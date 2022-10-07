ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Suspect in custody after deadly shooting at Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan: Police

By Emily Shapiro
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tFOdP_0iOoBWSI00

A suspect has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting and hourslong negotiations with authorities at a Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Michigan, the Michigan State Police said.

"The barricaded gunman has been taken into custody without incident," police said Thursday night. "Michigan Ave. is still closed and will be as the investigation continues. This will be our final update."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DITfS_0iOoBWSI00
Paul Sancya/AP - PHOTO: Police vehicles are parked outside the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022.

Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin said Thursday night there was one fatality, a 55-year-old clerk from Riverview "just trying to do his job."

Police said the suspect -- a 38-year-old man with a history of mental illness and drug abuse -- was armed with a rifle and threatened officers many times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vtytA_0iOoBWSI00
Paul Sancya/AP - PHOTO: Police evacuate people from buildings near the Hampton Inn in Dearborn, Mich., Oct. 6, 2022.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448AXb_0iOoBWSI00
Chris Rizk/Detroit News via AP - PHOTO: Law enforcement personnel arrive to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Dearborn police said they had been in contact with the suspect's family to get him to surrender peacefully.

According to police, the incident was a confrontation over a bill.

MORE: 6 stabbed in front of Las Vegas casino, 1 victim dead: Police
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vGhcZ_0iOoBWSI00
Chris Rizk/Detroit News via AP - PHOTO: Law enforcement personnel work to the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

Officers evacuated hotel employees and guests, police said.

Authorities were urging people to stay away from downtown Dearborn.

ABC News' Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

Comments / 104

NO LEPTONS PLEASE
4d ago

It wouldn't be a typical day in America without a good ol' gun shooting or two...............or hundreds.....every day.......every state. Smh.....🥴😵‍💫

Reply(4)
27
BIG COZY
4d ago

Everyone make your life better right now by receiving God in your life pray to God everyday for his help in life situations, read the holy bible everyday, believe in God more than you believe in anything else, Trust God more than you trust anyone else, praise God more than you praise anything else, love God more than you love anything else and remember with God help all good things are possible all you have to do is never give up also a great place for you to start in the holy Bible is (Psalms 1) and everyday after that read a chapter in Psalms till you finish all the chapters in Psalms then after that start on (Proverbs 1) then everyday after that read a chapter in Proverbs till you finish all the chapters in Proverbs and after that read every chapter of the Holy Bible until you finish it for it will change your life in the most amazing way

Reply(5)
15
Juan Blanco
3d ago

It happened in Rashida Tlalib's district, and yet she won't say or do anything about it. But the dumbfounded and delusional people still vote for her. If you live in that district, you and others have less than 5 weeks to wise up and vote that lady out.

Reply(1)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigate shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. — (AP) — Police are clearing the area around a suburban Detroit hotel following reports of an active shooter. State police said Thursday afternoon on the department's Twitter feed that the "situation is active and dangerous" at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn and that shots still "were being fired by the suspect."
DEARBORN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Dearborn, MI
Cars
City
Riverview, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Dearborn, MI
Dearborn, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

White deputy in Monroe County tells Black woman he's "blacker"

(AP) - A white sheriff's deputy in Michigan was reprimanded after body camera footage showed him tell a Black woman who had just been struck in the face during an altercation that he was "blacker" than she was because he's from Detroit.The woman, Tracy Douglas, 59, of Temperance, Michigan, filed a civil rights complaint with the FBI, according to her attorney.The altercation occurred Aug. 20 in a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, about 60 miles (95 kilometers) southwest of Detroit.Store surveillance video shows Douglas apparently dinging the side of a pickup truck as she opened the passenger door to...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Active Shooter#Violent Crime#The Michigan State Police#The Hampton Inn#Msp#Detroit News
MLive

Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Detroit News

Jury finds Detroit man not guilty in murder of Michael Ballard, 23

Detroit — A Wayne County jury has acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a man in September 2019. Davonta Dickens had gone to trial on eight felony charges connected to the shooting death of 23-year-old Michael Ballard Sr. On Tuesday, a jury found Dickens to be...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Man arrested following multiple thefts, home invasions in Oakland County

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to breaking into homes and vehicles and stealing property. Waterford police say they arrested Shawn Michael Degen on Thursday, Sept. 29, in cooperation with the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Michigan Department of Corrections.According to police, they discovered Degen was linked to these crimes after he used a stolen gift card.In August, the Waterford Police Department received a report that several items were stolen from an unlocked vehicle, including credit and gift cards.Police say that one of the gift cards was used shortly after it was stolen, and...
ABC News

ABC News

862K+
Followers
183K+
Post
484M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy