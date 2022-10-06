ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure Classic During Solo Show

Eddie Vedder just closed out a small run of solo shows with his all-star backing band the Earthlings, and during the last show at Dolby Live at MGM Park in Las Vegas, they tested out a cover they've never played before: The Cure's "Just Like Heaven." Before diving into the...
'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96

Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," died on Tuesday, her family announced. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she netted the role that made her famous: the mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the smash television series "Murder, She Wrote."
iheart.com

Ray Benson of Asleep of The Wheel says everything must go!

Can you imagine owning a piece of country music history? Could happen to you this week. Ray Benson of Asleep of The Wheel is auctioning off priceless memorabilia.....I'm talking vehicles, posters, books, guitars.....yep it all must go? Why? Listen to the interview and happy bidding. I have my eye on a guitar (don't tell my wife).
iheart.com

Michael J. Fox & Christopher Lloyd Have 'Back To The Future' Reunion

Fans were in tears as Back to the Future actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited at New York Comic Con. 37 years after the release of Back to the Future, the actors who played Marty McFly (Michael) and Doc (Christopher) exchanged a hug as they took the stage together for a Back to the Future panel.
