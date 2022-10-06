ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Hollywood#Universal Citywalk#Christmas Story#Hogsmeade#The Hogwarts Frog Choir
WDW News Today

New Hogwarts House Snowman Ornaments From Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new collection of ornaments inspired by the life-size snowman figure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade is available at Universal Orlando Resort. The snowman sits outside Hogwarts year-round. It wears a black...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

NEW Christmas Dooney & Bourke Collection “Sleighs” at Walt Disney World Resort

We found this merry pair of items at Uptown Jewelers in Magic Kingdom Park. This collection features Mickey & Minnie surrounded by wildlife upon a green background. The wristlet wallet and small handbag will be sure to please those celebrating the holiday season, and make perfect accessories for guests visiting Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party this year.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

FIRST LOOK at Mickey & Minnie’s New Christmas Costumes for Disneyland Resort

Disney is releasing more information about celebrating the holiday season at Disneyland Resort and gave a first look at Mickey & Minnie’s new costumes. “Celebrating the season with their snazzy style, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don their holiday finest and newest fashions in Town Square at Disneyland park! These festive new looks reflect this year’s warm, vintage-inspired holiday celebration. In classic red and green, their holiday attire is being designed in wintry textures and patterns such as velvet, chenille, herringbone and plaid, and accented with gold for a touch of sparkle.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Details Emerge About ‘Harry Potter’ Ministry of Magic Attraction at Epic Universe

Screamscape.com has shared new details about the third Wizarding World of Harry Potter coming to Epic Universe and its flagship Ministry of Magic attraction. The land will be inspired by Paris, France’s answer to Diagon Alley, Place Cachée, as seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Interactive wands will be integrated into the land, apparently with an upgrade.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

The Haunted Mansion Halloween Display Debuts at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort

The Grand Floridian recently set up a display the dazzle any foolish mortals that happen to come across it. The pastry team at The Grand Floridian is known for their artistry and displays, with their decorated chocolate displays attracting guests year after year. This display is no different, with a gorgeously sculpted hearse and a nearby ode to Constance Hatchaway.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Dates, Pricing, and More Details Released for Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party 2022 at Magic Kingdom

During Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom, guests can book a reservation for the upcharge Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Dessert Party. The dessert party has been confirmed to return for 2022, with reservations opening on October 18. There are two options for the party, one with plaza garden seating and one on the terrace of Tomorrowland Terrace Restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
WDW News Today

Additional EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Featuring Figment Has Arrived

EPCOT 40 Magnet – $11.99. The magnet features 10 current and upcoming pavilion logos, including the infamous upcoming PLAY! pavilion and the upcoming Journey of Water attraction. The magnet also features the EPCOT 40th anniversary logo, as well as Figment happily grinning in a multitude of colors. EPCOT 40...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Movie on Hold After Director Departed

Marvel’s upcoming “Blade” movie starring Mahershala Ali has been put on hold after the director departed recently, according to Comicbook. Director Bassim Tariq exited the project at the end of September with no public explanation. Production was set to begin in November but has now been put on hold. It is expected to begin in early 2023, but the November 2023 release will likely be delayed as a result.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy