Disney is releasing more information about celebrating the holiday season at Disneyland Resort and gave a first look at Mickey & Minnie’s new costumes. “Celebrating the season with their snazzy style, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will don their holiday finest and newest fashions in Town Square at Disneyland park! These festive new looks reflect this year’s warm, vintage-inspired holiday celebration. In classic red and green, their holiday attire is being designed in wintry textures and patterns such as velvet, chenille, herringbone and plaid, and accented with gold for a touch of sparkle.”

TRAVEL ・ 3 HOURS AGO