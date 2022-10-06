Read full article on original website
Amarillo City Council Meeting This Week
Amarillo’s next city council meeting is this week, with some interesting updates and discussions that will take place. A couple of things on the agenda include an update on the plans regarding solid waste in the city, updates from various boards from Parks and Recreation to Animal Management and Welfare Advisory, consideration for a new LED light system for our Parks and Rec facilities, and much more.
Meth Bust Oldham County
The Texas Department of Public Safety took down more tha 10 pounds of Methamphetamine, Saturday October 8th after a vehicle stop in Oldham County. Just before 11:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry nn I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. Thats when the Trooper found ten...
Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms
A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
Amarillo TxDOT: Randall County accident causes detour
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo District of the Texas Department of Transportation said that a wreck in Randall County has caused traffic to be detoured. According to a post from the TxDOT Amarillo’s Twitter account, officials said a wreck on FM 2186 at Jacob’s Well Drive has caused traffic to be detoured. […]
Slug Bugs Will be Taking Over Amarillo This Saturday
Nothing brings you back to your childhood faster than seeing a Slug Bug on the road. You know when you are able to punch your brother or sister and get away with it by screaming "Slug Bug." Oh, how much fun that was growing up. We would hunt the streets...
Hereford Police Department seeks help identifying found child
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hereford Police Department on Friday morning asked the community for help identifying a found child. According to a post from the department on social media, the child was “found near Stripes (60/385) around 7:15 a.m.” on Friday. Anyone with information on the child’s identity was asked to call the Hereford […]
1 man arrested after methamphetamine distribution, possession
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man has been arrested after being federally charged for distribution and possession of methamphetamine after a series of events occurred in east Amarillo in June and July. According to documents filed Tuesday in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Timothy Marrugo, identified as Timethy […]
Get Ready For A Two Month Pain In The Commute In Amarillo
Construction woes are a part of life in Amarillo. Road construction zones are like the heads of the mythical hydra. It seems like when we wrap up one project, there are two more to take its place. There's a new project underway and it's going to last a while. Get...
The story so far: Amarillo Civic Center Complex project
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After last week’s Civic Center funding-related bench trial, retired Judge William Sowder, who oversaw the case in Potter County District Court, is expected to make a decision on the matter in the next few days. The decision will come after years of news related to the Amarillo Civic Center. Take a […]
Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner
Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Council to Consider Spending $33 Million
Amarillo City Council is set to meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss various items, including rezoning ordinances, $33 million in spending, and a possible sister city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine. Among the zoning ordinances are several second and final readings of ordinances passed during their previous meeting, including one giving a...
NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet
The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo
As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
WTAMU Great Book Series
West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”. This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”. “Pastoralia” was the prominent work in...
West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]
Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
People, pets offered vaccines at One Health Clinic event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, students will join the Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine to host a One Health Clinic at Guyon Saunders Resource Center on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event was created with the intent to benefit […]
God and Diamond Reunions Planned At WT
After the Homecoming at West Texas A&M University celebrated decades past, it’s time to celebrate further with the Gold and Diamond Buf Reunion. The reunion will celebrate all alumni classes prior to 1972, and mark the 50th anniversary of 1972 and the 60th for the class of 1962. Festivities...
Amarillo Hospital makes ‘Best Place to Work’ list
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Physicians Surgical Hospitals L.L.C ranked in the top 10 in the country of Modern Healthcare’s list of “Best Places to Work in Healthcare,” according to officials with Physicians Surgical Hospitals. “Being named as the 49th Best Place to Work in Healthcare is a huge honor and achievement,” Brian S. Baremen, CE […]
