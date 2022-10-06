Read full article on original website
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas who urged Arizona officials to overturn election result, plans to testify before Jan. 6 committee: CNN
Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist, previously sent messages to Mark Meadows and Arizona officials to overturn the 2020 election result.
POLITICO
Joe Manchin is predicting a Democratic Senate majority coming out of the midterms — and hoping for an end to 50-50 life in the upper chamber.
Freshman Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) told members of the House’s largest GOP caucus on Thursday, during their weekly meeting, that she is endorsing Hern for the role. The Oklahoma Republican had worked quickly to lock up support in the race. In a statement first provided to POLITICO, Cammack said...
The House may finally vote — next week — on legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks
House Democrats just teed up a potential vote next week on a congressional stock trading ban. Top Democrats told colleagues that the legislation will most likely include Supreme Court justices. That inclusion — along with the short time members will have to consider the bill — may signal peril....
Clarence Thomas Failing to Note Wife Ginni's $680k Side Income Resurfaces
The House January 6 committee will speak to Ginni Thomas this week after she agreed to a "voluntary meeting."
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
More than half of Pennsylvania voters say they will likely vote for Shapiro: poll
More than half of Pennsylvania voters will either definitely or probably vote for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, according to a new Monmouth University poll released Friday. Thirty-three percent of voters said that they will “definitely” vote for Shapiro, compared to 21 percent for his Republican opponent, Doug Mastriano, while...
Sen. Ted Cruz Votes Against Changing Law That Made Him Center Of Attention On Jan. 6
The Texas Republican falsely suggested voter fraud swings presidential elections to Democrats.
Warnock team reacts to Georgia poll showing GOP ahead in Senate, governor elections: ‘This race will be close’
Georgia's Senate and gubernatorial midterm races are tightening, as a new poll found the majority of voters in the state hope to see Republicans pick up control of Congress in November. A new Atlanta Journal Constitution poll found that if the election were today, 51% of registered Georgian voters would...
Husband of Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia Republican, files for divorce
Perry Greene filed for divorce Wednesday on grounds his 27-year marriage to Marjorie Taylor Greene is “irretrievably broken.”
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Fight breaks out involving GOP challenger at Rep Ayanna Pressley event with fellow ‘Squad’ members
Police arrested two people outside of an event in Somerville, Massachusetts, for Democratic Representative Ayanna Pressley and other members of the Squad, after a brawl involving Ms Pressley’s Republican opponent took place. A spokesperson for the city of Somerville told Boston.com that police responded to reports of a fight that had broken out at the Somerville Theater on Saturday. The event featured Ms Pressley, along with her fellow Squad members Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Cori Bush of Missouri. Republican Donnie Palmer, who is running against Ms Pressley, had organised...
Federal judge says court can't block House January 6 subpoena for GOP state chair
A federal judge in Arizona has decided the court can't block a House January 6 committee subpoena for GOP state chair Kelli Ward and her husband Michael's cell phone data, a ruling that may deliver more information in the probe about the state-level backing for Donald Trump after his 2020 loss.
Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats
Democrats are aware that the search of former President Donald Trump’s home by the FBI hurt the Party politically. This Aug. 17 headline from The New York Times, referencing the Inflation Reduction Act, says it all: President Takes a Bow, but Spotlight Stays on His Predecessor. Yet, even with this knowledge, 88 percent of Democrats […] The post Trump isn’t going to jail. And that’s good news for Democrats appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Mitch McConnell is 'proudly' supporting a bill that aims to prevent another Trump-style coup, saying January 6 'underscored the need for an update'
McConnell's support for the Senate bill to reform the Electoral Count Act comes just days after all but 9 Republicans voted against the House version.
Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz under fire for celebrating Italian far-right victory
House and Senate Republicans aligned with former president Donald Trump are hailing the emergence of the first Italian fascist leader since the Second World War as a sign that the world is embracing Mr Trump’s brand of authoritarianism and a harbinger of a GOP victory in November’s midterm US elections.
Protester expelled from Trump’s Ohio rally after waving banner blaming him for factory closure
A man was walked out of Donald Trump’s rally in Youngstown, Ohio on Saturday after unfurling a banner which blamed the former president for the closure of a major manufacturing center. Chucky Dennison was escorted out of the event just seconds after unfurling the banner, a makeshift picket sign...
Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power
Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
MAGA Republicans are now accusing their own party of election fraud after losing primaries
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters reacts to early election returns during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) According to a report from the Daily Beast, more than a...
