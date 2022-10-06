Pine Island was hit hard by Hurricane Ian, so Cape Coral Pet Vet is offering free urgent pet care at two locations on the island. Cape Coral Pet Vet has to use a temporary space because, like many other Southwest Florida businesses, it sustained significant damage from the hurricane: The storm ripped off 60% of the main facility’s roof. The owner, Dr. Cecilia Fisher, says it will probably be a month before she can return, but that’s not stopping the staff from helping other businesses and people in need.

