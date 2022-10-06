Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
9 Clay County Fire and Rescue employees deployed to Fort Myers for Hurricane Ian assistanceZoey FieldsClay County, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina Andras
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
After Ian, victims turn into volunteers across SWFL
Across Southwest Florida, people are pitching in to help out. Many of those helping in the recovery effort are also Hurricane Ian victims with their own needs and challenges. Mixed in with professionals who are trained for emergency response are folks like Gary Casterlin. With no electricity or internet, he...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Pet Vet offering free urgent care for Pine Island animals on Wednesdays
Pine Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so Cape Coral Pet Vet is offering free urgent pet care at two locations on the island. Cape Coral Pet Vet has to use a temporary space because, like many other Southwest Florida businesses, it sustained significant damage from the hurricane: The storm ripped off 60% of the main facility’s roof. The owner, Dr. Cecilia Fisher, says it will probably be a month before she can return, but that’s not stopping the staff from helping other businesses and people in need.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral parish food distribution helping those in need
The City of Cape Coral, like so much of Southwest Florida, was pummeled by Hurricane Ian. So, to help residents, the city is providing free water, tarps, and charging stations at different locations in Cape Coral. Food stacked high and helpful hands to distribute them to those in need packed...
WINKNEWS.com
Miami Dolphins team up with North Fort Myers High School providing hot meals
Lee County schools and the Miami Dolphins partnered together to have a food distribution event at North Fort Myers High School. Close to 2,000 hot meals were prepared from just one food vendor. There were a lot of families seeking food, water, baby items, and to meet the Miami Dolphins players as well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda family who lost everything in the hurricane helped by a stranger
A Punta Gorda couple is thankful to be alive after the roof of their home blew away while they rode out Hurricane Ian. “How in the world? How did we make it?” asked Suzanne MaGill, who watched from inside her home as the storm tore her shelter away. MaGill...
WINKNEWS.com
Search for victims done, Southwest Florida aims for Ian recovery
FORT MYERS (AP) An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes in Florida since Hurricane Ian’s onslaught, and Brenda Palmer’s place is among them. By the government’s count, she and her husband, Ralph, are part of a success story.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood cancer patient loses everything in Hurricane Ian
An Englewood man placed in hospice two weeks before Ian hit is now suffering the loss of his home. The owners of the mobile home are Bill and Colleen Beveridge, who have been together for 25 years. “I got the diagnosis of less than six months to live, and that...
WINKNEWS.com
Kids Helping Our Veterans group distributing goods in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday, a group known as Kids Helping Our Veterans showed up at American Legion Post 38 in downtown Fort Myers with a U-Haul full of supplies for any veteran in need. Things like bottled water, canned nonperishable food, and toilet paper. The goods will be distributed between the four American Legion posts in Ft. Myers, Lehigh Acres, Punta Gorda, and Pine Island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Woman gives back to Fort Myers shelter that helped her save 2 dogs during Ian
A woman who helped rescue two dogs during Hurricane Ian is now giving back to the Fort Myers shelter that took them in. “Now that there’s a little boy… that was rescued with a plastic bag, his 13-year-old dog just passed away, ” said Marianna Spindel. “So now, I want to do more.”
WINKNEWS.com
Sprouts Farmers Market opens in Cape Coral
The balloons, ribbons and pomp and circumstance of the latest grocery store grand opening in Cape Coral were absent last week. Sprouts Farmers Market opened Oct. 4 at 1800 NE Pine Island Road off Pondella Road and tried to do so quietly out of respect for those who suffered from Hurricane Ian, vice president of operations Lucas Larson said.
WINKNEWS.com
Curfew lifted in Cape Coral
The curfew for the City of Cape Coral has been lifted as of 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The city is asking that residents still be aware of what is going on around them and be the eyes and ears of the community. As the cleanup of the exterior and interior...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane Ian damages Smyrna Cafe week after opening in downtown Naples
A new local restaurant that was forced to close a week after it opened in downtown Naples is back in business after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. Smyrna Cafe initially opened Sept. 20, a week before Ian entered the Gulf. The Turkish-Mediterranean bakery and eatery weathered the storm well compared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County to spend $95 million on hurricane relief
The Collier County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take more than $95 million from the 2023 county budget and put it toward Hurricane Ian clean up and recovery, almost two weeks after the storm hit Southwest Florida. Unincorporated Collier County is estimated to have almost $1 billion in damages...
WINKNEWS.com
Lightning caused Cape Coral power outages Sunday night
An ongoing issue in Southwest Florida’s largest city revolves around power, almost two weeks since Hurricane Ian, and some people in Cape Coral still don’t have power. Generators are seen all around Cape Coral, but Estelle Oren, a resident of the city, told WINK News she doesn’t have a generator, so she chose to take the heat.
WINKNEWS.com
Punta Gorda lifting curfew Thursday morning
The Punta Gorda Police Department, in alignment with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Department, is lifting the city’s curfew at 6 a.m. on Thursday. PGPD encourages residents and business owners to remain vigilant for suspicious activity and contact 911 in an emergency. People are also encouraged to contact the non-emergency number at (941) 639-4111 with any questions or need to make a report.
WINKNEWS.com
Dogs, cats rescued from Hurricane Ian transported from Naples to Kalamazoo
Dogs and cats displaced due to Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona are being transported to Chicago and Kalamazoo, thanks to the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Wings of Rescue is a nonprofit organization that works to fly shelter animals out of areas where natural disasters have occurred. In partnership with PetSmart...
WINKNEWS.com
Harlem Heights community dealing with significant storm damage
A Harlem Heights community is dealing with significant storm damage. It is a grim time for homeowners in the community, where people were waist-deep in water after Hurricane Ian. Many residents were left to sleep on water-filled mattresses or on the floors inside of their homes, where mold is beginning to grow, because they have nowhere else to go.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers completes Ian assessment: Over $600M in damages
The City of Fort Myers completed its post-Hurricane Ian citywide damage assessment on Tuesday. The total for residential and commercial damages comes out to $662,501,384. 373 buildings were destroyed.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers neighborhood reckons with Hurricane Ian’s destruction
A neighborhood in North Fort Myers continues to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Ian sent its storm surge rushing through houses. One woman who reached out to WINK news says most of Sunrise Drive was under 2 to 5 feet of water. The homes have since been emptied of belongings and stripped of drywall. The high winds destroyed roofs and left streets full of debris, so much that in some places it’s hard to see the houses, and pools full of mud.
Comments / 0