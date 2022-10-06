ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

State Representative Kevin Wallace remembers U.S. Representative Bill Brewster

Oklahoma State House Appropriations & Budget Chair Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, last week issued a statement remembering his friend and former Rep. William "Bill" Brewster, who passed away October 3 at his home in Marietta. Brewster served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1983 to 1990 and for Oklahoma's...
Sunbeam awarded $75,000 grant to support tomorrow’s innovators

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services has been awarded a $75,000 grant from Boeing (NYSE: BA) to expand its Early STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Project to all babies and toddlers served in Sunbeam’s Early Care and Education Program. In its fourth year, this project places...
