ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy