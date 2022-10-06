ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover

Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread. On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from...
Angela Lansbury, 'Murder She Wrote' star, dies at 96

NEW YORK (AP) — Angela Lansbury, the scene-stealing British actor who kicked up her heels in the Broadway musicals “Mame” and “Gypsy” and solved endless murders as crime novelist Jessica Fletcher in the long-running TV series “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. She was 96. Lansbury died Tuesday at her home in Los Angeles, according to a statement from her three children. She died five days shy of her 97th birthday. Hers was a 75-year career that included beloved musicals on stage, iron-fisted matriarchs on film, singing the theme song for the animated movie “Beauty and the Beast,” being made a Dame by Queen Elizabeth II and the creation of one of television’s best loved characters. Lansbury won five Tony Awards for her Broadway performances and a lifetime achievement award. She earned Academy Award nominations as supporting actress for two of her first three films, “Gaslight” (1945) and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1946), and was nominated again in 1962 for “The Manchurian Candidate” and her deadly portrayal of a Communist agent and the title character’s mother.
