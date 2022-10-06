Read full article on original website
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Busy, boozy & artsy weekend coming in Silver
The forecast for Oct. 8 and 9 in Silver City calls for beautiful — if potentially somewhat damp — fall weather and crowds strolling downtown enjoying a weekend featuring 40 printers, 20 fiber artists, 16 open galleries, 25 donated sculptures, seven winemakers from around the region and live demonstrations of just about every medium.
Klobase Festival this weekend in Deming. Here are the details.
DEMING - Holy Family Catholic Church is celebrating its’ 94th annual Klobase Festival at 11 a.m. Sunday at Luna County Courthouse Park. The Klobase will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and plates will include sausage, beef brisket barbecue, potato salad, beans, coleslaw and bread for $10 a plate. The Holy Family Altar Society will sell desserts for 50 cents each. Beverages will also be available for purchase.
Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off. As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s […]
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Farmington metro area
The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.
KRQE News 13
Animas Valley Balloon Rally to host 33 hot air balloons in Durango
If you are not tired of hot air balloons yet, you can continue seeing them next weekend in Durango, Colorado. The Animas Valley Balloon Rally (AVBR) is a community-based hot-air balloon show located in Durango. Free to the public, it consists of three balloon mass ascensions, three glows, and free tethered balloon rides for children, a fun time for the whole family.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
NM 15 oil spill public meeting coming Tuesday
Marley, LLC, the trucking company responsible for the spill and now cleanup of hundreds of gallons of emulsified oil that spilled from an overturned tanker truck on N.M. 15 on Sept. 26 will convene a public meeting Tuesday to brief interested residents about the ongoing cleanup. The meeting will take place Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Grant County Veterans Memorial Business and Conference Center, where company representatives will be present to answer the public’s questions.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
‘They Are Putting Litter Boxes in Schools for People Who Identify As Cats,’ Says Boebert. ‘Not True,’ Responds Durango School District
U.S Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke at a Mesa County Republican Women luncheon on Monday, where she mentioned she received a call last week from a father whose kid was in trouble at school because he “stepped on a furry.”. Furries are fans of anthropomorphic animals. The term refers...
