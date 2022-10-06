ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Independent

Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow 'Squad' members

Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
SOMERVILLE, MA
Daily Montanan

Trump isn't going to jail. And that's good news for Democrats

Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS

