WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Universal Orlando Resort 10/6/22 (Creature from the Black Lagoon Mold-A-Rama Figure, No ‘Ghoulish’ Showings, Scare Zone Fun at HHN, and More)
Welcome to another spooky night here at the Universal Orlando Resort. It’s time to head back into the fog for another night of Halloween Horror Nights, but first, let’s make a quick visit to the Dead Coconut Club. If you’re a fan of Mold-A-Rama wax figures, there’s a...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 10/5/22 (Pizza Planet Apparel, Disney Munchling Mystery Pins, & More)
At Mickey's of Hollywood we found an entire wall devoted to all...
WDW News Today
New Booth Announced, Full List of Marketplace Food Booths Released for Festival of the Holidays 2022 at Disney California Adventure
Festival of the Holidays at Disney California Adventure begins on November 11, and we now have the full list of marketplace food booths, including a new addition. The new booth for 2022 is Visions of Sugarplums. The description for the booth reads, “Make dreams come true with delicious sweets and savory treats.”
WDW News Today
‘The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ Princess Tea Party, 50th Anniversary, & More NEW Pins Arrive at Walt Disney World
Even though it is only October, it's like Christmas for pin collectors as we found numerous pins — many limited release editions — hitting the shelves at Frontier Trading Post in Frontierland at the Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
New Hogwarts House Snowman Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort
A new collection of ornaments inspired by the life-size snowman figure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The snowman sits outside Hogwarts year-round. It wears a black...
WDW News Today
WATCH PARKSCENTER — First Look at the 100 Years of Wonder and a Preview of Holiday Offerings Coming to Disney Parks!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, October 9th, now at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Hurricane Ian Landed at Disney World, EPCOT Celebrates 40 Years and Spooky Season is in full swing!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
WDW News Today
NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort
We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
WDW News Today
SHOP: Celebrate 40 Years of EPCOT with These Exclusive Classic Attraction Shirts from Carousel of Products!
The Carousel of Products is an online store that is the exclusive home of official WDWNT logo merchandise as well as original park-inspired merchandise. In celebration of 40 years of EPCOT, we produced 2 shirts to show...
WDW News Today
Discount Now Available on Frankenstein Popcorn Bucket at Universal Orlando Resort
There is now a purchase-with-purchase discount available on the Studio Screamers Frankenstein popcorn bucket from Universal Orlando Resort. This bucket was released with a $25 price, which was later raised to $38. Guests can now purchase the bucket for $28 with a qualifying purchase of $45 or more. The first...
WDW News Today
FIRST LOOK at Mickey & Minnie’s New Christmas Costumes for Disneyland Resort
Disney is releasing more information about celebrating the holiday season at Disneyland Resort and gave a first look at Mickey & Minnie’s new costumes. “Celebrating the season with their snazzy style, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don their holiday finest and newest fashions in Town Square at Disneyland park! These festive new looks reflect this year’s warm, vintage-inspired holiday celebration. In classic red and green, their holiday attire is being designed in wintry textures and patterns such as velvet, chenille, herringbone and plaid, and accented with gold for a touch of sparkle.”
WDW News Today
New Details Emerge About ‘Harry Potter’ Ministry of Magic Attraction at Epic Universe
Screamscape.com has shared new details about the third Wizarding World of Harry Potter coming to Epic Universe and its flagship Ministry of Magic attraction. The land will be inspired by Paris, France’s answer to Diagon Alley, Place Cachée, as seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Interactive wands will be integrated into the land, apparently with an upgrade.
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort
The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Secret Menu Coca-Cola Autumn Spice Cooler From Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk
There are a few secret menu drinks available at Universal Orlando Resort this season. In Universal CityWalk Orlando, guests can get the Autumn Spice Cooler from the secret menu of Hot Dog Hall of Fame. To get this drink, simply ask for it by name. Autumn Spice Cooler – $7...
WDW News Today
Themed Ticket Scanners Installed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Exit, Walls Partially Up Around Entrance Area
As you’re preparing to exit your journey around the Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort, for more than two decades you’d usually push your way out through a turnstile. But now they’ve been removed in favor of new digital turnstiles similar to those we saw added over the summer at Universal Studios Florida.
WDW News Today
‘Disney Animation Immersive Experience’ Coming Soon, First Stops in Toronto & Cleveland
Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the producers of the Immersive Van Gogh experience, has teamed up with Walt Disney Animation Studios to create the “Disney Animation Immersive Experience.”. The experience will debut at Lighthouse ArtSpace Toronto in December 2022 before moving to Cleveland in February 2023. It’s described as “a sensory...
WDW News Today
Dates, Pricing, and More Details Released for Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom
During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, guests can book a reservation for the upcharge Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party. The dessert party has been confirmed to return for 2022, with reservations opening on October 18. There are two options for the party, one with plaza garden seating and one on the terrace of Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant.
WDW News Today
Ashley Eckstein ‘Guided by the Light’ Star Wars Apparel Arrives at Disneyland Resort
After debuting at D23 Expo, Ashley Eckstein's "Guided by the Light" collection of "Star Wars" apparel is now available at Disneyland Resort. We found the apparel in Star Traders at Disneyland. "Guided...
WDW News Today
Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived
EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Prince Charming Regal Carrousel Ear Headband at Disneyland Resort
The latest Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction series is inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom. The Prince Charming Regal Carrousel ear headband from the series is now available at Disneyland Resort. Mickey Mouse:...
WDW News Today
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold After Director Departed
Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” movie starring Mahershala Ali has been put on hold after the director departed recently, according to Comicbook. Director Bassim Tariq exited the project at the end of September with no public explanation. Production was set to begin in November but has now been put on hold. It is expected to begin in early 2023, but the November 2023 release will likely be delayed as a result.
