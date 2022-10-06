Read full article on original website
Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB
Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7
ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time
Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
Wisconsin QB announces plans to enter transfer portal following Paul Chryst's firing
Wisconsin lost a player to the transfer portal on Sunday. The Badgers lost QB Deacon Hill as he entered his name into the portal. Hill committed to Wisconsin from the 2021 class and was a former 3-star recruit per the 247Sports Composite. Hill announced his decision from his Twitter account.
Wisconsin RB reportedly sustained potential long-term injury in win over Northwestern
Wisconsin could be without one of its running back pieces for a while. According to Jeff Potrykus with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, running back Chez Mellusi sustained an injury in the win over Northwestern. Potrykus reported it as an “apparent serious injury” for Mellusi. It appears to be...
Bret Bielema uses an unusual metaphor to describe the Illinois defense against Iowa
Bret Bielema dropped an unusual metaphor regarding his team’s defense, but it got his point across. There wasn’t much offense to go around Saturday night. The Fighting Illini earned their 5th win of the season over Iowa, 9-6 in a game only a mother could love. Bielema loved...
Paul Finebaum lists new No. 1, ranks top 4 CFB teams following Week 6
Paul Finebaum has a new No. 1. The CFB analyst known for his SEC ties placed Ohio State at the top of his rankings on Sunday morning’s weekly appearance on SportsCenter. He spoke about each of his picks in detail. The Buckeyes just continue to roll while the rest...
RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1
RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young’s latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young’s top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective
The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'
Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
Nebraska WR heads to portal on final day of transfer window following Scott Frost's firing
Nebraska football had a wideout go into the transfer portal on Tuesday. Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda posted about the decision from his Twitter account. Garcia-Castaneda appeared in four games this season. He had a breakout game versus Northwestern in the season opener with 120 yards receiving and 1 touchdown. The former Nebraska...
NFL referee Jerome Boger explains questionable roughing the passer call for hit on Tom Brady
NFL referee Jerome Boger was involved in a bit of controversy on Sunday. Late in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, quarterback Tom Brady was sacked on a critical 3rd-down play. That sack stopped a Tampa Bay drive and was going to get the Falcons...
Ryan Day addresses injury concerns for TreVeyon Henderson following early departure vs. MSU
Ryan Day didn’t have many concerns for his No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes, but his biggest concern was a potential injury to running back TreVeyon Henderson. In the 3rd quarter, Henderson was hit hard in the leg, which forced him to leave. Day said Henderson could have gotten back...
Nebraska in a bowl game? ESPN's FPI updates Huskers' bowl chances following back-to-back wins
Through the end of September, Nebraska was sporting a 1-3 record and looking at a lost season. Now — after two weeks of play in October — the Huskers are back to .500 and are 2-1 overall under Mickey Joseph. Of course, those two October wins came against...
The B1G 10: Iowa's offense is broken. Will Kirk Ferentz keep looking to his son for answers?
Every Tuesday morning, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. We need to have a talk about Iowa. Not about longtime beloved coach Kirk Ferentz and if or when it’s time to move on. But about Brian Ferentz, Kirk’s son and Iowa’s beleaguered offensive...
Jim Harbaugh reveals fill-in assistant plans for Michigan during Mike Hart's absence
Jim Harbaugh mentioned who will be taking Mike Hart’s place on the Michigan sideline for Week 7. Hart had a medical emergency and had to be carted off the field against Indiana. Fred Jackson used to be the running backs coach at Michigan and was last in the position...
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7
James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst
There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
Illinois snuffs out Iowa's wild lateral-filled attempt on final play of the game
Illinois weathered the storm – aided by a review-overturned scoop-and-score touchdown by Iowa – and had the Hawkeyes backed up for the final play of the game. Needing to go about 70 yards on the final play, Iowa dialed up a last-ditch attempt with a number of laterals.
Ranking Nebraska's chances in its final 6 games and chances of a bowl berth
Somehow, someway Nebraska mustered just enough offense to earn a key road win at Rutgers. The win moved the Cornhuskers to 3-3 at the midway point of the season. Considering the fact Nebraska hasn’t been to a bowl game since 2016, getting to 6 wins would be a positive step for the program.
