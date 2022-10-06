Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Water main break disrupts Orange County courts for Tuesday
GOSHEN – A water main break in Goshen has affected the Orange County Supreme, County, and Family Courts located at 285 Main Street in the village. The changes listed below are in effect on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The NYS Court system has transitioned the Orange County Courts system...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Monroe restaurant named to State Historic Business Preservation Registry
MONROE – The Captain’s Table restaurant has been inducted into the New York State Business Preservation Registry, administered by the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Created earlier this year, the registry highlights businesses that have been in operation for at least 50 years and have contributed...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Proposed 2023 Putnam County budget includes no increase in property tax levy
CARMEL – The $180 million Putnam County proposed budget for 2023 includes no increase in the county property tax levy. The spending plan, drafted by County Executive MaryEllen Odell, stays within the state property tax cap and includes an increase of $11.3 million, or 6.3 percent, over the 2022 budget.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Good Cause Eviction law faces legal challenge in Newburgh
Coming to the United States from Turkey, Alp is taking the opportunity to learn more English, so he can go back to his home country and become an English teacher there. While he’s here in Newburgh, he appreciates the protection he feels he has under the city’s Good Cause Eviction law.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County Rail Trail spur moving forward
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County lawmakers will get an update on plans to create a spur off of the rail trail into the City of Poughkeepsie on Thursday night. Legislators on the Public Works and Capital Projects Committee will hear an overview of the plan from DPW staffers on the proposed $757,500 bond resolution that will cover preliminary planning and design expenses to convert the abandoned rail bed into a trail that connects to the existing rail trail, near the Walkway Over the Hudson.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another distribution center planned
MIDDLETOWN – If you are an old-timer in the City of Middletown, you may remember the Playtogs shopping center on Dolson Avenue, a 300,000-square-foot discount center with everything from clothes to toys. It was a popular back-to-school shopping venue drawing large crowds for the deep discount prices. Years ago,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Land Trust’s ‘Save Sugar Loaf Mountain’ project underway
MOUNTAINVILLE – The Orange County Land Trust’s efforts to purchase over 300 acres of land on Sugar Loaf Mountain are underway, having signed an option agreement to by the land from the owners in June of this year. The land trust is currently finishing the risk assessment phase...
rcbizjournal.com
Letchworth Village Developer To Unveil Updated Plan On Oct 12 At Patriot Hills Golf Course Including Walking Trails & New Rec Center
Stony Point Signed MOU To Negotiate With Developer; MOU Gives Both Town & Developer Nonbinding Flexibility To Move Forward. Stony Point Voters Asked To Authorize Sale Of Land. In 2021, a slim majority of Stony Point voters said no to a proposed development at Letchworth Village because they worried about the developer’s inexperience and because the rigidity of an already-negotiated contract to sell both the land and golf course left too little wiggle room for change.
NY’s first supply of legally grown marijuana is being harvested in the Hudson Valley
Edward Kirkham is the chief operating officer of HPI Canna Inc., one of more than 200 hemp farmers in New York licensed to grow the state’s first crop of adult-use cannabis.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Dutchess County Office for the Aging’s AGING NEWS For the week of October 10th
Note: The Office for the Aging and all OFA Friendship Centers are closed on Columbus Day, Monday, October 10th. Clients of OFA’s Home Delivered Meals program receive their meals in advance of the holiday. Office for the Aging Presents ‘All The Lonely People’: A Local Film Screening and Community...
Police: Fire set in former Garden Street School in Brewster
Police say the three people were seen leaving the building just moments after the fire was set.
Beloved Bridal Store Will Be Closing Its Doors in Sullivan County, NY
It's a shame that we have to say goodbye to another great store. We are all really lucky to live in the Hudson Valley and there are a ton of cool places to go shopping around here. Pretty much anything you need is just a short drive away and there are some really great family-owned shops that have been around for a while. Unfortunately, one business in Sullivan County is going to be closing their doors for good and there are a lot of feelings about it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Saugerties officials approve Snow Moon Festival
To brighten a very dark time of the year, a group of local women are planning a festival on Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. The organizers presented their plan to the Saugerties Village Board at its meeting on Monday, October 3. “We’re calling it the Snow Moon Festival,”...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Metro-North cancels several morning trains
POUGHKEEPSIE – Metro-North Railroad canceled several Hudson Line trains on Tuesday morning, October 11, 2022, due to repairs between Manitou and Cold Spring. The 6:14 AM train from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. The 7:19 AM train from Grand Central Terminal to Poughkeepsie. The 6:13 AM train from Poughkeepsie...
This Hudson Valley Post Office is a National Historic Site
Have you noticed the extensive amount of history throughout New York State? Within the Hudson Valley, there are pieces of history on every corner that we turn to. Each County In The Hudson Valley Has A Historic Story To Share. One town changed its name to a fictional character. Some...
8 Parking Lot Rules Everyone Should Follow in the Hudson Valley
I had no idea that there was an actual list of rules that we are expected to follow anytime we are going to park our cars or trucks in a parking lot in the Hudson Valley. Yes, there is a list of rules and I'll be the first to admit that I have been guilty of breaking one or two of them.
Police In New York Seek Help After Hudson Valley Teen Disappears
Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for help as they search for a teen who went missing. On Monday, Oct, 10, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask the public for help as they actively search for a teen who went missing earlier this week. Teen...
Buy a Lakeside Trail Park Minutes from Kingston New York
It is not often that you get the opportunity to buy a piece of property that could be your home and a business that is set in a perfect location for both. Some might see 13-13 Mirror Lake Park as just a trailer park on Route 9W in Ulster Park, New York, others will see its potential.
Hudson Valley, NY Schools On High Alert After Scary Bomb Threat
More Hudson Valley schools are dealing with terrifying threats of violence. On Friday around 7:53 p.m., a bomb threat was made toward C. J. Hooker Middle School in Goshen, New York during an afterschool dance at the middle school. Bomb Threat Made Towards Goshen, New York School. An airdrop threat...
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
