Elmore County, ID

Body of missing person found at Big Trinity Lake

 5 days ago

Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM .

The person reported missing in the area of the Big Trinity Lake campground was found dead Tuesday evening, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies and personnel with Elmore County Search and Rescue responded to a call about the missing person Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said the person did not return from a “short kayaking excursion.”

The sheriff’s office said it will not be releasing the name of the individual out of respect of the family.

Ralston & Associates Under Water Search and Recovery located the person Tuesday evening, along with members of the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division.

Elmore County deputies and its Search and Rescue team searched the area around Big Trinity Lake with the help of the Twin Falls County Dive Team. The search included drones and watercraft.

The Big Trinity Lake campground was closed during the course of the search, but was open as of Wednesday afternoon.

In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office said it “extends its sincere condolences to the family for their loss and asks that the public be respectful of their needs at this difficult time.”

The U.S. Forest Service operates the Big Trinity Lake campground. Big Trinity Lake, on the Boise National Forest, is located just north of Trinity Mountain, about 18 miles west of Featherville.

