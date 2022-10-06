Read full article on original website
Related
Cameron Herald
Jack Thornton Kirk
Jack Thornton Kirk, 68, of Snook, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. A public visitation was held on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9-11 a.m. followed by a Memorial Service in the chapel at Phillips and Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Jack was born...
Cameron Herald
Trunk A Treat set for Oct. 29
The Thorndale Chamber of Commerce will host Trunk A Treat in downtown on Oct. 29. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Participants are asked to have vehicles pulled into spots before 4 p.m. to allow roadblocks to be set up on Main Street. Participating vehicles can pull out after 7 p.m.
Cameron Herald
Anderle Lumber celebrates 75 years in business
Anderle Lumber Company in Cameron marked 75 years in business with a celebration on Friday, Sept. 30. The community was invited for food and an open house. Cameron Mayor Bill Harris marked the occasion with a proclamation for the business. At top, James Anderle, his son John Anderle, and grandson Cash Anderle with Harris. Bottom, James and Connie Anderle. Above, the staff of Anderle Lumber Company is ready to serve you for another 75 years.
Comments / 0