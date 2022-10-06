Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO