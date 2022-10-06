Can you imagine owning a piece of country music history? Could happen to you this week. Ray Benson of Asleep of The Wheel is auctioning off priceless memorabilia.....I'm talking vehicles, posters, books, guitars.....yep it all must go? Why? Listen to the interview and happy bidding. I have my eye on a guitar (don't tell my wife).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO