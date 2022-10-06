Read full article on original website
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lunchtime in The Rose City? Tunes at Noon Returns to Downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. This past weekend our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, was a massive success as 7,000 music lovers filled the square up for the show. Now some more good news for all you live music lovers in the Rose City.
One of East Texas’ Most Popular BBQ Joints Celebrates National Pulled Pork Day & We All Win
It's true there is a National Day for seemingly everything. And while the schtick may get old, when it pays off like this I think we're all just fine with it -- guys, we're all getting half-off sandwiches in Tyler, TX this Wednesday thanks to National Pulled Pork Day. If...
Kilgore, Texas is Home to This Week’s Dumb Crook Goodness
Thieves are the lowest of the low in my book. If its not yours, don't take it, simple as that. When a thief does something stupid and gets caught for it, that just makes my day. When a thief does something stupid, I think its fair game to make fun of them. This is Luis Sanchez of Henderson, Texas. He decided to go to Hallsville and steal a man's trailer used in his business and thought he could put it on Facebook marketplace to sell in Kilgore.
Two Drug Crime Suspects Arrested in Gun Barrel City, Texas [PHOTOS]
Yesterday on Monday, October 10, two people were arrested in Gun Barrel City, TX in Henderson County on drug-related charges. It was around 9:35 p.m. on the evening of Monday, October 10, 2022 when a deputy with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office stopped the vehicle that led to the arrest.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
Nominations Open For Tyler Metro Chamber Community Image Awards
Our friends at the Tyler Metro Chamber Of Commerce and The All New Kiss-FM are looking to highlight a few of the best businesses and people in East Texas with The Community Image Awards. For over 30 years, the Tyler Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce (The Metro) has been. providing service...
Find That Perfectly Shaped Pumpkin In One Of These East Texas Pumpkin Patches
It is official, you can start decorating for fall and for Halloween! Cooler temperatures are on the way for this weekend and it will be a great time to pull those fall decorations out of the hallway closet or attic and once again put them on display. Then if you...
5 Family Friendly Festivals To Choose From This Weekend In East Texas
It is going to be a perfect weekend to get outdoors and enjoy a festival in East Texas this weekend. Looking at the calendar, there is no shortage of festivals, there are a total of five!. One festival precedes the upcoming Rose Festival, while one celebrates a stinging insect, one...
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Home in Longview, TX Currently For Sale
Longview, TX is a beautiful place to live so just out of curiosity I wanted to see what homes were available in the area and I found much more than I expected. There are some incredible homes and there was a lot of variety when it came to properties for sale. If you’re looking for a lot of land there are places for sale with over 300 acres, but the home that I thought looked the best was not the most expensive home currently for sale, but after you see the photos below, I think you’ll understand why I like it so much.
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
Bogie Has Been Waiting To Be Adopted For More Than 2 Years, Adopt Him Please
It's been a long journey for Bogie. He's been patiently waiting to be adopted from Pets Fur People in Tyler, Texas. He has seen many dogs come and go and yet he still doesn't have his own backyard to call his own. We have featured Bogie as our pet of...
89-Year-Old Home is Tyler, Texas is Beyond Terrific
Just yesterday I was driving to a meeting in Tyler, Texas and as I was going through the Azalea District, I was reminded of how beautiful some of the older homes are in downtown Tyler. Let’s be honest, there are gorgeous older homes all over East Texas but some really spectacular ones located in Tyler like this one I found that is currently for sale on Troup Hwy.
How to Receive Toys For Tots Gifts This Christmas in Tyler, Texas
For most people the holidays and specifically Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year. It’s time with friends and family members celebrating the season, but for some people it just seems to add a lot of stress. As we all know, the past few years have...
Mugshot Monday: Unbelievable, 73 People Went To Jail In Smith County Last Weekend
Each weekday the Smith County Sheriff's office releases a list of people booked into the Smith County Jail from the previous day or weekend. After receiving the report today (Monday, October 10th), it seemed as if law enforcement in and around Smith County, Texas were performing their jobs quite well last weekend.
Needing Inexpensive Furniture in Tyler, Texas? This List Should Help!
It wasn’t long ago that we were moving out and finding our own place to live. Okay, let’s not count how long ago that was but during that time we all stressed about not having furniture because all of our cash was wrapped up in moving costs. Recently there was a woman who posted on a Tyler, TX social media site asking for suggestions on where to go for inexpensive furniture around Tyler and she got over 100 responses.
Hungry in Shreveport? Here is Where Tyler, TX Locals Recommend
While I don’t make it over to Shreveport very often, I always have fun when I am there. Mostly it’s just for music concerts but I’ve also had the pleasure of making money disappear at the Margaritaville casino before going to a concert. There seems to be a lot of fun things to do and lots of great places to eat, which is why I wanted to bring you a list of recommended restaurants if you’re in the Shreveport area.
Woman Shares Warning After Being Stalked at This Tyler, TX Walmart
Almost every woman you know has found herself in a situation with a stalker at least somewhat similar to this one. Sadly, its become so commonplace to hear of these things, we usually dismiss it. But when it happens in one of our East Texas cities, possibly to someone we know, we take heed.
One Longview, TX Woman Has a Great Idea for Budget Halloween Decorating ’22
I wish I had the drive of Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor, going all out on my house every Christmas, but that means packing up everything in January -- and that means I'm out. One Longview, TX woman may've just had an idea that gets folks, like me, back in the seasonal home decorating game.
A New EV Charging Plan will Bring More Options for East Texas Drivers
Its a topic that certainly has no grey area, you either absolutely love it or definitely hate it, electric vehicles. It is all the rage of car companies nowadays to introduce an all electric vehicle to go along side their gas powered standards. Even here in East Texas, we're seeing more and more electric vehicles on the roadways. With that increase in electric car drivers comes the need for more charging stations along the highways. That's where a new Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) plan will come into play.
October 4 is National Taco Day: Here are Great Deals in Tyler, TX
Residents of Longview and Tyler, Texas--and all around ETX--are looking for some great deals on food since Tuesday, October 4 is National Taco Day!. Let's just be honest with ourselves for a minute. Here in East Texas, EVERY day is national taco day. BUT, since they've made an official day to celebrate all of the delightful taco eating in which we like to engage AND there are great deals on tacos to be enjoyed, let's delve in a little deeper, shall we?
