Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Chinese firm tests electric flying taxi in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A Chinese firm has tested out an electric flying taxi in Dubai, offering a glimpse of futuristic technology that could one day whisk people through cities high above any traffic. It’s one of dozens of flying car projects around the world. Only a handful have been successfully tested with passengers on board, and it will likely be many years before any are put into service. Monday’s demonstration was held with an empty cockpit, but the company says it carried out a manned flight test last year. The two-passenger vehicle is powered by a set of eight propellers. The company says it has a top speed of 130 kilometers (80 miles) per hour.
KEYT
Japanese automaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it plans to sell its Russian operations to its local partner and end manufacturing there. The company said Tuesday that its executive committee approved the sale to Russia’s Central Research and Development Automobile and Engine Institute, or NAMI. The company said the sale includes Nissan’s factory and R&D facilities in St. Petersburg and its sales and marketing center in Moscow. Nissan suspended manufacturing in Russia in March after the invasion of Ukraine. The company said the terms of the sale give Nissan the option to buy back its Russian business within the next six years.
KEYT
Biden reevaluating US-Saudi relationship amid Democrat anger
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is reevaluating the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia. That’s after the Riyadh-led OPEC+ alliance of oil-producing nations announced it would cut oil production and as Democratic lawmakers are calling for a freeze on cooperation with the Saudis. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby on Tuesday said Biden believes “that it’s time to take another look at this relationship and make sure that it’s serving our national security interests.” Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Rep. Ro Khanna of California on Tuesday introduced legislation that would immediately pause all U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia for one year.
KEYT
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee says he will only implement United Nations-imposed sanctions after the U.S. warned that the territory’s status as a financial center could be hurt if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee’s statement Tuesday came days after a luxury yacht connected to Russian tycoon Alexey Mordashov, who has been sanctioned by the U.S. and other Western governments, docked in the city. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement Monday that “the possible use of Hong Kong as a safe haven by individuals evading sanctions from multiple jurisdictions further calls into question the transparency of the business environment.” Hong Kong authorities say they won’t implement other governments’ unilateral sanctions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYT
UK spy chief says China’s tech aims are a ‘threat to us all’
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cyber-intelligence agency is accusing China of using its economic and technological clout to clamp down at home and exert control abroad. GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming says Beijing’s aggressive stance is driven by fear and poses “a huge threat to us all.” In a speech later Tuesday, Fleming will accuse Beijing of using technologies such as digital currencies and satellite systems to control China’s population and increase its influence around the world. Relations between Britain and China have grown increasingly frosty in recent years, with U.K. officials accusing Beijing of economic subterfuge and human rights abuses. British spies have given increasingly negative assessments of Beijing’s influence and intentions.
KEYT
Venezuela, SKorea, Afghanistan lose vote for UN rights body
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela, South Korea and Afghanistan have lost contested races for seats on the U.N.’s leading human rights body. The result of the secret-ballot vote Tuesday by the General Assembly was criticized for electing countries like Vietnam and Sudan, which have been accused of having abysmal human rights records. The 193-member assembly voted to fill 14 seats on the 47-member Human Rights Council. The most hotly watched race was in the Latin America and Caribbean regional group, where Chile, Costa Rica and Venezuela were vying for two seats. The result saw Chile get 144 votes, Costa Rica 134 and Venezuela 88.
KEYT
Thunberg: Coal worse than keeping German nuclear plants on
BERLIN (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg says it would be “a mistake” for Germany to switch off its nuclear power plants if that means burning more planet-heating coal. The German government is debating whether to end nuclear power as planned this year, despite the specter of a looming energy crisis due to the war in Ukraine. Thunberg inspired a youth climate movement with her solo protests outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. In an interview to be aired Wednesday by German public broadcaster ARD, she said it was “a very bad idea to focus on coal when this (nuclear power) is already in place.” Opposition parties and some in the governing coalition want to suspend Germany’s nuclear phaseout.
KEYT
EXPLAINER: Haiti’s troubled history of foreign interventions
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti ‘s prime minister and 18 members of his cabinet have requested the immediate deployment of foreign troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. Fuel, water and other basic supplies have dwindled nearly a month after one of Haiti’s most powerful gangs blocked access to a fuel terminal holding millions of gallons of gasoline and diesel. In addition, demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices. The United Nations secretary-general has offered the Security Council various options, including the immediate deployment of a rapid action force.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYT
Swedes refuse Russian request for pipeline probe info
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden says it will not give information regarding gas leaks in the Baltic Sea to Russia because of Swedish investigative confidentiality. Last month, undersea explosions ruptured two pipelines and discharged huge amounts of methane into the air. Russia has formally asked to be part of the Swedish investigation. Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said Monday her government has not yet formulated its response. Sweden’s domestic security agency has said that its preliminary probe “has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage” as the cause of the blasts. Sweden’s prosecutor in charge of the investigation said evidence at the site has been seized.
