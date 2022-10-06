Read full article on original website
Voice of America
German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown
Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
Voice of America
Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work
Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
Voice of America
Rising Militant Violence Threatens Peace in Pakistan’s Scenic Swat
Islamabad — Thousands of people in northwestern Pakistan took to the streets Tuesday for a second day to protest a surge in suspected militant attacks in the scenic Swat valley, fearing the violence could disrupt years of peace, development and tourist activities. The mass demonstration came a day after...
Voice of America
Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body
New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
Voice of America
Iran Extends Temporary Prison Release of US Citizen
Washington — Iran has extended the temporary release from prison of a U.S. citizen freed earlier this week, his brother said Saturday, voicing hopes the liberation would become permanent. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old Iranian American, has been held in Iran for years along with his elderly father, former UNICEF...
Voice of America
UN: Iran Protest Casualty Numbers Blurry Due to Restricted Access
Geneva — U.N. agencies say restrictions in accessing information in Iran make it difficult to verify the number of people killed and injured in the anti-government protests that began last month. Iranian state media report 41 protesters and security forces have died; however, Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based nonprofit organization, says at least 154 people have been killed by security forces.
Voice of America
India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves
ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
Voice of America
Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says
The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
Voice of America
Protests in Iran Spread to Oil and Gas Sector
Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman have spread to workers in the oil and gas sector, online videos appear to show. Videos posted on social media Monday show demonstrations taking place at Asaluyeh, Iran’s large offshore natural gas field on the Persian Gulf. Workers can...
Voice of America
Somalia: Lifting Arms Embargo Key to Battling Islamist Militants
Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is getting support for its campaign to have an arms embargo lifted after Ethiopia joined Uganda in backing the action. The U.N. Security Council is set to vote in November on renewing the partial ban, which Somalia says should be removed so it can better fight al-Shabab terrorists.
Voice of America
UN: Russian Missile Attacks on Ukraine’s Civilian Targets Could Amount to War Crimes
Geneva — The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights says missile attacks by Russia’s armed forces against civilian targets and infrastructure across several cities in Ukraine Monday could amount to war crimes. The U.N. reports Russian attacks on nearly a dozen cities including Kyiv, Dnipro,...
Voice of America
UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid
United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
Voice of America
Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes
New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
Voice of America
UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding
Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
Voice of America
UN Refugee Agency Appeals for Greater Protection to People Fleeing Conflict, Persecution
GENEVA — In an opening speech to the UNHCR’s Executive Committee, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi appealed to member states to provide protection to people fleeing conflict and persecution, regardless of ethnicity and nationality. The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) reports the number of people forcibly displaced...
Voice of America
Afghanistan's Dwindling Sikh Community Escapes to India
New Delhi — In a Sikh temple tucked in the narrow lanes of the Indian capital, New Delhi, 60-year Harbans Singh offers a prayer of gratitude. The temple has become his temporary home after he fled Afghanistan, where his family had lived for generations. “We have left our homes,...
Voice of America
Belgian Minister, Lawmakers Cut Hair to Support Iran
Belgium's foreign minister and two other lawmakers cut their hair in parliament, in solidarity with anti-government demonstrations in Iran triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. (Reuters)
Voice of America
UN Condemns 'Heinous Killing' of Migrants in Libya
Tripoli, Libya — The United Nations mission in Libya condemned Sunday the "heinous killing" of 15 migrants near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha, accusing smugglers and demanding justice. The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to...
Voice of America
Zelenskyy Addresses G7 Leaders After Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv, Other Cities
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the leaders of the Group of Seven nations during a virtual meeting Tuesday that follows a series of deadly Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's capital and other cities located across the country. Hours before the meeting, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported multiple fresh missile strikes...
Voice of America
China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims
London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
