ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

German Minister Calls for EU Sanctions Over Iran Crackdown

Berlin — Germany's foreign minister is calling for European Union entry bans and asset freezes against those responsible for what she described as brutal repression against anti-government protesters in Iran. The most sustained protests in years against Iran's theocracy are now in their fourth week. They erupted Sept. 17...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Escalation of Violence in Ukraine Disrupts Aid Work

Geneva — The United Nations and other aid organizations in Ukraine said on Monday that Russia firing missiles at cities across the country had disrupted their humanitarian work on the ground. Russia hit sites across Ukraine, striking Kyiv with an intensity not seen since Russian forces sought to capture...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Rising Militant Violence Threatens Peace in Pakistan’s Scenic Swat

Islamabad — Thousands of people in northwestern Pakistan took to the streets Tuesday for a second day to protest a surge in suspected militant attacks in the scenic Swat valley, fearing the violence could disrupt years of peace, development and tourist activities. The mass demonstration came a day after...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Afghanistan, Venezuela Among Candidates for UN Rights Body

New York — The U.N. General Assembly will vote Tuesday to admit 14 countries to the 47-member Human Rights Council; among them are some candidates with poor rights records, including Afghanistan and Venezuela. Seventeen candidate countries from five regional groups are running, but only two groups — Asia-Pacific and...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Voice of America

Iran Extends Temporary Prison Release of US Citizen

Washington — Iran has extended the temporary release from prison of a U.S. citizen freed earlier this week, his brother said Saturday, voicing hopes the liberation would become permanent. Siamak Namazi, a 51-year-old Iranian American, has been held in Iran for years along with his elderly father, former UNICEF...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

UN: Iran Protest Casualty Numbers Blurry Due to Restricted Access

Geneva — U.N. agencies say restrictions in accessing information in Iran make it difficult to verify the number of people killed and injured in the anti-government protests that began last month. Iranian state media report 41 protesters and security forces have died; however, Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based nonprofit organization, says at least 154 people have been killed by security forces.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

India Criticizes Germany, US over Recent Kashmir-related Moves

ISLAMABAD — India has sharply criticized the United States and Germany for recent, but rare, back-to-back moves related to a long-running territorial dispute with neighbor and archrival Pakistan. The controversy erupted when Donald Blome, Washington’s ambassador to Islamabad, made a three-day visit to the Pakistan-administered part of Kashmir, in...
WORLD
Voice of America

Haiti Wants US, Canada to Lead Anti-Gang Strike Force, Diplomat Says

The United States and Canada should take the lead in forming a strike force to confront Haitian gangs that have created a humanitarian crisis by blocking access to a key fuel terminal, Haiti's ambassador to the United States said Monday. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has proposed "a rapid action force"...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
Voice of America

Protests in Iran Spread to Oil and Gas Sector

Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman have spread to workers in the oil and gas sector, online videos appear to show. Videos posted on social media Monday show demonstrations taking place at Asaluyeh, Iran’s large offshore natural gas field on the Persian Gulf. Workers can...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Somalia: Lifting Arms Embargo Key to Battling Islamist Militants

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia is getting support for its campaign to have an arms embargo lifted after Ethiopia joined Uganda in backing the action. The U.N. Security Council is set to vote in November on renewing the partial ban, which Somalia says should be removed so it can better fight al-Shabab terrorists.
POLITICS
Voice of America

UN Vote Will Test Countries' Views on Russian Annexation Bid

United nations — The U.N. General Assembly will convene Monday in a special session to discuss Russia's recent attempt to annex four regions of Ukraine. The session could reveal whether Russia's international isolation is growing as its war grinds on. "The U.N. Charter is clear: Any annexation of a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Military Junta#Burma#Treasury Department#Southeast Asian#Burmese#The State Department
Voice of America

Ukraine Urges International Community to Condemn Russia for Airstrikes

New york — Ukraine appealed to the international community Monday to condemn Russia's deadly missile strikes on its capital and several other cities, and to reject Moscow's attempt to annex four regions of eastern and southern Ukraine. "A trail of blood is left behind the Russian delegation when it...
MILITARY
Voice of America

UN Refugee Boss Warns of 'Severe Cuts' Without Immediate New Funding

Geneva — The U.N. refugee agency will have to make "severe cuts" unless it gets extra funding soon, its chief said on Monday, warning cuts could lead to more malnutrition and child marriages as well as unrest in some of the world's poorest regions. The war in Ukraine has...
ADVOCACY
Voice of America

Afghanistan's Dwindling Sikh Community Escapes to India

New Delhi — In a Sikh temple tucked in the narrow lanes of the Indian capital, New Delhi, 60-year Harbans Singh offers a prayer of gratitude. The temple has become his temporary home after he fled Afghanistan, where his family had lived for generations. “We have left our homes,...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Voice of America

UN Condemns 'Heinous Killing' of Migrants in Libya

Tripoli, Libya — The United Nations mission in Libya condemned Sunday the "heinous killing" of 15 migrants near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha, accusing smugglers and demanding justice. The bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning, most of them burned inside a charred boat, according to...
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Zelenskyy Addresses G7 Leaders After Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv, Other Cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the leaders of the Group of Seven nations during a virtual meeting Tuesday that follows a series of deadly Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's capital and other cities located across the country. Hours before the meeting, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported multiple fresh missile strikes...
POLITICS
Voice of America

China's 'Overseas Police Stations' Breach Sovereignty, Report Claims

London — China has opened dozens of what it calls "110 Overseas Police Service Centers" in cities around the world, some of which are being used to blackmail suspects into returning home to face criminal charges in breach of global extradition laws,according to a new report. There are fears the networks could be used to target political dissidents, as well as criminal suspects.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy