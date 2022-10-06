Read full article on original website
New York Department of Transportation Jobs Open in So. Tier
A chill in the air has New York State Transportation officials, thinking about what lies ahead as they look to hire dozens of workers in the Southern Tier. The DOT says applications are currently being taken for 63 full-time job positions in the Southern Tier and Binghamton area alone in advance of the upcoming snow and ice season.
More Lighting Coming to Roundabout Zone in Town of Dickinson
Drivers who travel on Route 11 in the town of Dickinson can expect things to get brighter in the area of the two recently-opened roundabouts. Construction crews are continuing to work near the Interstate 81 interchange between Old Front and Bevier streets, just north of the city of Binghamton. The...
Animal Killed Confirmed As Wolf, Only 3rd Found In New York State In 25 Years
An animal that was killed by a hunter in New York State has now been confirmed as a wolf. There have only been three official wolf-spottings in the state in 25 years. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed that the animal, which had been taken by a hunter in Otsego County, was a wolf. The animal had been killed in Cherry Valley during the coyote hunting season in 2021. The NYSDEC recently received DNA confirmation that the animal was a wolf.
City of Binghamton Allocates Funds for Binghamton Boys & Girls Clubs Upgrades
The Binghamton Boys and Girls Clubs are getting $100,000 for improvements to the gym and to buy a van to transport children to the facility on Clinton Street. Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham announced the capital upgrades are the first funding allocation though the City’s new one-million dollar youth fund.
Binghamton University Welcomes Alumni for Homecoming
Motorists in the Greater Binghamton area should be advised there will be increased activity around the Binghamton University campus in Vestal and Downtown Binghamton for Homecoming weekend October 7-9. B.U. is welcoming more than one-thousand alumni back. Starting with a block party from 7 to 10 p.m. October 7 downtown....
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Binghamton’s Columbus Day Tournament of Bands a 60+ Year Tradition
A tradition that has marched through the center of downtown Binghamton for over sixty years is set to step off again Monday, October 10, 2022. City officials have announced the details of the annual Columbus Day Tournament of Bands competition and parade and the Italian Festival. Mayor Jared Kraham says...
Burlington Sets Oakdale Mall Closing Date, Vestal Opening Date
After nearly two decades, the retailer once known as Burlington Coat Factory is about to leave the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City. The store now called simply "Burlington" has been a fixture at the mall since it opened an 85,000-square-foot location in August 2003. It occupies space that had been used for a Bradlees department store. The store's size was reduced a few years ago.
Vote For Your Favorite Broome County Parks Scarecrow Display
The Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park looks to be bigger than ever this year flowing the announcement that the county recently purchased the Forest of Lights drive-through display from Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania. The expansion will allow the Festival of Lights to loop around the upper...
Displaced Pups Due To Hurricane Ian Arrive At Broome County Humane Society
As many of you know, I am someone who has been adopting dogs for many decades. Around the year 2000, my wife educated me about Greyhounds and how there were many organizations in the country and around the world as well, refusing and adopting these beautiful creatures. And so we...
Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Binghamton’s Informal Food Pantry
As a Union-Endicott High School sophomore, Madison Burton decided to create a little library with a cabinet outside her home. But when the cabinet doors fell off, it made way for the start of an informal food pantry that's helped dozens of people get access to food when they've needed it most.
Broome County Court Pleas for Motorcycle Theft and Gun Possession
Guilty pleas for a Windsor man and Norwich resident will translate into prison time for both. A Windsor man will be sentenced in December to up to four years in prison after admitting he threatened to shoot the owner of a motorcycle he stole. The Broome County District Attorney’s Office...
‘Hit the Hay’ This Fall With These 13 Great Upstate New York Hayrides
Taking a hayride has been a rite of passage for many of us who call Upstate New York home. As a kid, we had a farm (Johnson's Farm) in my little hometown of Sidney, NY where we would go to get pies, cider, crafts and take a hayride. Dear old Mr. Johnson would load up the hay wagon with kids and adults and chug us around his beautiful farm in rural Delaware County. It was so charming and wonderful and the memory has stayed with me for more than 60 years.
This Impressive Owego Home Is Full of Charm [PHOTOS]
Owego is the perfect spot for anyone who wants to live among mature trees, stately old homes filled to the brim with history, and every sort of shop and eatery a heart could desire, all within walking distance. Situated right on the Susquehanna River on Front Street in Owego is...
Passersby Aid Woman Being Attacked in Front of Binghamton Church
A motorist who saw a woman being punched near a Binghamton church stopped at the scene and called police for help. Another woman who witnessed the incident on Robinson Street used her phone to record the incident. The attack occurred in front of Fairview United Methodist Church on the city's...
Binghamton Gas Prices Expected to Jump 10 to 20 Cents a Gallon
An oil industry analyst says drivers in the Binghamton area should be prepared to see higher gasoline prices in coming days. Patrick De Haan of GasBuddy said he anticipates motorists will have "to dig just a little bit deeper" when they fuel their vehicles. During a WNBF News interview, De...
Broome County Parks Wants To See Your Best Fall Photo
Of the four seasons, my favorite by far is summer. Sure I don't mind late spring and early fall, although this fall so far has been cooler than I'd prefer. But we all have to agree that once the leaves begin to turn, fall is hands-down the best season in terms of beauty.
Former Pat Mitchell’s Ice Cream Shop to Become Craft Brewery
Craft beer soon will be brewed at the site of what once was a Pat Mitchell's ice cream shop in Endicott. Crooked Mouth Brewing is setting up shop in a building at 231 Vestal Avenue, just west of the former Kmart Plaza. Although the building was used as an ice...
Dillingers in Binghamton Was Named After This Glamorized Gangster
“John Dillinger was a bad guy but people loved him because he was like the Robin Hood of gangsters.” This was recently said to me by one of the men who built the well-known Dillingers on Binghamton’s State Street. I was seated next to two gentlemen who designed...
