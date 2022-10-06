ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Layoffs rising as the U.S. economy slows

By Irina Ivanova
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Etypl_0iOnv2sU00

More U.S. companies are cutting jobs and freezing hiring as the economy cools, a sign that efforts by the Federal Reserve to tamp down inflation are hitting the labor market.

Layoff announcements spiked in September, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. Job cuts last month rose to nearly 30,000, an increase of 46% from August, while the number of companies announcing hiring plans last month fell to the lowest level in more than a decade, the firm said.

"Some cracks are beginning to appear in the labor market. Hiring is slowing and downsizing events are beginning to occur," Andrew Challenger, senior vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, said in a statement.

Government figures also point to a slowing job market. Jobless claims for the week ending October 1 rose by 29,000, to 219,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The total number of Americans collecting unemployment aid rose by 15,000 to nearly 1.4 million for the week ending September 24.

"We won't read too much into one week's claims data, but if an upward trend persists, it would be consistent with other recent indicators pointing to some loosening of labor market conditions," economists at Oxford Economics said in a research note.

Applications for jobless aid generally reflect layoffs, which have remained historically low since the initial purge of more than 20 million jobs at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. However, the technology sector has seen a hiring slowdown, with dozens of companies announcing layoffs or hiring freezes. Last week, Meta said it planned to reduce headcount for the first time in the company's history.

Netflix, Peloton, Snap, Twilio, Taboola and Twitter have all announced layoffs. Google parent Alphabet has shut its video-game streaming service, Stadia, and Amazon has reportedly frozen corporate hiring in its retail division.

The number of available jobs in the U.S. plummeted in August compared with July, the government said earlier this week. The drop of more than 1 million open jobs signals that employers are pulling back on hiring as they contemplate economic uncertainty ahead.

The Federal Reserve is closely watching job-openings data for signs that demand for workers is cooling off. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has repeatedly cited the high number of open jobs as one driver of historically high inflation and has signaled that the unemployment rate will likely rise as part of the Fed's push to curb inflation.

The U.S. central bank has raised its key interest rate to a range of 3% to 3.25%, up from near zero at the start of this year. The sharp rate hikes have pushed mortgage rates up to 15-year highs and made other borrowing costlier. The Fed hopes the higher interest rate will slow borrowing and spending and push inflation closer to its target of 2%.

As part of that at effort, the Fed expects the unemployment rate to increase to about 4.4% by next year, which is equivalent to 1.2 million people losing jobs.

On Friday, the government is expected to report hiring data for September. Wall Street analysts estimate that 250,000 jobs were added last month. If the figures turn out substantially higher, it could spur the Fed to hike rates even faster, according to Wall Street analysts.

Last week, the government reported the U.S. economy shrank for the second straight quarter, but so far that has done little to cool the job market.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.

Comments / 25

Becky Barnett
3d ago

The United States is toast. Anyone supporting the Democrats is the enemy. No more excuses or blaming Trump. Had it not been for him, what's happening now would have happened four years ago. The real estate market will crash next and China will swoop in to buy the foreclosures. WAKE UP AMERICA!!! Don't be distracted by the BS about Hunter Biden. Nothing is ever going to happen to him and it's only another distraction!

Reply
16
gg gg
4d ago

The Biden regime is the cause of all this . They do not have a clue ! How in the hell are we gonna stop these people .They are horrible and anti USA . REMEMBER in NOV !!!!!!!

Reply
14
Dave Smith
3d ago

But all I hear from the Democrat bought media that everything smell like roses. Lol

Reply(1)
10
Related
Business Insider

A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are the major companies that have announced cuts so far, from Gap to Peloton.

Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton has laid off thousands of employees this year. Real estate firm Re/Max slashed 17% of its workforce. Even traditionally layoff-resistant companies like Netflix have made cuts, and now companies that saw a pandemic-era boom, like Shopify, are cutting hundreds of jobs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Layoffs#Interest Rates#The Federal Reserve#The Labor Department#Americans#Oxford Economics
Business Insider

Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.

New data shows Americans have already burned through a third of their pent-up savings. That's nearly three times more than previously thought, and signals spending will soon slow down. Retailers are adjusting accordingly, but the data hints a recession is increasingly likely. The financial cushion protecting Americans from sky-high inflation...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: Early October Could Bring a Round of Stimulus Checks to Some Americans

Inflation has put a strain on many household budgets. Some people should soon get relief thanks to state-funded rebate checks. For months on end, Americans have been struggling with sky-high living costs. Inflation has made it so that everything from clothing to food to utilities are more expensive. And households that depleted their savings during the pandemic are now being forced to make hard choices.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

JPMorgan CEO Warns U.S. Is Headed Toward Something Worse Than a Recession

Economists have been warning of an impending recession for months. One major financial player thinks things may end up being worse than a lot of people are anticipating. For months now, economic experts have been sounding warnings about an upcoming recession. The Federal Reserve has been quite aggressive with interest rate hikes this year in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. The Fed's goal is to make borrowing expensive enough that consumer spending starts to decline, thereby helping to close the gap between supply and demand that caused the cost of goods to soar.
BUSINESS
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
109K+
Followers
20K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy