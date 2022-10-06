ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

CW33

2 Texas restaurants serve the best burgers in America in 2022: Report touts

DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes a burger great or better than every other burger? Is it the buns, patty, sauce, toppings, cheese or maybe doing something out-of-the-box creative?. Well, a report took a look at America’s slate of burgers and found the best that people are eating around the country in 2022. Love Food put out its report of America’s best burgers to eat right now and to little surprise, two local Texas burgers made the list.
TEXAS STATE
Dallas Observer

Take a Road Trip to Waxahachie for Chicken Fried Steak at Ugly Heifer Grill

With the weather cooling off, we had an itch to take a drive for a meal and a change of scenery this weekend. We landed on the bustling town of Waxahachie, about 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, in large part because of the name of a restaurant: Ugly Heifer Grill. A photo of a chicken-fried steak on a review sealed the deal.
WAXAHACHIE, TX
travelawaits.com

10 Fabulous Free Things To Do In Dallas, Texas

The Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex is one of the fastest growing areas in the U.S., and with good reason! There’s an inspiring art scene, endless opportunities for outdoor adventures, and delicious food that is second to none. The best thing about DFW is that it offers a ton to do that won’t cost you a penny.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rain Chances Finally Return to North Texas by Midweek

After several weeks of dry conditions, North Texas finally has a chance to see some rain by midweek. For the second time this year, the Dallas-Fort Worth area is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn't had any rainfall since September 4. That means through October 9th, 35 consecutive days have passed without any precipitation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Dallas Animal Services offers free adoptions during the State Fair of Texas

Dallas Animal Services will celebrate the State Fair of Texas with free adoptions to help companion animals in Dallas find new homes. “The biggest event of the year in Dallas is the State Fair of Texas,” said MeLissa Webber, director of DAS. “We are incredibly honored and excited to be involved with this vibrant local tradition in 2022.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Paradise Cajun Seafood: Don't Skimp on the Garlic Sauce

Paradise Cajun Seafood in North Dallas offers a plethora of all things Cajun that can be fried or boiled, primarily of the seafood variety, so they’ve nailed the name. You won’t find etouffee or gumbo here, but there are fried and boiled shrimp, oysters, catfish, tilapia, snow and Dungeness crab, and crawfish when in season. You'll also find po'boys and fried rice, along with a kid’s menu with Kool-Aid as the included drink.
DALLAS, TX
CW33

Texas burger joints ranked among America’s top 5 best burgers: Report

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always the season of the burger whether it be winter, spring, summer, or fall, there’s never a bad time for a burger of any kind. We always get hyped to learn about the best burgers in America and more often than not, the great state of Texas always has restaurants in the conversation. This story will be no different.
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

VIDEO: Chaotic brawl at Hooters in Texas over chocolate bars

PLANO, Texas - Plano police are looking for the people involved in a brutal attack at a Hooters that started as an argument over kids selling chocolate bars. The fight broke out Thursday night at the Hooters off Central Expressway and Plano Parkway and left a manager with a broken arm and a waitress with cuts on her face from broken glass.
PLANO, TX

