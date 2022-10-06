ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
KISS 104.1

New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier

A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
BINGHAMTON, NY
KISS 104.1

Animal Killed Confirmed As Wolf, Only 3rd Found In New York State In 25 Years

An animal that was killed by a hunter in New York State has now been confirmed as a wolf. There have only been three official wolf-spottings in the state in 25 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the animal, which had been taken by a hunter in Otsego County, was a wolf. The animal had been killed in Cherry Valley during the coyote hunting season in 2021. The NYSDEC recently received DNA confirmation that the animal was a wolf.
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, NY
Government
County
Broome County, NY
Johnson City, NY
Business
Broome County, NY
Business
City
Oakdale, NY
City
Johnson City, NY
Broome County, NY
Industry
Broome County, NY
Government
KISS 104.1

Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming

Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Power Outage#North End#Water Energy Supply#Electricity Supply#Construction Maintenance#Delay Of Business#Broome Government Offices#The Office Of Employment
KISS 104.1

Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date

After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KISS 104.1

‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides

Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
SIDNEY, NY
KISS 104.1

This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]

Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
OWEGO, NY
KISS 104.1

KISS 104.1

Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
887K+
Views
ABOUT

KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kissbinghamton.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy