Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro: Which should you buy?
The battle between Android and iOS continues. Which side will you take?
Android Authority
Google flaunts the potential of Pixel 7 Pro's zoom, night, and macro shots
Google shows off the power of Tensor G2's computational photography. Google has enhanced its computational photography with Tensor G2. The company has shared pictures showing off the potential of its zoom, macro, and night modes. There are only a few more days until the retail availability of the Pixel 7...
Android Authority
Google finally commits to yearly Wear OS updates similar to mobile
Google has a goal to release Wear OS updates as frequently as it updates Android. Google claims its goal is to release annual updates to Wear OS as it does for mobile. The new commitment is to ensure the latest Android features are incorporated quickly to support mobile. OEM’s will...
Android Authority
How to block text messages on any Samsung phone
Put the smishing from scammers to a stop on any Samsung phone. Advertisers and scammers alike can be persistent in finding your phone number to send you spam. When you receive a text message or phone call that sounds fishy, it’s best to block the number so they can’t contact you again. Here’s how to block someone’s text messages using any Samsung phone.
Android Authority
How to check mobile data usage on an iPhone
Check to see if you're nearing your monthly limit. In an ideal world, everyone would be on an unlimited internet data plan. But unfortunately, either through lack of affordability or lack of availability, many people are stuck with a monthly data cap on their phone internet usage. This means keeping careful tabs on your monthly phone usage to ensure you don’t use up your allocation of gigabytes before the month is up. Here’s how to check your mobile data usage on an iPhone.
Android Authority
Hey Google, a $350 smartwatch deserves more than 3 years of software updates
Samsung is beating Google at its own game. After years of rumors and leaks, Google finally took the wraps off the Pixel Watch earlier this week. However, the company left out one key detail during the presentation — how long it will support its first-ever Wear OS smartwatch. Luckily for us, Google’s own product documentation website goes into more detail. Just like the Pixel 7 series, the Pixel Watch will get three years of guaranteed software updates, up until October 2025 (Pixel 7 handsets will see a further two years of security updates too).
Android Authority
Check out these lowest-ever Amazon discounts on Samsung's 2022 flagships
Now's a good a time as any to get a Galaxy S22 series phone or Galaxy foldable. Samsung is holding the Prime Early Access Sale from today (October 11) until tomorrow, offering discounts on a number of consumer products. Smartphones are included in the sale too, and we’re already seeing steep discounts on various Samsung Galaxy flagship phones.
Android Authority
Catch record-low Google Pixel prices in the Prime Early Access Sale
Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a are at their best prices ever in the sale. As part of the Prime Early Access Sale, Google has cut the price of several of its previous generation Pixel smartphones. You can pick up some handsets such as the Pixel 6a at record-low prices during the sales event. For example, you can get the unlocked Pixel 6a for just $329 — that’s $120 off its regular $449 price tag.
Android Authority
Google reportedly says face unlock won't be coming to Pixel 6 Pro
Google Germany reportedly told a publication that the company wouldn’t roll out face unlock to older Pixels. That means the Pixel 6 Pro might never get the Pixel 7 series feature. The Pixel 7 series features face unlock apart from the usual fingerprint, PIN, password, or pattern screen lock...
Android Authority
We asked, you told us: You're split over trusting a Google VPN service
It turns out that "no" was the most popular answer. Google offers a VPN service to higher-tier Google One subscribers, dubbed VPN for Google One. But the company has since brought the service to Pixel 7 series owners as well. That got us wondering whether you’d actually trust a Google...
Android Authority
It's now or never for the Pixel 7, and Google is rightly backing itself
More options for buyers, more potential customers for Google. It's a win-win situation. It’s taken a while for Google to hit peak momentum with the Pixel series, but the relative success of the Pixel 6 proves that Google has found its niche — value and imaging. Playing up the product’s core strengths through a renewed marketing effort worked in its favor, and the Pixel 6 series shipped just shy of four million units. Further, it proved that there was room for Google to compete.
Android Authority
Google Assistant is now in Contacts: Here's why that's a big deal
A new card feature in Google Contacts will show every Google Assistant uses to identify your contacts. A new Google Assistant feature is coming to the Google Contacts app. Google Assistant will introduce a new card in Contacts that allows you to input information that Assistant can use to call your contacts via their relation to you.
Android Authority
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: Great discounts on Bose QuietComfort 45 and more
This might be the best time to pick up these great Bose ANC headsets. Amazon surprised us all when it announced the Early Access Sale. It’s like Prime Day all over again. So like always, we’re curating some sweet deals for you, and we just spotted one for the headliner Bose ANC headphones — the Bose QuietComfort 45.
Android Authority
It took six years, but Google finally convinced me to get a Pixel
As far as I'm concerned, Google's growing pains are finally over. Around the launch of the Pixel 6 series, I wrote a commentary about how those phones represented a new beginning for Google. Now, one year later, you can officially buy a Google Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro — the second release in Pixel’s “second age,” as it were.
Android Authority
Save $130 on this irresistible Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro bundle
Plenty of other Samsung smartwatches are cut price thanks to the Amazon Prime Early Access sale. Usually, we’d recommend you hold off for one of the big sales days to purchase a smartwatch. Black Friday comes to mind. However, this week, you may want to think twice. Amazon is hosting its Prime Early Access sale, slashing the prices of Samsung’s latest smartwatches in the process.
Android Authority
Poll: Will you switch from Chrome in light of ad-blocking changes?
Chrome is making major changes that could break ad-blocking extensions. So is this enough for you to switch?. Google Chrome has recently faced a backlash from enthusiasts and tech news outlets due to a major change coming next year. The company is switching to a new extension platform dubbed Manifest v3, but this will effectively break many ad-blocking extensions.
Android Authority
World's first Chromebooks built specifically for cloud gaming announced
Google has announced three new cloud gaming Chromebooks. Google has partnered with Lenovo, Asus, and Acer to create the world’s first cloud-gaming dedicated Chromebooks. Each Chromebook will have gaming features not available on other Chromebooks. All three Chromebooks are scheduled to release later this month. Despite being in the...
Android Authority
Google Tensor G2 is a 5nm chip, despite what the internet might say
We saw rumors before the launch of the Pixel 7 series that the G2 would have a 4nm build, but that is not the case. Widespread claims of the Tensor G2 having a 4nm architecture are incorrect. As such, some publications haven’t done their homework, basing articles on earlier rumors,...
Android Authority
Grab the Sony WH-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4 and more on Amazon Prime Early Access sale
Everyone knows Sony makes top-notch Active Noise Cancelling headphones and earphones. Its best equipment in the market right now — the Sony WH-1000XM5 headset and the WF-1000XM4 buds — is on sale right now on Amazon with great discounts worth considering. The WH-1000XM5 outperformed the Bose QuietComfort 45...
