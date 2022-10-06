ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Oct. 4 – 10

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Checker’s #3316 – 883935 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Hardaway lands first commitment for 2023

MEMPHIS – Gearing up for the 2022 season, Penny Hardaway landing his first commitment for the class of 2023. Former Marion high school standout Ryan Forrest giving a verbal commit to the Tigers Monday. Forrest averaged 21 points a game for the Patriots before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Rainbow crosswalk completed in Cooper Young

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The corner of Cooper and Young is a lot more colorful because the rainbow intersection was completed Saturday. The organizer Jerred Price led the effort to bring the first rainbow crosswalk to Memphis and the state. While the city council had to sign off on the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Town of Arlington Now Hiring

Arlington currently employs 72 full-time and 4 part-time employees. Applications for all positions are accepted at any time and are kept on file at Town Hall for six months. If you want a stable job with opportunity for growth, good benefits, and the satisfaction of service to your fellow citizens, consider employment with the Town of Arlington. The Town of Arlington will not discriminate against any individual for any reason and will provide services to all citizens in a nondiscriminatory fashion. Learn more here.
ARLINGTON, TN
actionnews5.com

Cash breakdown for Bluff City’s $200 million revitalization projects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A brand-new state-of-the-art library and genealogy center is coming to Orange Mound. The revitalization of the old Melrose High School on Dallas Street was years in the making, but Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was the result of a 200-million-dollar promise made by Mayor Jim Strickland back in 2021.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured after Whitehaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is injured after a two-vehicle accident in Whitehaven Monday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the accident at Winchester near McCorkle just before 1 p.m. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area as they investigate at this time.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car stolen out of MS found in Collierville, two arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people were arrested after police found a car stolen out of Marshall County, Mississippi in Collierville Monday. Collierville Police said an alert notified officers that the stolen car was in the area of Forrest Hill and Shelby Drive. Police found the car and arrested two people. They said one of the suspects […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
wknofm.org

TN Politics: Protecting Children From Drag Queens Costs Nothing

Mississippi's Child Protective Services estimates an influx of 5,000 children annually due to the state's abortion ban. Staffing shortages at the state agency are blamed on low wages. Tennessee's Department of Children Services reports that the state's juvenile detention centers are "100 percent filled," and some high-risk youths are sleeping...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

How to get discounts on home internet access in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local and national organizers worked on solutions Monday to bridge the technology gap and get tens of thousands of Memphis families online with reliable home internet service. At an event in South Memphis, they enrolled eligible families to get monthly discounts on internet service thanks to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Family and church community grieve Memphis pastor after sudden death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Family members and the faith community are grieving the death of a Memphis pastor. Pastor Willie Boyd died Saturday night, in a single-vehicle car accident. He leaves behind a wife and three small children and the congregation he had been leading for nearly two years. Sunday...
MEMPHIS, TN
styleblueprint.com

13 Perfect Wedding Venues for Memphis Brides

Choosing the perfect wedding venue is one of the most important decisions a bride and groom face. The rehearsal dinner, wedding ceremony and reception are all some of life’s biggest events, and the stage for each occasion is pivotal to its success. Before making a final choice, talk to some of our talented local designers, wedding planners and restaurateurs. These creative professionals have excellent insight based on invaluable experience in organizing celebrations of all sizes and styles in the Memphis area. As far as the “where,” though, here are some of the venues we suggest for your upcoming wedding, dinner party or other special occasion.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Sorority hosts domestic violence awareness event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizations in the Mid-South work hard Saturday to bring awareness to an issue that plagues communities everywhere. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brought Memphis police and survivors together to discuss domestic violence. According to the Family Safe Center, it often times takes a victim...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Drivers seen doing donuts, MPD does nothing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Residents are upset after a video that showed cars doing donuts at a busy intersection while a nearby Memphis police cruiser appeared to do nothing about it. The viewer who sent the video said it happened around midnight Saturday at the corner of Winchester and Riverdale.
MEMPHIS, TN

