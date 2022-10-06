Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Set 2022-23 Opening Night Roster: What Next?
After a busy summer, the Ottawa Senators are ready to start the 2022-23 season. Derick Brassard inked a one-year, league minimum contract on Monday [Oct. 10], turning his professional tryout into a full-time role. However, confirmation of the 35-year-old’s return wasn’t the only key development. The Senators also...
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Holtz Shines in Preseason Win Over Bruins – 10/8/22
Preseason is officially in the books for the New Jersey Devils as they beat the Boston Bruins last night to improve to a record of 5-2-0. Both Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek were awarded ice time in the crease and played well, which provided fans with even more confidence in the team’s netminders as the regular season is set to begin. Let’s break down all of last night’s action starting with the players who made up the roster.
The Hockey Writers
Blues’ 2022-23 Roster Talented Enough to Be Playoff-Bound
The St. Louis Blues officially sent their opening night roster to the NHL for the 2022-23 season. They will open their season up on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets on home ice at the Enterprise Center. The roster for this season is similar to last with a couple of tweaks based on offseason moves, such as the losses of Ville Husso and David Perron. But the Blues will continue to lean on veterans like Ryan O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and others for success this season.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Rough Global Series vs. Predators
There were some good sights mingled with a lot of bad for the San Jose Sharks in their Global Series opener against the Nashville Predators. Last season’s haunting issues lingered into the season-opening series, thus providing no indication that the 2022-23 season will be any different than the previous three. If not for a strong final frame in the second game of a back-to-back, there would be almost no positive takeaways. But since many of the negatives can be cleaned up, we’re going into this with a glass-half-full perspective. So, let’s reflect on what we learned from Team Teal in their dismal 0-2 start to the season.
The Hockey Writers
Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More
The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Trade Kostin for Defensive Depth in Samorukov
The Klim Kostin era has officially ended in St. Louis. The Blues’ first-round draft choice in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft has been traded to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for 23-year-old defenseman Dmitri Samorukov. After training camp and preseason play did not go the way the Blues and Kostin had hoped for, the club elected to part ways with the Russian forward.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Projected Lines & Pairings Headed Into 2022-23
The preseason is in the books for the Chicago Blackhawks. Their exhibition record was a dismal 1-5-0, including three contests where they were shut out in the scoring department. They were also outscored 22-6. Ouch! Considering this underwhelming performance, it’s hard to get excited about the regular season. But the current opening night roster was announced on Monday, and like it or not, things will count this Wednesday when the Blackhawks face the reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Colorado Avalanche.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Check-In: Zuccarello & Eriksson Ek Finish Strong in Preseason
The Minnesota Wild finished up their preseason this last week and came out with a record of 2-1-0 that extended their overall record to 6-1-0. They faced the St. Louis Blues, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Dallas Stars, and while they won against the Blackhawks and Stars they fell to the Blues. The Wild now have a few days off before their regular season starts on Thursday, Oct. 13.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Robertson & the Goalies
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the reason that Denis Malgin remains on the team’s lineup for the opening game on Wednesday and Nick Robertson was moved to the Toronto Marlies. Second, I’ll report on the goalie situation for the Maple...
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Standouts From the Preseason
Just like that, training camp and the preseason has come to a close for the Boston Bruins and the start of the 2022-23 regular season is just three days away. There were plenty of storylines that came and went with the Bruins over the last couple of weeks under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Miller Set to Provide Blueshirts With Stardom on Blue Line
The New York Rangers’ relatively small investment in K’Andre Miller looks like it’s about to pay off in a big way in 2022-23. Not that the Blueshirts’ decision to trade the 48th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft to move up four spots and take the big defenseman 22nd overall has proven to be much of a cost, given that the player selected 48th, defender Jonathan Tychonick, hasn’t yet amounted to much. Given what Miller has shown in his first two NHL seasons, however, the Rangers would now certainly have given up considerably more to get him.
