ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
107-3 KISS-FM

Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness

Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
KILGORE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Troup, TX
City
Tyler, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#East Texas#Outdoorsman#Deer#Business Industry#Linus Business#Housing List#Tx#Property#Terrific Home For Sale
107-3 KISS-FM

This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale

Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
LONGVIEW, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?

People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific

Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
TYLER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
107-3 KISS-FM

Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!

It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

Hungry in Shreveport? Here is Where Tyler, TX Locals Recommend

While I don’t make it over to Shreveport very often, I always have fun when I am there. Mostly it’s just for music concerts but I’ve also had the pleasure of making money disappear at the Margaritaville casino before going to a concert. There seems to be a lot of fun things to do and lots of great places to eat, which is why I wanted to bring you a list of recommended restaurants if you’re in the Shreveport area.
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers

Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
TEXAS STATE
107-3 KISS-FM

October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX

Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
TYLER, TX
107-3 KISS-FM

107-3 KISS-FM

Tyler, TX
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107-3 KISS-FM plays Todays R&B and Throwbacks and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073kissfmtexas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy