waukesha. Police said he turned into the parade after fleeing a domestic disturbance, though officers were not pursuing him at the time. The 76 charges he faces include six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence.

Brooks has been acting as his own attorney since last week, when he demanded Judge Jennifer Dorow dismiss his public defenders. His trial began Monday with jury selection. Brooks repeatedly interrupted Dorow before prospective jurors were brought in, leading the judge to move him to another courtroom where he could watch via video and speak when she activated his microphone.

Opening statements were expected Thursday. Brooks began the day by interrupting Dorow at least a dozen times before jurors were brought into the courtroom. Among other things, he told her doesn't recognize his own name.

Dorow had bailiffs take him to the alternate courtroom. Once there, he took off his jail uniform shirt and sat on the defense table with his back to the camera. He could be seen gesturing and jabbing the table with his finger. Dorow said that while bailiffs were trying to move him he took off his shoe and threatened to throw it.

He was given a sign to hold up to the camera to signal objections, which he stuck down the front of his pants. He also claimed he needed medical help for a cut on his fingers. Dorow said there was no blood and he would have to wait until the lunch break.

District Attorney Susan Opper told Dorow that she believes Brooks is simply trying to delay the trial. She said recordings of his calls from jail show he discusses his case with multiple people every day.

“These actions are deliberate and intentional and they have escalated,” Opper said. “He’s attempting to derail these proceedings and delay the inevitable.”

Dorow agreed, noting four psychologists have examined Brooks.

“It’s very clear to this court that everything that he has done as outlined by the state and made evident on the record of these proceedings that it is the sole intent of Mr. Brooks to make a mockery of this process,” Dorow said. “I believe this trial needs to continue and should continue.”

After Dorow called the jurors into the courtroom, Brooks removed his objection sign from his pants and stood behind the table with his eyes closed as Dorow began reading each charge.

Following a lunch break, Dorow brought Brooks back into the main courtroom. Brooks said he didn't understand what was going on. Dorow said that she believed that he does understand and that he shouldn't interrupt her. He stood silently for close to an hour as Dorow finished reading the charges to the jury.

Later, Brooks told the judge that the Constitution's free speech guarantee gives him the right to talk in court. Dorow responded that his free speech rights are limited in court by the rules of decorum and legal procedure.

“So you’re making a judicial determination to deprive me of my constitutional rights,” Brooks said.

“You have a right to present a defense, but your rights are not unfettered,” Dorow replied.

They talked over each other for several minutes before Dorow had Brooks taken back to the alternate courtroom.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
whby.com

Woman falls from overpass in apparent suicide attempt

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — A woman is injured after falling from an overpass in Fond du Lac. An officer found the 19-year-old hanging by her arms off the Johnson Street bridge around midnight on Sunday. The officer tried to prevent her from falling, but she fell and landed...
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, WI
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

‘Honking & screaming’: Woman hits unoccupied vehicle in Wisconsin Life Church parking lot, possible OWI charges

GERMANTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, officers responded to a woman honking her horn and screaming out her window while driving in a Life Church parking lot in Germantown. According to the Germantown Police Department, the incident began around 7:30 a.m. on October 5, when at some point during the woman’s alleged tirade, officers say that she hit an unoccupied vehicle and left.
GERMANTOWN, WI
dailydodge.com

Mazomanie Woman Accused Of Running From Dodge County Authorities Arraigned

(Trenton) A Mazomanie woman accused of running then hiding from Dodge County authorities was arraigned this week. Autumn Gernon entered a not guilty plea to multiple felonies including Fleeing, Possession of Narcotic Drugs, and Bail Jumping as well as a misdemeanor charge of Resisting. According to the complaint, sheriff’s deputy...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Culvers employee thwarts attempted robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are keeping an eye out for a suspect who tried to rob a Culvers restaurant on Thursday. According to police, a heavy-set man in a red 4-door Jeep drove up to the drive-thru window and passed a note to employees, demanding money. The employee shut the window, and the […]
KIMT

Wisconsin parade suspect removed from courtroom for almost immediate interruptions

WAUKESHA (WKOW) — Within 10 minutes of court proceedings starting on Thursday, the Waukesha parade suspect was removed from the courtroom. Darrell Brooks is accused of driving his car through a crowd of people watching a Christmas parade in November, killing six and injuring dozens more. Brooks is representing himself in his trial, which began Monday with jury selection.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mr Brooks#Police#Suv#Violent Crime
CBS 58

Child shot in head near 37th and Marion

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More breaking news tonight - this time on Milwaukee's north side. The Milwaukee Fire Department tells us a child was shot in the head near 37th and Marion. First responders took the child to a hospital. Police say the child is in critical condition. Milwaukee police...
WGAU

3 people dead after car falls off bridge in Wisconsin; allegedly involved in police chase

MILWAUKEE — Three people have died after a car fell off a bridge after an apparent chase with law enforcement in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Thursday evening. According to WDJT, the Milwaukee Police Department said some of their officers were involved in a suspected drug dealing and reckless driving incident Thursday evening. Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop but the car fled the area, leading officers on a chase.
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Car flies off bridge killing three and injuring one in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people are dead and one person was transported to a nearby hospital after a car flew off a bridge and burst into flames in Milwaukee County. According to a release, around 6:00 p.m., Milwaukee Police Department engaged in a pursuit of a vehicle allegedly involved in a suspected drug deal.
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
seehafernews.com

Milwaukee Police Arrest Woman Accused Of Intentionally Hitting Officer With Car

Milwaukee police say they have arrested the 30-year-old woman accused of intentionally hitting an officer with her vehicle Tuesday. A police detective fired a shot at her but she wasn’t injured. The officer she hit was chasing another suspect on foot during a drug investigation. The 29-year-old officer with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

16th Street Viaduct crash; 3 dead after pursuit, pedestrian hurt

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has identified three people killed when their car went over the 16th Street Viaduct and caught fire Thursday, Oct 6. Officials say 28-year-old Corey Owens, 34-year-old Johnny Brown Weatherspoon, and 44-year-old Kendrick Miller were in the car that police say they were chasing for a suspected drug deal before the driver hit a pedestrian and lost control.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
103K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy