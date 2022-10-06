Read full article on original website
Kaley Cuoco expecting 1st child with Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond blessed and over the moon’
The actress shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday.
'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," died on Tuesday, her family announced. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she netted the role that made her famous: the mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the smash television series "Murder, She Wrote."
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
Kaley Cuoco Almost Had To Amputate Her Leg After An Equestrian Accident, And It Sounds Terrifying
It sounds like Kaley's accident also almost meant the end of The Big Bang Theory, which is pretty intense.
NPR
Encore: Eric Gales on reclaiming his place as a blues guitar icon
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly spoke with guitarist and singer Eric Gales about reclaiming a career stalled by drug addiction and prison time. And as a treat on this holiday, Indigenous Peoples Day, I want to share with you once again one of the music interviews that has brought me the most joy so far this year. It's with Eric Gales. He was 4 years old when he first picked up a guitar, and he picked it up kind of strangely.
I'm a Deaf singer, and I experience music through vibrations. I don't feel like I'm missing out on anything.
People on TikTok love my singing videos, but because I'm Deaf, they always tell me it's sad I can't hear my own voice. I do — just through vibrations.
NPR
Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with 'On the Come Up'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Lathan about her new film as well as her journey to the director's chair. And finally today, you may know actress Sanaa Lathan for her standout roles in film, stage and TV, like "Love & Basketball," "Succession" and "A Raisin In The Sun." But now she's flexing her acting and directing muscles in a new film called "On The Come Up," which she directed and where she plays the mother of a 16-year-old aspiring rapper named Bri.
NPR
My Unsung Hero series: A new mom remembers a kind stranger on her flight
The next installment of the "My Unsung Hero" series comes from a new mom who remembers a kind stranger on a flight from Nebraska to Chicago. And now a story of human kindness and connection from "My Unsung Hero," a series from the Hidden Brain podcast. It's a collection of tales told by everyday people about someone who left a lasting impression on them. Linda Reddish met her unsung hero, Karen Clemson, in 2013. Reddish and her husband were flying from Nebraska to Chicago with their 3-month-old baby.
