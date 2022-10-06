Samsung is beating Google at its own game. After years of rumors and leaks, Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel Watch earlier this week. However, the company left out one key detail during the presentation — how long it will support its first-ever Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for us, Google’s own product documentation website goes into more detail. Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch will get three years of guaranteed software updates, up until October 2025 (Pixel 7 handsets will see a further two years of security updates too).

