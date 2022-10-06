ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milam County, TX

KCEN

UPDATE | 2nd Alarm fire burns through Waco recycling plant

Firefighters were responding to another call when were dispatched to the fire, and were reportedly on the scene less than a minute after the call was placed. The fire took place at the Sunbright Recycling Plant at 701-A Texas Central Parkway, where large piles of material were ablaze. The department upgraded the fire to a 2nd Alarm soon after.
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Multi-vehicle crash slowing traffic on Highway 79 west of Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is urging people to find an alternative route following a crash along Highway 79 at FM 1644 Tuesday morning. According to a post on Facebook, it happened around 6 a.m. and several vehicles are involved. Officials say some lanes will...
HEARNE, TX
fox44news.com

Sunday fire destroys Killeen home

Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – A Killeen home was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. Firefighters reported heavy smoke and flames visible as they approached the home in the 1500 block of Meadow Spur about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A total of ten units responded to the alarm. A cause of...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
BRYAN, TX
KCEN

New road closures announced by TxDOT for this week

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Multiple roads will close on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12. TxDOT has announced that all I-14 eastbound mainlanes will be closed from Simmons Road to Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road beginning Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. It will reportedly be a full closure so that crews can perform barrier and striping operations.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

I-35 traffic snarled near Bellmead and Lacy Lakeview

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – Traffic on southbound I-35 slowed to a crawl near the Bellmead-Lacy Lakeview line Tuesday morning after a traffic crash blocked all of the southbound traffic lanes. The crash occurred about 7:15 a.m. All southbound lanes were blocked north of Loop 340 and traffic was diverted...
BELLMEAD, TX
KWTX

Woman killed in wreck involving two vehicles in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Sunday identified Destiny Marie Cruz Lopez, 26, as the woman killed in an early-morning crash. The wreck involving two vehicles was reported on Sunday, Oct. 9, shortly after 6 a.m. in the 5200 block of S Fort Hood Road. Police said the drivers of...
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Driver pronounced dead after rollover collision on South Mopac

AUSTIN, Texas — A driver has been pronounced dead following a rollover collision on Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 9, the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Service (ATCEMS) received a call regarding a rollover collision at 11750 South Mopac southbound to South 45 W Eastbound ramp. Once on...
AUSTIN, TX
Cameron Herald

Trunk A Treat set for Oct. 29

The Thorndale Chamber of Commerce will host Trunk A Treat in downtown on Oct. 29. The event will take place from 4-7 p.m. Participants are asked to have vehicles pulled into spots before 4 p.m. to allow roadblocks to be set up on Main Street. Participating vehicles can pull out after 7 p.m.
THORNDALE, TX

