ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

These Hyundai and Kia vehicles are twice as likely to be stolen as other cars

Hyundai and Kia vehicles from model years 2015 through 2019 are nearly twice as likely to be stolen as other vehicles from the same period, according to a new report. Driving the news: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, which tracks theft claims, said Thursday that the problem stems from the fact that many of the Hyundai and Kia vehicles "lack electronic immobilizers that prevent thieves from simply breaking in and bypassing the ignition."
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Denied A Warranty Claim Because Of One Picture

Rebecca Walker says she bought Hyundais because of the brand's pricing, warranty, and reputation for reliability. As of now, none of those words apply to her 2015 Hyundai Genesis. One day, Walker was driving it when it started making an odd noise. After pulling over, the car died. Cut to a dealer, and Walker is now facing an $8,000 bill for a new motor.
BUYING CARS
Hot 104.7

Check Your Garage: Ford Is Recalling 86,000 Vehicles

Potentially faulty lights are prompting a massive vehicle recall. Ford Motor Company is recalling about 86,000 SUVs and Pickup trucks due to flickering parking lights. The National Highway Traffic Safety Association says the vehicles impacted are the 2022-23 Bronco Sports and the 2022 F-150s. There have been reports that the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hyundai Motors#Kia
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Dyno Run Shows 274 HP At The Wheels

It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavors to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars

Comments / 0

Community Policy