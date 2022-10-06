LIMA, OH (WLIO) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and health officials want people to understand the importance of catching this disease early. There is no sure way to prevent breast cancer but the American Cancer Society says there are things you can do to possibly lower your risk. Those being to maintaining a healthy weight and being physically active. There are some risk factors you can't change such as getting older or inheriting certain gene changes. One of the most important strategies in preventing death from breast cancer is early detection. You are suggested to get your first mammogram by age 40 and each year following. If your breast cancer is more advanced when detected there is still hope.

LIMA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO