Read full article on original website
Related
kbnd.com
Bend Food Project Reaches Major Milestone
BEND, OR -- The Bend Food Project hit the 1-million-pound mark of donated food at their monthly collection day. Ranae Staley, Executive Director at The Giving Plate, who works closely with the Bend Food Project, says the milestone is very impressive, “This to me every time I see makes me emotional. It is the power of community. Each of these green bags represents somebody in our community filling it. Some people fill two. Everyone doing a little, does a lot.”
kbnd.com
Heightened Security At Four Redmond Schools
REDMOND, OR -- Four Redmond schools went into "Secure" Monday morning after police received a tip from a concerned parent about a possible threat. Redmond School District officials say School Resource Officer Nathan Rankin was at Redmond High when the first Secure went into place. Redmond Police assessed the situation and determined there was not a direct threat to any students. In a "Secure," classes still continue, exterior doors are locked, and students stay in the building. Three more schools went into Secure as a precaution, although there was not a threat to them directly.
kbnd.com
Riverbend Park Project Begins
BEND, OR -- Bend Park and Recreation and Upper Deschutes Watershed Council are ready to begin a construction and river restoration project. Ian Isaacson, Landscape Architect for Bend Park and Recreation says the project takes place between the Bill Healy Bridge and downstream to the Farewell Bend pedestrian bridge, “Currently we do not have any designated water access points in that stretch of the river, on that side. All those points that folks are accessing those points are user created.”
kbnd.com
Redmond Schools Sports Complex Grand Reopening Saturday
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Schools celebrates the reopening of the Jaqua Sports Complex this weekend. Superintendent Charan Cline says the district and local businesses have done a lot in the past year to improve the 54-year-old fields, “We sold a piece of land to a manufacturing firm, a while back, and used those proceeds to put in turf.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kbnd.com
Teen Arrested For Madras-Area Burglaries
MADRAS, OR -- A 15-year-old from Warm Springs faces criminal charges following a string of break-ins. On October second, Jefferson County deputies along with members Madras Police, with assistance from the Warm Springs Police Department, began investigating several burglaries in the City of Madras, where several items were stolen. At...
kbnd.com
Bend Homicide Victim Identified
BEND, OR -- Investigators have identified the man found dead Sunday morning, east of Bend. 70-year-old Leonard Peverieri’s body was discovered at his property on Los Serranos Drive. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is releasing very few details. “Based on what we saw at the scene, our detectives...
Comments / 0