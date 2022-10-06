Read full article on original website
Fall recipes for tailgates and the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall is a celebration of the end of harvest and that brings hearty vegetables which many people may never think of grilling or smoking, because they’re focusing on the meat, turkey, or main dish. Fall also means tailgating at football games so it’s a great...
CEENTA shares ways to treat Fall allergies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. Each season brings its' own allergies. According to Dr. Roy Lewis from Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates, right now we are on the downward slope of grass and weeds allergies, and seeing an uptick in common allergies like dust mites, mold, cats and dogs.
Get new floors before the holidays
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: 50 Floor. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. October is flying by, and if you'd like new floors for the holidays act now! On Monday, Guenn Schneider from "50 Floor" joined the show to talk about ways they can help upgrade your floors making the wear, tear and dirt easier to manage.
The Hilliard Studio Method expands its' reach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning we were joined by a guest who is no stranger to Charlotte Today or the fitness community here in Charlotte. Liz Hilliard, Owner of Hilliard Studio Method stopped by to share some exciting news. “I'm proud to announce that we are expanding our reach with HSM here in the Carolinas" says Hilliard. We are opening a new studio in Winston Salem in 2023. It’s a licensed partnership agreement and an excellent opportunity for those interested in owning their own business.
The 704Coatdrive needs your help
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Charlotte Mechanical. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. If you are looking for ways to help those in need, the 704 coat drive is happening now and here with more on how you...
Milkbread's 2nd location opens Monday in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — , the all-day café focused on milk bread donuts, crispy chicken, bowls, salads, toasts, coffee and small production independent beverages officially opens its second location on Monday, Oct. 10. Joe and Katy Kindred, the husband-wife duo of Kindred, Hello, Sailor, and milkbread in Davidson, said...
Mac's Speed Shop opens newest location in Concord
CONCORD, N.C. — Mac’s Speed Shop is set to open its newest location in Concord, North Carolina. The excitement for the new store’s October premiere kicked into gear a few weeks ago when country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan stopped by to promote his new beer, Two Lanes.
National Cheese Curd Day is October 15th!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Culver's. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. This morning we talked the countdown to "National Cheese Curd Day" - which is this Saturday, October 15th. We were joined by Dustin Estrada and Chase...
How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
Popular part of Uptown Charlotte set to receive major makeover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A sleepy section of Uptown is about to get a long overdue makeover. Decades ago, Brooklyn was a thriving African-American neighborhood in Uptown's Second Ward. It was a town within a town with 1,500 homes, shops, restaurants and churches. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
1 dead, 3 injured following house fire in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A family is without a home Tuesday morning after a deadly fire in northeast Charlotte. According to officials, at least one person is dead and three others were seriously hurt and transported to the hospital. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV,...
Charlotte man can renovate his house after $150,000 Powerball win
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this happens,” Pharr...
'I was just in shock': 15-year-old describes armed robbery at Charlotte Burger King
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teenage girl is shaken up after she was face-to-face with a gunman during a robbery at a west Charlotte Burger King over the weekend. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still searching for the man involved in the robbery. Investigators said it's not the first time this particular Burger King, on Wilkinson Boulevard off Old Steele Creek Road, has been held up this year.
CMPD searching for missing Charlotte woman
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen Saturday, Oct. 8. Willie Mae McLean, 91, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. at her home along Coronet Way near Bungalow Road in Charlotte, according to police. McLean was last seen wearing pink pajamas and a pink house coat.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
This is when you should book your holiday flight for the best deal
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're planning a trip to grandma's house for Christmas this year, experts say now is the time to book your flights to find the best deal. Even though we haven't gotten to Halloween, airfare experts are warning holiday travelers should make their arrangements sooner rater than later if they're taking a plane for vacation.
Grocery prices hit hard by inflation and not expected to come down anytime soon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The price of groceries has risen more than 13% from last year, marking the largest 12-mont increase since 1979, new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. The new numbers painted a very grim picture when it comes to food costs. Even the basics...
One person dead after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Charlotte overnight Sunday. Officers responded to a call about an armed robbery along Eastway Drive, not far from Kilborne Drive, just before 1 a.m. A man was found dead...
'Road rage' incident at Union County school leads to arrest
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A person was arrested after investigators say they brandished a firearm at another driver before driving to a Union County high school. According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the incident began on Cuthbertson Road when a driver brandished a firearm at another driver. After doing this, the person drove into Cuthbertson High School to drop off a sibling.
Swimming advisory issued after Lincoln County sewage spill
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have issued a swimming advisory at Lake Norman due to a sewage spill that may have leaked into the lake. The Lincoln County Health Department issued the advisory on 11 p.m. on Sunday after a sewage spill occurred on Rivendell Lane in Denver. Authorities say around 900 gallons of wastewater may have leaked into Lake Norman in this area.
