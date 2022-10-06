Read full article on original website
‘Ghosts’ on CBS Had Most-Watched Comedy Premiere of the Fall TV Season, Overtaking Even ‘Young Sheldon’ (EXCLUSIVE)
The Season 2 premiere of “Ghosts” saw a 50% increase in viewership after seven days of multiplatform viewing, Variety has learned exclusively. The episode brought in an impressive 6.15 million viewers when it first aired, according to Live + Same Day data, and CBS confirmed that delayed viewing via DVR and other platforms brought that number to 9.23 million.
‘The Challenge’ Vet Jordan Wiseley Says Season 38 Returns to Show’s ‘Classic’ Feel: ‘We Went Back to Our Roots’
If the last few seasons of “The Challenge” seemed a bit different — and a bit too focused on confusing twists and themes — don’t fret. MTV’s upcoming 38th season is heading back to basics. “I think in the past few seasons, even going...
‘Quantum Leap’ At NBC to Extend Season 1 By Six Episodes
NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the “Quantum Leap” revival. The original order of 12 episodes has now been extended to 18, bringing Season 1 to a total of 18 episodes. The series premiered on Sept. 19 as a sequel to NBC’s 1989-1993 series of the same...
