Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
977wmoi.com
Local Fields Seeing Good Crop Yields this Harvest
As harvest is in full swing, F&M Bank Vice President of Agricultural Banking Mike Shane shares the crop is showing good yields:. “They look great. All the neighbors have had pretty good yields. For the most part probably between the Mississippi River and Illinois River looks pretty good. Unfortunately for some guys that is not always the case. In general, I have had a customer in the Brimfield area that said he had the best ever and he has been farming for 50 years. He says in general everything is above average, but for the most part everything seems to be pretty good; I haven’t heard of any disasters yet.”
Galesburg’s oldest lumber store to close. Here’s what’s next for Peoples
It will soon be the end of an era for Galesburg’s original retail home center and longest operating lumber yard. Peoples Do It Center will close its retail hardware and lumber store at 468 E. Berrien St., after the end of business Oct. 31. Peoples will continue and expand its rental division and also move its Stihl Outdoor Power Equipment Sales & Service across the street to 465 E. Berrien St.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
25newsnow.com
Local thrift store celebrates grand opening at new location
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Hope Chest in Pekin held a ribbon cutting ceremony outside of their new location. It’s a faith-based organization dedicated to helping those in crisis. The new location at 1414 and 1416 North 8th Street offers many improvements including increased and safer parking, donations...
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department honors four of their fallen in annual ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Though their deaths were decades ago, the East Peoria Fire Department honors the memory of four of their own who died in the line of duty. Former Chief Roger Aylward helped start the memorial service, which is in its 36th year. The most recent death for EPFD was in 1980. Even today, he believes their lives are a lesson in selflessness and sacrifice.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
Attendees react to Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WCIA) — As Governor Pritzker and Darren Bailey debated on the Illinois State University campus Thursday night, they did so in an auditorium full of people watching. As those people filtered out of Braden Auditorium once the debate was over, I spoke with several of them on how they thought the debate went […]
1470 WMBD
Rivian recalls nearly all vehicles made at Normal plant
NORMAL, Ill. –Electric truck and SUV maker Rivian Automotive is recalling thousands of vehicles, nearly all of the vehicles it’s produced, in fact, saying there is a loose fastener that could potentially affect drivers’ ability to steer properly. The Associated Press reports Rivian said Friday it’s recalling...
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
Central Illinois Proud
ISU students react to Thursday’s Pritzker-Bailey debate
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — In Thursday’s gubernatorial debate at Illinois State University, college students got a chance to watch Gov. JB Pritzker and Sen. Darren Bailey go head-to-head. Many students were hoping to get a clearer picture of who they’ll support next month. However, a debate with...
wcbu.org
Last round of Rebuild Illinois funds includes Glen Avenue reconstruction project
The last $250 million chunk of Rebuild Illinois infrastructure project funding includes a major update to a busy Peoria road. At a news conference on Thursday, Illinois Department of Transportation, Secretary Omer Osman announced the final installment of funding coming to Peoria, $7.58 million, will be used for a reconstruction of Glen Avenue from U.S. 150 to University Street.
starvedrock.media
Despite Mayor's Objection, Peru Council Brings Aboard Full-Time Attorney
The newest full-time employee of the city of Peru is a very familiar face inside city hall. A divided Peru City Council voted 6 to 2 in favor of making Scott Schweickert a full-time employee with vacation and benefits. Prior to the change he had provided legal counsel for the city on an hourly basis and was paid a monthly retainer fee.
25newsnow.com
Future of ambulance service uncertain in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Pekin City leaders are looking to decide who should provide ambulance services as a 10-year contract is set to expire next summer. The city currently contracts with Advanced Medical Transport (AMT) for its ambulance services. At Monday night’s council meeting, the fire chief did mention...
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
Central Illinois Proud
ROUTE CHANGES: Connect Traffic makes adjustments for peak hours
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — As of Sunday, there are new changes to the Connect Transit routes. There is a new Sapphire Route to serve the West Bloomington-Normal area. Rides are free for the first month of operation. The frequency of some other routes has been reduced. The Blue, Purple,...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Do you recognize this necklace? Help Illinois coroner identify hit-and-run victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Authorities need help identifying a man who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Peoria Sunday morning. At approximately 2:13 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, Peoria Police responded to the intersection of Sheridan and Corrington regarding a man lying in the street unconscious. When officers approached him, he was not breathing. […]
wmay.com
Five Springfield Residents Charged With Pandemic Relief Fraud
Five Springfield residents have been indicted on charges accusing them of defrauding the government’s pandemic relief programs. All five are accused of getting fraudulent payments under the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to help small businesses maintain payrolls during the business slowdown caused by the COVID pandemic. The alleged fraud in the latest cases occurred in the spring of 2021.
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
