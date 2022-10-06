Read full article on original website
First Alert Forecast: fair skies a rule, one decent rain chance an exception
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Most of the Cape Fear Region has recorded no measurable rain through the first ten days of October and the remainder of this Tuesday, October 11 is also likely to feature fair and dry skies. Soon, an approaching and passing front will author decent odds for showers and thundershowers: 20% Wednesday, 60% Wednesday night, 60% Thursday morning, and 20% Thursday evening. Many places will get a few helpful tenths of an inch of rain out of this setup before rain chances conveniently return to near 0% for Friday and the weekend.
Brunswick County issues water system pressure advisory for some Sunset Beach-area customers
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Public Utilities has declared a system pressure advisory due to a broken water main that is causing periods of low water pressure and outages. The announcement was made on Monday, October 10. Per a county release, low or no pressure in the distribution...
How oysters go from farms to dinner plates throughout North Carolina
SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WECT) - People are used to having oysters served to them at a restaurant, but do you know what happens before they hit your table?. I spoke with Matthew Schwab, owner of Hold Fast Oyster Company in Sneads Ferry, to learn more about the intricate processes of an oyster farm.
Bladen County cable ferry resumes operations with a fresh coat of paint after two-year hiatus
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Elwell Ferry resumed operations with new parts and a fresh coat of paint on Monday, October 10. The cable ferry operates seven days a week and moves vehicles across the Cape Fear River near Kelly. “After the previous contract ended in 2020, the department...
Autumn with Topsail Festival to begin Friday, October 14
TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The 33rd Annual Autumn with Topsail Festival will feature artists, food, inflatables and more from Friday, October 14 to Sunday, October 16. The Historical Society of Topsail Island will host the festival at its Assembly Building and grounds at 720 Channel Blvd. in Topsail Beach.
Oak Island man rescues young boy in Portugal
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - It’s often a split-second decision to jump into action during an emergency. That was the case for a surfer from Oak Island, who saved a boy after the boy’s father drowned trying to save his son. The surfer, David Edralin, says he’s no...
TRAFFIC: Nightly road closure Oct. 10-14 in Wilmington near Greenfield Lake Park
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington will be doing nightly work along Burnett Blvd. between Greenfield St. and Carolina Beach Road. The road will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. beginning Monday, Oct. 10. Crews expect to have the work completed Friday night, Oct. 14.
Carolina Beach Mural Project adds a pop of color to town
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Mural Project just completed its 12th mural of the year. Originally, the goal was to create two murals a year, but they have exceeded that original plan. The 12th and latest mural was created by Maddie Deiters, a 15-year-old artist who wanted...
100-year anniversary of Topsy the circus elephant’s romp in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -As thousands of people enjoyed a weekend of arts and entertainment for Wilmington’s Riverfest, 100 years ago a different kind of visitor was romping through: a four-ton circus elephant named Topsy. “As they were loading up the circus onto the train at the end of the...
Neighbors fear for their safety as hunters take aim next door
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - As dove season ends, hunters can still take aim at several other birds for the time being, though neighbors in one development say they’re worried the sport is threatening their safety. “The interest of these hunters who are being totally reckless and careless are being...
CFPUA: No PFAS found in water treated by GAC filters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has announced that 100 percent of the water being sent from the Sweeney Water Treatment Plant is being treated by granular activated carbon (GAC) filters as of this time. According to their announcement, recent testing shows that no GenX or...
Brunswick County emergency services director suspended
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Emergency Services Director Ed Conrow has been suspended from his job as of last Thursday, October 6. WECT has asked county leaders for the reasons behind the suspension but has not received those details so far. A county spokesperson has said that Conrow...
Oyster art on the half shell: Local artist turns shells into artwork
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s definitely an art to eating oysters, and there’s also an art in oyster shells. Oyster art has become a popular trend, and from chandeliers to jewelry, it’s all the rage, and it’s usually not cheap. “They can be a lot of...
Man accused of killing 3 family members, including Atlantic Beach town councilman, chief says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 25-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in Richland and Horry counties. Matthew Dewitt was taken into custody after a search warrant was executed in Atlantic Beach on Monday afternoon. It led to a heavy police presence and streets being closed off. The suspect was taken into custody at Dewitt Apartments.
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it is currently searching for Matthew Cody Mason. The sheriff’s office describes Mason, 29, as having green eyes and brown hair. Mason, who is 6 feet tall and weighs about 210 pounds, was last seen driving a U-Haul.
Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. to host 32nd annual ‘Take Back the Night’ rally and march
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. has announced that it will host its 32nd annual “Take Back the Night” rally and march on Oct. 13. Per the announcement, the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Harrelson Center at 20 N 4th St. Suite 214, Wilmington.
NHC Board of Commissioners candidates to speak at town hall forum
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Candidates for the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will meet at the Cape Fear Community College Union Station Auditorium for a town hall forum on Wednesday, October 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The forum will be hosted by Jon Evans and moderated by WHQR’s...
Morgan Myles, finalist on NBC’s “The Voice”, picks Wilmington for her watch party competition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - There’s a Wilmington connection to this year’s competition on NBC’s hit show The Voice. Singer/songwriter Morgan Miles, who is one of the finalists, has chosen Wilmington for a competition of her own called Myles Across America. “I have played Wilmington several times throughout...
One dead, two injured in shooting Sunday morning in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Drive just after 1 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway. Officers performed lifesaving measures until EMS arrived. The victim was taken to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, but he later died from his injuries.
Man found guilty of armed robbery of McDonalds in 2015
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pennsylvania man was found guilty Friday of committing armed robbery at a McDonalds in New Hanover County in 2015. Richard McLaughlin, 48, was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years and a maximum of 23.66 years in prison. “The McDonalds location at Eastwood and Military...
