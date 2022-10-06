ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 1

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo City Council Meeting This Week

Amarillo’s next city council meeting is this week, with some interesting updates and discussions that will take place. A couple of things on the agenda include an update on the plans regarding solid waste in the city, updates from various boards from Parks and Recreation to Animal Management and Welfare Advisory, consideration for a new LED light system for our Parks and Rec facilities, and much more.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Meth Bust Oldham County

The Texas Department of Public Safety took down more tha 10 pounds of Methamphetamine, Saturday October 8th after a vehicle stop in Oldham County. Just before 11:00 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2022 Toyota Camry nn I-40 near Vega for a traffic violation. Thats when the Trooper found ten...
OLDHAM COUNTY, TX
Juliette Fairley

Texas judge issues federal decision on the workplace use of gender pronouns, LGBTQ-fluid bathrooms

A federal judge in Texas has issued a ruling that challenges guidelines imposing pronouns and unisex bathrooms on employers. In State of Texas v Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), Matthew Kacsmaryk, U.S. District Judge for the Northern District of Texas in Amarillo, declared the March 2, 2021, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Civil Rights Guidance and June 15, 2021, EEOC guidance unlawful. However, the court stopped short of granting the state’s request for injunctive relief.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Solicitation#Violent Crime
kgncnewsnow.com

Hilltop Senior Citizens Pre Thanksgiving Dinner

Hilltop Senior Citizens Association will be having their Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner November 19th. The event will take place from 11am until 3pm at 1311 North Taylor. Dinner will be served by the Potter County Law Enforcement. This dinner is free to the public so the whole community is invited to...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

2 arrested after 3 pounds of methamphetamine found in Borger traffic stop

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office released information on a Thursday SWAT “vehicle take down” that led to the arrest of two people on drug-related charges. According to the sheriff’s office, on Thursday the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and patrol deputies arrested two people after an “extensive” drug investigation in […]
BORGER, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Council to Consider Spending $33 Million

Amarillo City Council is set to meet tomorrow afternoon to discuss various items, including rezoning ordinances, $33 million in spending, and a possible sister city relationship with Dnipro, Ukraine. Among the zoning ordinances are several second and final readings of ordinances passed during their previous meeting, including one giving a...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kgncnewsnow.com

NAACP Hosting Annual 2022 Freedom Fund Banquet

The Amarillo branch of the NAACP is gearing up for its Annual Freedom Fund Banquet on Saturday, November 5th. It will be at the Four Points Hotel by Sheraton at 1911 East 1-40 starting at 6 pm. It will be a night to celebrate those in the community who show...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TxDOT: Western portion of SW 9th Avenue near Soncy to be temporarily closed

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Officials with the Amarillo District Texas Department of Transportation announced that a portion of SW 9th Avenue between Helium and Soncy road will be closed for approximately two months starting at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Officials stated that this closure will help facilitate work connecting the new portion of State Loop […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Want Local Beef? Here are the Best Places To Buy In Amarillo

As Texans, we love our beef! Heck, we love all our meat, but a good steak is always a plus. Have you ever wondered where you can get really great locally-raised beef? I am not talking about running over to your local grocery stores. Most of that meat comes from elsewhere. I'm talking about where you can find Texas Panhandle-raised beef.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

WTAMU Great Book Series

West Texas A&M University will host their October Great Books Series over Amarillo-Native George Sauners’ short story, “Pastoralia.”. This event will be held on Oct. 11, at 7 p.m. over zoom where Dr. Ryan Brooks will lead the discussion over “Pastoralia.”. “Pastoralia” was the prominent work in...
AMARILLO, TX
B93

West Texas Estate Up for Sale Is a Real-Life Dollhouse [Photos]

Do you ever see a property, and immediately start dreaming of what it could become?. When I saw this Amarillo estate up for sale, I immediately thought it would make an amazing Airbnb and venue space for fairy tale weddings and more. In fact, this property is the former Maddox Manor House and event venue. It was built in the 1920s but has an aesthetic that's even older. This house is a "real-life" Victorian dollhouse.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

God and Diamond Reunions Planned At WT

After the Homecoming at West Texas A&M University celebrated decades past, it’s time to celebrate further with the Gold and Diamond Buf Reunion. The reunion will celebrate all alumni classes prior to 1972, and mark the 50th anniversary of 1972 and the 60th for the class of 1962. Festivities...
CANYON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy