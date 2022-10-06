Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce: Everything to Know About Their Messy Split
One year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, things have taken a messy turn. Us Weekly exclusively revealed during summer 2020 that there was trouble in paradise for the duo, who wed in 2014. While sources told Us that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was weighing her options as the […]
JoJo Siwa's Girlfriend Avery Cyrus Surprised Her In The Middle Of Disney World And Asked To Make Things Official
JoJo and Avery were first linked in September following JoJo's split from ex Kylie Prew this summer.
Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover
Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread. On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from...
