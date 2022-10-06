Read full article on original website
State Representative Kevin Wallace remembers U.S. Representative Bill Brewster
Oklahoma State House Appropriations & Budget Chair Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, last week issued a statement remembering his friend and former Rep. William "Bill" Brewster, who passed away October 3 at his home in Marietta. Brewster served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1983 to 1990 and for Oklahoma's...
Sunbeam awarded $75,000 grant to support tomorrow’s innovators
OKLAHOMA CITY – Sunbeam Family Services has been awarded a $75,000 grant from Boeing (NYSE: BA) to expand its Early STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) Project to all babies and toddlers served in Sunbeam’s Early Care and Education Program. In its fourth year, this project places...
Oklahoma Interfaith Alliance to host annual dinner themed “All are Welcome” on Oct. 27
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Interfaith Alliance Foundation of Oklahoma will present its 2022 Annual Awards Dinner and Celebration on Thursday October 27. The event will be held in the Cole Community Center at Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 NW Expressway. Doors will open at 5:30...
