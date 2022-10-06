ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anacortes, WA

Peak named to honor Dallas Kloke

The state Board of Natural Resources recently named a Whatcom County peak for the late Dallas Kloke, the first man to summit the peak in 1972. Kloke has been described by fellow climbers as “a dedicated Christian” and “the foundation of local climbing. Period.” Kloke died in 2010 during a climbing accident in the North Cascades. The 6,480-foot Kloke Peak is located in the Twin Sisters area of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Click here for details. (Photo January 2008, Mt. Erie. Kloke on left)
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
Scuba divers: 2001

From my archive of slides. Washington Park scuba divers and friends, March 2001. A fourth generation Skagit County native who was moved kicking and screaming from this island community in 1960. I finally reclaimed an Anacortes address in 1980, and I have been in constant celebration of my return since that time. Many of us who call Anacortes home love Fidalgo Island for its natural assets: among them are rugged beaches, pristine lakes, thousands of acres of forestland and some awesome views of the Skagit Valley and surrounding islands. Another element of my love affair with this community is its people, both natives and immigrants. They will “star” in many of my journal entries.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Stage 3 water shortage declared in Port Angeles

PORT ANGELES – In response to continuously decreasing flows in the Elwha River, the primary source of drinking water for Port Angeles, and in accordance with City Council action taken on October 4, City Manager Nathan West has declared a Stage III Water Shortage. This means that the City’s water supplies are critically impacted and immediate restrictions on outdoor water usage must be implemented.
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Water back on for Port Angeles customers

PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Fatal collision shuts I-5 northbound through Bellingham

A fatal collision involving a motorcyclist and three vehicles on Interstate 5 in Bellingham Thursday evening caused a full shutdown of northbound lanes at Exit 252, causing a mileslong backup. A vehicle and motorcycle collided just south of Lakeway Drive, ejecting the motorcycle rider, 45-year-old Joel Hansen, a Washington State...
BELLINGHAM, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA

