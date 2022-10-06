Read full article on original website
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover
Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread. On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from...
Eileen Ryan, actress from 'Twilight Zone,' 'Grey's Anatomy' and Sean Penn's mother, dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, an actress and the mother of actors Sean and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, has died. She was 94. Ryan's representative Mara Buxbaum confirmed the news in a press release Monday. Ryan's death comes a week before what would have been her 95th birthday on Oct. 16....
Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book to be turned into series
Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir Open Book is headed to small screens. The book is being turned into a Freevee series starring John Stamos, 59, and Katelyn Tarver, 32, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tarver will play pop star Sadie Sparrow while Stamos stars opposite as the singer-songwriter she develops a...
William Shatner filled with 'overwhelming sadness' after trip to space
Maybe going to space on a billionaire's rocket isn't all it's meant to be, as actor and "Star Trek" star William Shatner shared in his new book that he was filled with "overwhelming sadness" after going into space. On Oct. 13, 2021, Shatner, 90, became the oldest person to leave...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shades Kelly Ripa After Regis Philbin Diss: ‘I’m Not Gonna Read’ Her Book
Relations between Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa remain shady, as Kathie Lee says she won’t read Kelly’s book!. Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t there for Kelly Ripa‘s new stories! The iconic TV host, 69, flat out says she won’t be reading Kelly’s new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto in an October 10 interview, per Us Weekly. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.” The comments were in response to Kelly’s claims about her relationship with Regis Philbin, with whom both women hosted the legendary daytime talk show — Kelly famously took Kathie’s place in 2001. Regis died in July 2020 at age 88.
Khloe Kardashian has surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans on Tuesday, she had a tumor removed from her face weeks ago. “I’ve seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star posted to her Instagram story.
William Shatner says his trip to space on Blue Origin 'felt like a funeral': 'It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered'
Going to space has proven to be a dark experience for William Shatner, both literally and figuratively. In his new book, "Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder," the actor, known for portraying Captain Kirk in "Star Trek," says he experienced profound sadness on his trip to space with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin last October.
Kim Kardashian gets booed by crowd at Cowboys vs. Rams game [VIDEO]
Kim Kardashian gets booed by crowd at Cowboys vs Rams game. Kim Kardashian has been a polarizing figure her entire career. The video that made Kim Kardashian famous was always controversial. However, Ray J recently came with details that have made that video look even worse. Add to that, Kanye West is ranting on Kim, again. When she tried to take the time to just go to a Los Angeles Rams game, Kim had to deal with even more drama.
Luckiest Girl Alive viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning to start of film: ‘Watch with caution’
Netflix users are issuing warnings for those planning to watch Luckiest Girl Alive. The new film, which is based on the 2015 novel by Jessica Knoll, follows Mila Kunis’ lead character who is faced with a past trauma related to a horrifying high school shooting. Those who have watched...
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
