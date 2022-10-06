Read full article on original website
Related
Record-Courier
Stateline motorcyclist killed in Alpine County crash
A Stateline motorcyclist was killed on Monday night after the Harley-Davidson he was riding on Highway 4 in Alpine County missed a curve near Upper Cascade Creek. The 36-year-old man’s identity has yet to be released by the Alpine County Coroner. According to the California Highway Patrol, the man...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 12, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Tuesday’s school board candidates debates is online at https://www.recordcourier.com/news/2022/oct/11/town-hall-debate-tonight-gardnerville/We’ll keep it on the front page of the next couple of weeks to make sure people have an opportunity to view it. I got my ballot in the mail on Tuesday, as expected. Those should...
Record-Courier
Town Hall Debate tonight in Gardnerville
With 11 days before the start of early in-person voting, the hottest local race is for Douglas County School Board of Trustees. The six candidates were scheduled to participate in the second debate in a week 6 p.m. today at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The...
Record-Courier
Carson City Linux Users Group
Membership is free as in beer. I can answer your questions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Record-Courier
Town Hall Debate online
With 11 days before the start of early in-person voting, the hottest local race is for Douglas County School Board of Trustees. The six candidates participated in the second debate in a week Tuesday at the Douglas County Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. The Town Hall Debate is sponsored...
Comments / 0