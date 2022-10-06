Read full article on original website
BBC
Reparations: The US town paying its black residents
Evanston, Illinois, is a quiet place in the middle of an unusual experiment. In this university town just north of Chicago, a sheen of affluence glints through the windows of solid brick buildings downtown, while rainbow flags and "Black Lives Matter" placards dot what seems like every other suburban lawn.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Baby S: Headstone marks grave of Needham Market recycling centre baby
A headstone has been placed to mark the grave of a newborn girl whose body was found at a recycling centre. The girl, known as Baby S, was thought to have been less than 24 hours old when she was found at the Sackers facility in Needham Market, Suffolk, on 14 May 2020.
BBC
Covid-19: People taking booster in Reading below target
The number of people receiving a third Covid vaccine is below target, a council has heard. In Reading, 53.3% of people aged 12+ have had a third vaccine dose despite a target of 75% uptake. This comes as Covid infections in the UK have risen by about 25% from previous...
BBC
Care failures identified after boy, 18, overdosed
A report into the death of a vulnerable young man said he was failed by the organisations responsible for his care. The 18-year-old, who had autism, was found dead after an accidental overdose in his Bedford flat in May 2020. A Safeguarding Adults Review, which referred to him as "Max",...
BBC
No plans to change law on cannabis, No 10 says
There are no plans to change the law on cannabis, Downing Street has said, after reports the home secretary was considering making it a Class A drug. No 10 said the government's priority was "cracking down on illegal drugs and the crime they drive". The Sunday Times had reported that...
BBC
Ancaster: Bird flu cases confirmed at commercial premises
Cases of bird flu have been confirmed at commercial premises in Lincolnshire. Avian flu had been identified at a firm in the Ancaster area, according to Lincolnshire Trading Standards. Officials have urged bird owners to take measures to reduce the risk of the disease spreading. The avian flu cases are...
