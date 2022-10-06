Man Sues Makers Of 'Texas Pete' Hot Sauce Because It's Not Made In Texas A California man is suing the makers of Texas Pete hot sauce - because it's actually made in North Carolina. Plaintiff Philip White claims he purchased a bottle of the sauce a year ago because he believed it was a "Texas product". He claims the company, T.W. Garner Food Co., has "cheated its way to a market-leading position" by ripping off customers "who desire authentic Texas hot sauce". He also says the branding hurts small businesses that are actually from Texas. Texas Pete hot sauce mentions both on the bottle and the company web site that it's made in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The company has until Nov. 10th to officially respond to the lawsuit. Does White have a case here? Ever buy something only to find that the label was making a false claim?

