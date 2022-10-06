ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Mickey Joseph reveals offensive position change for Nebraska DB

Mickey Joseph revealed one player for Nebraska is working out at a new position. That change might also be permanent for the player. According to Joseph, cornerback Tommi Hill is now working out at wide receiver for the Husker offense. Joseph cited Hill’s previous work as a receiver in high school along with a need to get Hill on the field.
LINCOLN, NE
ESPN's FPI predicts winner of Penn State-Michigan undefeated matchup in Week 7

ESPN’s FPI has chosen the team that it thinks will win in Penn State-Michigan. This game will have huge implications on the B1G East title race. Both Michigan and Penn State have no losses in the B1G along with Ohio State. Michigan beat Indiana 31-10 in Bloomington last Saturday. The last time that Wolverines played there they lost 38-21 to the Hoosiers.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Barry Lunney Jr., Illinois OC, updates QB plans if Tommy DeVito misses time

Barry Lunney Jr. had to make an adjustment in the game against Iowa, and the Illinois OC might have to prepare for an absence in Week 7. Tommy DeVito – starting QB for the Illini – went down late in the first quarter in Illinois’ 9-6 win over Iowa. DeVito took a tackle at the line of scrimmage on 2nd-and-18 and suffered an ankle injury.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RJ Young unveils updated top 25 following Week 6, tabs new No. 1

RJ Young has a new No. 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes has taken the No. 1 spot in Young’s latest top 25 rankings, which he releases every Sunday morning following the Saturday college football slate. In total, 4 B1G teams cracked Young’s top 25: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State...
COLUMBUS, OH
Insane stat puts Iowa's offensive woes into perspective

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a proud defensive team, but that same could not be said on the offensive side of the ball. CBS Sports’ Emily Proud confirmed that 119 FBS wide receivers caught more reception touchdowns than the entire offense of the Hawkeyes through the first 6 games of the season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Bret Bielema explains why backup QB Art Sitkowski is 'not normal'

Bret Bielema had to rely on backup quarterback Art Sitkowski against Iowa after Tommy DeVito left the game with an injury. He talked about the challenges that came with the change at QB for OC Barry Lunney Jr per 247Sports’ Jeremy Werner. Illinois beat Iowa 9-6 in DeVito’s absence,...
James Franklin pays respect to Michigan's Mike Hart ahead of Week 7

James Franklin remains human, regardless of the implications of Saturday’s showdown in Ann Arbor. He understands there are more pressing issues than football currently surrounding the Michigan program. Franklin began his press conference Tuesday by offering up his condolences to Wolverines’ running back coach Mike Hart. Hart suffered a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Nick Herbig reacts to Wisconsin's first game without Paul Chryst

There has been a lot of emotional fallout from the firing of Paul Chryst as the head coach of Wisconsin, but one of the biggest reactions now is Badgers outside linebacker Nick Herbig. After the 42-7 road win over the Northwestern Wildcats, Herbig opened up about the departure in his...
MADISON, WI

