REDMOND, OR -- Four Redmond schools went into "Secure" Monday morning after police received a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat. Redmond School District officials say School Resource Officer Nathan Rankin was at Redmond High when the first Secure went into place. Redmond Police assessed the situation and determined there was not a direct threat to any students. In a "Secure," classes still continue, exterior doors are locked, and students stay in the building. Three more schools went into Secure as a precaution, although there was not a threat to them directly.

REDMOND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO