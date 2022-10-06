ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

goholycross.com

Field hockey shuts out American

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's field hockey team shut out Patriot League opponent the American University Eagles, 1-0. The win sends the Crusaders to 4-8 and the Wildcats to 6-6 on the season. Junior defenderHaley Davis scored the lone goal of the day off of a penalty stroke.
goholycross.com

Women’s swimming and diving opens season with win

WORCESTER, Mass. – The Holy Cross women's swimming and diving team began their 2022-23 season with a home meet victory, 174.5-119.5 against Iona Saturday afternoon at the Hart Center Pool. Senior Anna Turner took home first place in the 1,000-yard free style finishing the event in 10:53.54 earning nine...
