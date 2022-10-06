Read full article on original website
Related
Attorneys argue over school shooter's fate: death or prison
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The prosecutor and defense attorney for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz agreed Tuesday that his 2018 attack that killed 17 people was horrible, but disagreed in their closing arguments on whether it was an act of evil worthy of execution or one of a broken person who should be imprisoned for life. Lead prosecutor Mike Satz and his defense counterpart, Melisa McNeill, painted for the 12 jurors competing pictures of what drove Cruz’s attack at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Valentine’s Day. For Satz, Cruz was driven by antisocial personality disorder — in lay terms, he’s a sociopath. He deserves a death sentence because he “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a three-story classroom building for seven minutes. He fired his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle into some victims at close range and returned to wounded victims as they lay helpless “to finish them off.” Satz pointed to Cruz’s internet writings and videos, where he talked about his murderous desires such as when he wrote, “No mercy, no questions, double tap. I am going to kill a ... ton of people and children.”
Graham asks appeals court to reject Georgia subpoena
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Tuesday detailed to a federal appeals court why it should quash a subpoena compelling him to testify before a Fulton County, Ga., special grand jury probing former President Trump’s alleged interference into the 2020 election. A federal trial court last month partially rejected the...
abovethelaw.com
As Jury Deliberates In CT, Alex Jones And His Lawyers Are Setting Fire To Each Other In TX Bankruptcy Court
As the Connecticut jury deliberates damages for the second set of Sandy Hook parents labeled as crisis actors by right-wing podcaster Alex Jones after their children were murdered in the 2012 school shooting, his company’s bankruptcy in Texas seems to have gone well and truly off the rails. Again.
abovethelaw.com
Sunday, October 9, 2022
“California Tries to Regulate 50 States; The Supreme Court considers the limits of state law and interstate commerce”: This editorial will appear in Monday’s edition of The Wall Street Journal. “UNC once barred Black students. Now it’s fighting for affirmative action.” Nick Anderson of The Washington Post has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abovethelaw.com
Judge Finds Kasowitz Benson Really Does Need To Comply With Deadlines
Biglaw firm Kasowitz Benson has some sanctions headed their way, thanks to Florida Circuit Court Judge G. Joseph Curley. Well, to be more fair, the firm’s failure to meet the deadline to answer a lawsuit filed by Laura Perlmutter — wife of Marvel chair Isaac Perlmutter — is behind the sanction.
Star witness testifies at California sheriff's civil trial
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — A former manager for a Silicon Valley security business testified at a sheriff’s civil corruption trial that he and the company’s CEO agreed to provide political donations in exchange for concealed-weapons permits. Martin Nielsen, who implicated a Santa Clara County sheriff’s captain and others in the alleged bribery scheme, testified publicly for the first time Monday at Sheriff Laurie Smith’s trial. He detailed how he was tasked with finding a way to get concealed-carry permits for AS Solutions security agents who were assigned to high-profile clients, the Mercury News reported. The effort followed a 2018 shooting at the YouTube campus in San Bruno in which a woman wounded three people before killing herself. The now-defunct security company’s high-profile clients included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Nielsen testified that he and AS Solution’s then-head Christian West agreed to financially support Smith’s 2018 reelection bid in exchange for the permits for security agents assigned to protect executives for the company then known as Facebook.
Walker gets boost from GOP leaders after abortion reports
CARROLLTON, Ga. (AP) — Republican Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday, brushing aside allegations that the football icon once paid for an abortion and arguing that a Republican Senate majority should be voters’ foremost priority. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who chairs Republicans’ Senate campaign arm, and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, a potential 2024 presidential candidate, used a stop on the edge of metro Atlanta to concentrate on defeating Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and rebuking President Joe Biden’s leadership in the upcoming midterm elections. The senators did not directly address questions about whether they talked privately with Walker about reports that he paid for and encouraged an abortion in 2009 for a woman with whom he later fathered a child. “I think it ought to be about the issues. ... Everybody should vote for what’s good for them,” Scott said, though he still managed several swipes at Warnock’s personal life.
abovethelaw.com
From Border Issue To Court Case: Mexico Sues American Gun Manufactuers
Mexico has filed another lawsuit in the United States against US companies it says are fueling a surge in homicides and the flow of illegal weapons into the country, the Mexican foreign minister announced. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said the new lawsuit targets five US gun dealers — all...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fetterman, Oz vie for Black voters in close Pa. Senate race
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong grew emotional in recounting how her brother and nephew were killed in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her inside a Black church, their chairs arranged a bit like his former daytime TV show set — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder. Later, he gave a hug to Armstrong, who has been an employee of Oz’s campaign for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat, and said, “How do you cope?” Two days later, on a stage 4 miles away, Oz’s Democratic rival, John Fetterman, stood with Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to free the two Black men from life sentences. “Almost 30 years in prison, condemned to die in prison as innocent men, and I fought to make sure they come out to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.
Comments / 0