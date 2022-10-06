Anderle Lumber Company in Cameron marked 75 years in business with a celebration on Friday, Sept. 30. The community was invited for food and an open house. Cameron Mayor Bill Harris marked the occasion with a proclamation for the business. At top, James Anderle, his son John Anderle, and grandson Cash Anderle with Harris. Bottom, James and Connie Anderle. Above, the staff of Anderle Lumber Company is ready to serve you for another 75 years.

CAMERON, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO