Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Literary Lubbock and Lubbock libraries partner for Lubbock Book Festival
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Literacy Lubbock and the Lubbock Public Libraries will be co-hosting the Lubbock Book Festival this weekend. The festival will feature authors local to Lubbock, talks with book industry experts, writing workshops and live music. “This event aims to celebrate the written word, connect authors and readers,...
KCBD
City of Lubbock sends residents flood questionnaire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As the south plains see its full transition into the fall season, residents can expect more inclement weather, along with its implications. The City of Lubbock Engineering Department is asking residents to fill out a flood questionnaire to better understand the residents’ issues or concerns.
KCBD
Beto O’Rourke to visit Texas Tech as part of college tour
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Beto O’Rourke will visit Texas Tech University Tuesday on his college tour. He’ll be at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion at 10:00 a.m. The Democratic candidate for governor will focus on talking and reaching out to young voters before the midterm elections. O’Rourke is visiting...
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Black Cherry
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Black Cherry, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a three-year-old Labrador/pit mix who’s been at the shelter for two months. Black Cherry loves treats and knows basic commands. She is sweet, outgoing and gets along with other dogs....
KCBD
Code Enforcement deployment for Clapp Park neighborhood
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Clapp Park neighborhood can look forward to the upcoming code Administration Department neighborhood deployment on Wednesday, October 12, active from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The purpose of the deployment is to identify violations such as nuisance weeds, substandard housing, and rubbish, advise...
KCBD
UPDATED: LFR responding to house fire at 3800 block of 25th street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire in the 3800 block of 25th Street near Maxey Park. According to LFR, the call came in at 3:55 p.m. and responders were on the scene by 4 p.m. By 4:45 p.m., the fire was contained. The...
KCBD
Sunshine brings a South Plains warm up
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Drier and warmer weather returns to the South Plains area today. The pattern will foster chilly nights and early mornings, but warm afternoons. You’ll find more rain totals at the end of this post. Low clouds and areas of low visibility in fog/mist are possible...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCBD
South Lubbock home owners face drainage flooding
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents of the Timber Ridge neighborhood, northeast from the intersection of Woodrow Road and Indiana Avenue say nearby construction along Indiana has sent stormwater their way. While some homeowners have tried raising elevation and digging ditches to head off the water, they say they need the...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in moped collision at 19th & Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moped rider suffered serious injuries in a collision with a pickup on Sunday afternoon. First responders are still on scene. The call came in around 6 p.m. 19th Street remains open, but some lanes have been closed as officers investigate. We’ll continue to update this...
KCBD
Former Lubbock police chief Dale Holton dies
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dale Holton, a former police chief and longtime member of the LPD, died on Sunday. “Holton will be remembered as a friend to many, but most importantly, as a leader of the men and women he served,” the LPD said in a tribute on their Facebook page.
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: 1 moderately injured in East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Police are investigating a shooting around 1:45 this morning at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Oak Ave. The victim was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. Moped driver dies following crash. Police say 18-year-old Kaila Riojas was crossing 19th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCBD
1 injured after shooting at East Lubbock apartment complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man was hospitalized with moderate injuries after an overnight shooting at an East Lubbock apartment complex. Just before 1:45 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call in the parking lot of the Park Meadows Villa II at 2627 Oak Ave. A caller told police they pulled into the parking lot and saw their friend was shot in the leg and stomach.
KCBD
Trial begins for man accused of killing Texas Tech police officer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial has started for Hollis Daniels who is accused of shooting and killing a Texas Tech police officer in 2017. The trial begins five years and one day after the fatal shooting of Texas Tech Police Officer Floyd East, Jr. Daniels, 24, is...
KCBD
UPDATE: Eastbound South Loop 289 blocked by overturned vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TxDOT and City crews have been at work clearing the crash and any debris on South Loop 289 after a trash truck overturned just before 6 p.m. All eastbound traffic on the Loop was diverted due to the truck overturning and blocking nearly all lanes of travel between Quaker and Indiana Avenue..
KCBD
One more cool and damp day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain remains likely across the KCBD viewing area. Some will be heavy and may result in localized flooding. As always, drive to conditions. I’ve included rain totals for the last 7 days near the end of this post. Spotty showers and a few thunderstorms are...
KCBD
Police identify teen killed in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified one teen killed in a South Lubbock shooting. Police responded to a shots fired call to the 2300 block of 143rd Street on Oct. 8 just after 4 a.m. Police found 17-year-old Dylan Montes who had suffered serious injuries, according...
KCBD
Texas Tech vs West Virginia homecoming game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Big 12 Conference announced on Monday a 2 p.m. CT kickoff for Texas Tech’s homecoming contest versus West Virginia on Oct. 22 at Jones AT&T Stadium. National broadcast details will be finalized after Oct. 15, but it was revealed it will either be shown on FS1 or FS2.
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
KCBD
Sunshine and warmer temps return Tuesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We begin to dry out overnight tonight with sunny skies and seasonable temperatures making a comeback for your Tuesday. The widespread rain we saw this afternoon continues to push off to the eastern portion of the KCBD viewing area. A few spotty showers are possible through the night, but most of that shower activity will be tapering off by sunset. Temperatures will not cool off much overnight with lows in the 50s, and mostly cloudy skies.
Comments / 0