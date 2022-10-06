Read full article on original website
UPDATE | 2nd Alarm fire burns through Waco recycling plant
Firefighters were responding to another call when were dispatched to the fire, and were reportedly on the scene less than a minute after the call was placed. The fire took place at the Sunbright Recycling Plant at 701-A Texas Central Parkway, where large piles of material were ablaze. The department upgraded the fire to a 2nd Alarm soon after.
Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
Sunday fire destroys Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
New road closures announced by TxDOT for this week
BELL COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roads will close on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12. TxDOT has announced that all I-14 eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Simmons Road to Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road beginning Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. It will reportedly be a full closure so that crews can perform barrier and striping operations.
I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
Texas DPS: 7-year-old girl airlifted after major crash in Milam County
A 7-year-old girl was airlifted this weekend after a major crash involving two vehicles, Texas DPS said.
Bryan rescue saves 20 dogs from hoarding case in Leon County
Thanks to a Bryan-based rescue the Bee Creek Veterinary Hospital of College Station is currently housing dogs that were rescued from an animal hoarding case out of Leon County.
Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash. The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road. Police said the drivers of...
Vehicle of missing Belton man located, human remains found in wooded area
Central Texas police are investigating after the human remains of a Belton man were found near a wooded area in Temple.
Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac
AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
Isolated storms possible Wednesday; higher rain chances next week
Two cold fronts are on the way in the next week, the second of which may bring widespread soaking rainfall and cooler autumn temperatures. -- David Yeomans
BOB MAINDELLE: Proposed pipeline to transfer water from Belton Lake to Stillhouse
On Sept. 21, the Brazos River Authority conducted an open-house-style public meeting at the Bell County Exposition Center to both make the public aware of BRA plans to construct a pipeline which would conduct water from Belton Lake into Stillhouse Hollow Lake, and to receive input from the public about those plans.
Wrong-way driver results in fatal crash, victim identified: Killeen police
Around 6:50 a.m. this morning, officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of South Fort Hood Road on reports of a crash.
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
Update: Teen sought by police in Central Texas ‘no longer in Temple’
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Temple on Sunday said 15-year-old Abigail Kane, sought by police earlier in the day, is no longer in the city. “It has been determined that Abigail Kane is not in Temple,” police said in an updated social media post. Police did not clarify...
Trunk A Treat set for Oct. 29
The Thorndale Chamber of Commerce will host Trunk A Treat in downtown on Oct. 29. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Participants are asked to have vehicles pulled into spots before 4 p.m. to allow roadblocks to be set up on Main Street. Participating vehicles can pull out after 7 p.m.
Texas heat index could soon surpass 120 degrees, study finds
A recent report published by the First Street Foundation found soon the heat index could surpass 125 degrees in much of Texas. The study was first reported by our media partners with the Texas Tribune. The increase in the heat index is a result of climate change.
Temple, Texas Citizens Sound Off: Possible New Apartments Cause Stir
Texas is always growing. Opportunities in the state are never in short supply, which brings new people to the area. But living areas for new Texans are in short supply more than ever, which means more must be built to house these new neighbors. And there is nowhere more true for this rapid growth than in Temple, Texas.
How long until we change the clocks?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
