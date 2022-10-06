Dua Lipa paired unexpected pieces together while spending time with loved ones. The Grammy-winning singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday. In her post, which she captioned “family,” Lipa added a collection of photos. In each picture, she wore the same look. She donned a floral jumpsuit with a skirt over the pants. The pale green jumpsuit, from KNWLS, featured spaghetti straps and a lace-up style along the sides. Lipa added a cropped cardigan over top with white stripes. She accessorized the outfit with lots of rings and hoop earrings and she carried a brown leather purse. View this post...