KEYT
Germany struggles to find housing for more than 1M refugees
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has pledged to provide more support to cities and towns struggling to house the more than 1.1 million refugees and migrants who have arrived in the country this year mostly from war-torn Ukraine but also from other countries. After meeting with state and local officials on Tuesday, Interior Minister Nancy Faser said that while the government already allocated federal real estate for tens of thousands of refugees earlier this year, it would immediately provide additional properties for about 4,000 refugees to ease the current housing crisis. She also promised financial support but did not give any concrete figures.
KEYT
28 dead as Julia drenches Central America with rainfall
GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Former Hurricane Julia has dissipated, but is still drenching Guatemala and El Salvador with torrential rains Monday after it reemerged in the Pacific following a pounding of Nicaragua. At least 28 people were reported dead as a direct or indirect result of the storm. Guatemala’s...
KEYT
UK citizen charged in NYC case against Russian oligarch
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities say they are seeking the extradition of a man arrested in the United Kingdom on charges in New York City accusing him of helping a Russian oligarch violate U.S. sanctions. Officials say Graham Bonham-Carter, a United Kingdom citizen, was arrested Tuesday on charges related to his work for Russian oligarch Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska. Deripaska and three of his associates were criminally charged last month with violating U.S. sanctions. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Bonham-Carter provided property management and other services to Deripaska. He says he also obscured the origin of funding for upkeep and management of Deripaska’s lavish U.S. assets.
KEYT
UK prosecutor: Nurse poisoned 2 babies with insulin
LONDON (AP) — A British prosecutor says a hospital neonatal nurse accused of killing seven babies and trying to kill 10 others poisoned two infants deliberately with insulin. Lucy Letby has been charged with murder in the deaths of seven children and the attempted murder of another 10 while she worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwest England between 2015 and 2016. Letby earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges. Prosecutor Nick Johnson said Monday at the opening of her trial that the hospital saw a significant rise in the number of babies who were dying or suffering “serious catastrophic collapses” from 2015. He said a police review suggested someone in the neonatal unit poisoned two infant boys with insulin.
KEYT
UN seeks help for developing world hit by rising debt costs
GENEVA (AP) — The United Nations’ development program is calling on rich countries and financial institutions in them to do more to help alleviate a growing debt crisis faced by the world’s poorest countries, including by writing off debts, not just rescheduling them. A report from UNDP released on Tuesday comes amid meetings by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Group of 20 countries in Washington that are expected to consider in part a growing debt crisis that is weighing on the developing world, as interest rates have risen this year and driven up borrowing costs.
KEYT
First on CNN: Biden admin working on plan to manage flow of Venezuelan migrants, sources say
The Biden administration is considering a new program to encourage Venezuelan migrants to go to US ports of entry instead of unlawfully crossing the southern border if they apply and have a pre-existing tie in the US, according to four sources familiar with discussions. The proposal comes amid an influx...
KEYT
New study examines the effectiveness of colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are a dreaded rite of passage for many middle-age adults. The promise has been that if you endure the awkwardness and invasiveness of having a camera travel the length of your large intestine once every decade after age 45, you have the best chance of catching — and perhaps preventing — colorectal cancer. It’s the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. Some 15 million colonoscopies are performed in the US each year.
KEYT
Merkel praises others as she accepts UN refugee agency award
GENEVA (AP) — Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has received the U.N. refugee agency’s top award. At the ceremony in Geneva, she crediting the people behind the welcome of more than 1 million refugees, mostly from Syria, after she opened Germany’s doors to them in 2015 and 2016. Merkel said she would donate the $150,000 prize for winning the UNHCR’s Nansen Refugee Award to four other regional laureates who were also recognized. The award celebrates Fridtjof Nansen, a Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat who was the first commissioner for refugees in the League of Nations — the predecessor of the United Nations.
KEYT
Taliban says 5.1 earthquake jolts northeastern Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says a 5.1 magnitude earthquake has jolted the Afghan city of Faizabad, the capital of northeastern Badakhshan province. The center of Tuesday’s quake was Shaghnan district and was felt in other parts of the province, according to the director of the Taliban’s news agency. He had no information on casualties or damages caused by the earthquake, but local media reported it was felt around 350 kilometers away.
KEYT
Kyrgyzstan cancels Russian-led military drill on its land
The Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan has unilaterally cancelled joint military drills between the six nations comprising the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), less than a day before they were due to start on its territory. Kyrgyz defense officials did not specify a reason Sunday for cancelling the “Indestructible Brotherhood-2022” command and staff exercises, which were set to be held Monday to Friday. The move by the government in Bishkek comes a month after CSTO member Armenia criticized the bloc for failing to come to its aid after fighting broke out in its border with Azerbaijan in September, further underscoring possible tensions within the bloc.
KEYT
White House says Biden will work with Congress to ‘re-evaluate’ relationship with Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden feels that the US’ relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said . In an interview with CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day,” National Security Council coordinator...
Comments / 0