Wilmington, NC

First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the Cape Fear Region has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and the remainder of this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 20% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.
Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14

TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd Annual Autumn with Topsail Festival will feature artists, food, inflatables and more from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. The Historical Society of Topsail Island will host the festival at its Assembly Building and grounds at 720 Channel Blvd. in Topsail Beach.
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
Carolina Beach Mural Project adds a pop of color to town

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year. Originally, the goal was to create two murals a year, but they have exceeded that original plan. The 12th and latest mural was created by Maddie Deiters, a 15-year-old artist who wanted...
#Atlantic Ocean#First Alert#Tropical Cyclone#Caribbean Sea#Tropical Storm
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that 100 percent of the water being sent from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant is being treated by granular activated carbon (GAC) filters as of this time. According to their announcement, recent testing shows that no GenX or...
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension but has not received those details so far. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow...
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
