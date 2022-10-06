Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
AT&T Offering DFW Technicians $5,000 Signing BonusLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Plano Back to Discuss Short-Term Rental Restrictions Following Brothel DiscoveryLarry LeasePlano, TX
Work in Coppell Virtual Job Fair Set for Oct 25 - Sign Up TodayCity ObserverCoppell, TX
Texas Serial Killer Billy Chemirmir On Trial Again for MurderLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts
DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
What is the most popular cake in Texas & where can you find the best of it?
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas sure is sweet these days with the Dallas Cowboys winning ball games, the State Fair of Texas is thriving, the temperatures are slowly cooling off, and folks are also stopping the count on the calories (or at least being a little lenient when it comes to the limit).
Dallas Observer
Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill
With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WFAA
Come see breathtaking performances at the AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell
FORT WORTH, Texas — Come see the breathtaking, towering air performances of the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, check out the speed of the F-22 Raptor Demonstration team, and the acrobatics of skydivers and amazing aerial acts. The AllianceTexas Aviation Expo presented by Bell will have it all. Here...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
‘The Chosen’: See 30 photos from a tour and learn about the show’s new Texas set
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — Since 1956, The Salvation Army’s Camp Hoblitzelle’s 1,200-acre property and facilities have served as a summer camp for children and a conference and retreat center for civic, business, school and church groups all year-round. The same landscape, located near the town of Midlothian on...
havingfuninthetexassun.com
You Won’t Believe This Amazing Pumpkin Village at the Dallas Arboretum Featuring Your Favorite Fairy Tales!
Each Fall, one of the best places to celebrate pumpkins is the incredible displays and exhibits at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens! They always have an incredible theme, and this year’s is Fairy Tales, with Cinderella, Jack and the Bean Stalk, the Sword in the Stone and more!
travelawaits.com
10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas
The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
Dallas residents are dealing with a nuisance. Well, many — a caterpillar outbreak
Cankerworms and hackberry leafrollers are feasting on foliage and leaving yards in the Dallas-Fort Worth area covered in silk. Scientists attribute the outbreak to recent heavy rains.
RELATED PEOPLE
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth School Makes Students the Stars In a Memorable Outdoor Evening — Stepping Up For Rivertree Academy
Rivertree Board President Pete Chambers and Head of School Justina Jenkins take the stage at Rivertree Academy Dinner Under the Stars in Fort Worth, Texas on September 27, 2022. (Photo by Sharon Ellman) Fort Worth’s Rivertree Academy attracted a generous crowd under a beautiful fall Texas night sky. More than...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek
After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
Here’s a Mansfield Neighborhood That Is a Saintly Place to Live
Even if you’re not a Saint, a north Mansfield neighborhood has street names that could make you feel like one. The Antigua neighborhood has street names that include Saint Johns, Saint Eric, Saint Amanda, and Saint Matthews. The neighborhood, which dates back to 1997, can celebrate its 25th birthday....
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Dallas-Fort Worth over the weekend
It's great to be a sports fan in the state of Texas after a weekend of the Texas Longhorns and the Dallas Cowboys winning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dallasexaminer.com
Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas
Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
Dallas Observer
Paradise Cajun Seafood: Don't Skimp on the Garlic Sauce
Paradise Cajun Seafood in North Dallas offers a plethora of all things Cajun that can be fried or boiled, primarily of the seafood variety, so they’ve nailed the name. You won’t find etouffee or gumbo here, but there are fried and boiled shrimp, oysters, catfish, tilapia, snow and Dungeness crab, and crawfish when in season. You'll also find po'boys and fried rice, along with a kid’s menu with Kool-Aid as the included drink.
Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars
PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
myfoxzone.com
Rent hikes in Dallas-Fort Worth appear to be easing -- but at least one analysis warns that another spike could be looming
DALLAS — This article originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news content partner. Rental rates in the Dallas-Fort Worth apartment market are slowing their roll after hurtling higher during the pandemic -- but at least one forecast calls for more double-digit percentage increases in the year ahead.
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
Comments / 1