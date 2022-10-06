Read full article on original website
McCarthy claimed Trump didn’t know about January 6 violence, book reveals
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly told two police officers who were injured during the January 6 attack on the Capitol that then-president Donald Trump had no idea that a riotous mob of his supporters was storming the US legislature to prevent certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.
President of United Arab Emirates travels to Russia on Tuesday to discuss Ukraine war with Putin
UAE Crown Prince and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed travels to Russia on Tuesday to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, to try to de-escalate the military escalation with Kiev and to try to put the parties on the road to a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine.
Bodies exhumed from mass grave in Ukraine's liberated Lyman
It's all part of an arduous effort to piece together evidence of what happened under more than four months of Russian occupation.
