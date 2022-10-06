Read full article on original website
McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police
Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
More than 90% of schools in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park fully accredited
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year. The remaining 8.4% of the area’s public schools were accredited with...
Fairfax may try out speed-monitoring cameras as a pilot program
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
InFive: Top election official resigns, school accreditation and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
Local Alzheimer's Association 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is this Saturday
More than 500 residents of Prince William and Fauquier counties and the surrounding area are expected to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Virginia Tri-Counties at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas Oct. 15. Among this year’s participants will be Warrenton resident Tracy Boothe, captain of...
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
Arlington CROP Walk back in person for first time since 2019
Religious organizations and individuals across Arlington will gather on Oct. 15 for the 45th annual Arlington CROP Hunger Walk, with proceeds supporting both local hunger initiatives of the Arlington Food Assistance Center and worldwide hunger-relief efforts. Between the pandemic, population displacement and, in the U.S., the highest inflation in four...
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
Vienna OKs plan for additional sidewalks
Add another three Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust sidewalk projects to the collection. The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 10 voted 7-0 to award Urban Ltd. an up-to-$132,450 contract to perform engineering design for three sidewalk projects. The projects (and their costs) include the west side of Oak Street, S.W.,...
Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax
A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
Rippon Middle School student charged with hate crime against classmate
A 13-year-old student at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge has been charged with a hate crime in connection with an Oct. 7 assault on a classmate. The school resource officer last week concluded an investigation into the Sept. 22 incident in a classroom at the school on Blackburn Road. During...
State trooper injured in crash with tractor-trailer in Fauquier County
A Virginia State Police trooper suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries in a Monday afternoon collision with a tractor-trailer on Route 29 near Meetze Road in Fauquier County. At 2:51 p.m., the trooper was observing traffic while positioned in a crossover. As the trooper saw a traffic violation he attempted...
Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas
Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area. The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand....
Woodbridge man killed in crash on Horner Road
A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash late Monday on Horner Road in Woodbridge. The wreck happened just after 9:50 p.m. near Millwood Drive when the driver of a 2021 Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound on Horner lost control approaching a sharp curve. The car crossed over the double...
Madison, McLean gain big yardage in football blowouts
The Madison Warhawks and McLean Highlanders won by blowouts and piled up significant yards in the process in high-school football action the night of Oct. 7. McLean (1-6, 1-2) earned its first victory of the season with a 41-7 home win over the Wakefield Warriors (0-7, 0-3) in a showdown among the winless in Liberty District action.
No worries in Generals big football win over Langley
As it turned out, head coach Josh Shapiro’s pregame concerns regarding his Washington-Liberty Generals possibly playing poorly in their Oct. 7 Liberty District football game were misplaced. The Generals performed very well in the high-school contest, building a 28-0 halftime lead en route to defeating the host Langley Saxons,...
Knights, Patriots, Warriors lose in football action
The Yorktown Patriots (4-3, 1-2) lost to the host Herndon Hornets, 21-13, Saturday afternoon Oct. 8 in a Liberty District high-school football game. Yorktown was without its two starting runningbacks, one out injured and the other sick. With them missing, Yorktown struggled on offense much of the game, trailing 14-6 at halftime, then 21-6 in the third quarter.
Langley falls in football, QB throws for 300-plus yards
The host Langley Saxons (3-3, 1-1) lost to the Washington-Liberty Generals, 35-21, in Liberty District high-school football action Oct. 7. Langley trailed 28-0 at halftime, before staging a modest rally in the second half. Langley’s touchdowns came on passes of 74 and six yards from Brendan Mansinne to Connor Campbell...
