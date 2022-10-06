Read full article on original website
George Clooney says kissing Julia Roberts on screen is ‘ridiculous’: ‘It’s like kissing your best friend’
Julia Roberts and George Clooney have shared a heartwarming behind-the-scenes look at what it was like to film the most “ridiculous” part of their new romcom. The pair star as embittered exes who travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they did 25 years earlier in Ticket to Paradise.
'Murder, She Wrote' star Angela Lansbury dies aged 96
Actress Angela Lansbury, who became a household name through her role as a writer-detective in "Murder, She Wrote," died on Tuesday, her family announced. Lansbury was nearly 60 years old when she netted the role that made her famous: the mystery writer and amateur sleuth in the smash television series "Murder, She Wrote."
Jessica Simpson's memoir Open Book to be turned into series
Jessica Simpson's bestselling memoir Open Book is headed to small screens. The book is being turned into a Freevee series starring John Stamos, 59, and Katelyn Tarver, 32, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Tarver will play pop star Sadie Sparrow while Stamos stars opposite as the singer-songwriter she develops a...
Ciara Revives Bold Y2K Style Trends With Updated Twists for Allure Cover
Ciara is Allure’s November cover star. The multi-hyphenate superstar brought her bold fashion sense to the magazine’s issue and channeled her early 2000s style throughout the new spread. On the cover, the “Level Up” singer embraced Barbiecore trends by posing in a pink Versace corset top with leather gloves. To further elevate the moment, Ciara styled her hair in a curly flat top afro and added dramatic circle earrings by Saskia Diez. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allure Magazine (@allure) Another image sees the “Goodies” musician in a cream and red corset top and fitted midi skirt from...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shades Kelly Ripa After Regis Philbin Diss: ‘I’m Not Gonna Read’ Her Book
Relations between Kathie Lee Gifford and Kelly Ripa remain shady, as Kathie Lee says she won’t read Kelly’s book!. Kathie Lee Gifford isn’t there for Kelly Ripa‘s new stories! The iconic TV host, 69, flat out says she won’t be reading Kelly’s new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. “I was very sorry to see the headlines,” the former Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee host told Fox 5’s Rosanna Scotto in an October 10 interview, per Us Weekly. “You know, you never know what’s true and what’s not true. I went, ‘I hope this isn’t true. I just hope it isn’t.’ ‘Cause what’s the point? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.” The comments were in response to Kelly’s claims about her relationship with Regis Philbin, with whom both women hosted the legendary daytime talk show — Kelly famously took Kathie’s place in 2001. Regis died in July 2020 at age 88.
Khloe Kardashian has surgery to remove tumor from face
Khloe Kardashian revealed to fans on Tuesday, she had a tumor removed from her face weeks ago. “I’ve seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the reality star posted to her Instagram story.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
