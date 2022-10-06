Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
InFive: Top election official resigns, school accreditation and a sunny day
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Prince William County’s top election official announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
McLean body wants Fairfax to offer retention bonuses for county police
Fairfax County should give its police officers retention bonuses to ensure the department remains properly staffed, McLean Citizens Association (MCA) board members agreed Oct. 6. The MCA board unanimously passed a resolution encouraging Fairfax County supervisors, during their Oct. 11 public hearing on the fiscal year 2022 budget-carryover package, to...
More than 90% of schools in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park fully accredited
With Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration looking to tighten accreditation standards for the state’s public schools, 98 of 107 schools in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park met full state accreditation requirements for the 2022-23 school year. The remaining 8.4% of the area’s public schools were accredited with...
Fairfax may try out speed-monitoring cameras as a pilot program
Fairfax County officials are pondering a pilot photo-enforcement program to cite drivers speeding in work and school zones. “We’re not trying to entrap people,” Capt. Alan Hanson, commander of the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division, told supervisors at their Oct. 4 Public Safety Committee meeting. “What we’re trying to do is to maintain or gain voluntary compliance . . . It’s a tool by which to assist with safety.”
Virginia report finds Black drivers stopped at higher rates than white motorists
An analysis of traffic stops by police in Virginia between July 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022, has found that Black drivers were stopped at far higher rates than white drivers. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services concluded in its report released Oct. 5 that while Blacks comprise 19.5% of the state’s driving-age population, 30.8% of the drivers stopped were Black.
Ashburn group developing 21 acres near Dumfries
An Ashburn real estate group is planning to bring a self-storage facility and either a data center or distribution center to the Dumfries area. Interstate Dr LLC, a subsidiary of DSP Real Estate Capital, is seeking a rezoning from Prince William County to support the project at 16781 Interstate Drive.
Arlington CROP Walk back in person for first time since 2019
Religious organizations and individuals across Arlington will gather on Oct. 15 for the 45th annual Arlington CROP Hunger Walk, with proceeds supporting both local hunger initiatives of the Arlington Food Assistance Center and worldwide hunger-relief efforts. Between the pandemic, population displacement and, in the U.S., the highest inflation in four...
Arlington civic leader's death seems case of wrong time in wrong place
The death of an Arlington civic activist in the Turks & Caicos Islands appears to be a case of being in the wrong place at the wrong time coupled with increasing – and apparently largely uncontrolled – gang activity in the British overseas territory southeast of the Bahamas.
Local Alzheimer's Association 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' is this Saturday
More than 500 residents of Prince William and Fauquier counties and the surrounding area are expected to participate in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s Virginia Tri-Counties at the Harris Pavilion in Manassas Oct. 15. Among this year’s participants will be Warrenton resident Tracy Boothe, captain of...
George Mason bucks recent trends, sees higher enrollment this fall
Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment. Enrollment figures released by the State Council of Higher Education...
National Park Service staffer gets top job at Wolf Trap
It’s a promotion for the deputy superintendent of Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts, as Ken Bigley has been tapped to the top post. The announcement was made Oct. 3. Bigley succeeds George Liffert, who was named superintendent at Prince William Forest Park in 2021. “Ken brings...
Police: Multiple gunshots fired as chase extends from Arlington into Fairfax
A 27-year-old Arlington man is in custody facing a number of charges after an incident that spanned two jurisdictions and led to multiple shots fired. On Oct. 6, Arlington police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in connection with a hit-and-run and brandishing incident, but the driver was able to evade capture, according to police.
InFive: Hate crime charge, Halloween safari and scenes from the jubilee
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Bucking a statewide trend of declining college enrollment, George Mason University has welcomed its largest student body in school history for the fall 2022 semester, with a freshman class that set a new record for both diversity and academic accomplishment.
IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee
Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
Hollywood favorite Fatburger brings its ‘everything on it’ burgers (and wings) to Manassas
Beverly Hills, California-based Fatburger, known for its celebrity clientele and its “everything on it” burgers, has opened a co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo Express restaurant in Manassas, Virginia. It’s the burger chain’s first restaurant in the D.C. area. The chain’s motto is The Last Great Hamburger Stand....
Want to live in a historic cabin at Prince William Forest Park?
Prince William Forest Park in Triangle is looking for volunteers to take care of its historic camp cabins. The payoff? You get to stay in one. The park off Joplin Road near Quantico Marine Corps base posted openings for cabin hosts on its Facebook page Saturday. "Have you ever wanted...
Prince William Planning Commission opposes increased rural density
Prince William County planners have recommended further limitations on residential density in the proposed Comprehensive Plan update. The Planning Commission last week voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the land-use and electrical services chapters of the Comprehensive Plan with nearly a dozen changes. Commissioners Joseph Fontanella Jr. (Coles) and Tom...
8 Great Tips for Attracting Talent
Talent attraction is the hottest and toughest game in town. With the unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels of around 2.5% in the region, how do you up your game to secure the most talented team members? The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which I chair, is intensely focused on workforce issues and dedicated to providing businesses in the region access to the latest information and tools that will help them achieve their goals.
Vienna OKs plan for additional sidewalks
Add another three Maud Ferris Robinson Charitable Trust sidewalk projects to the collection. The Vienna Town Council on Oct. 10 voted 7-0 to award Urban Ltd. an up-to-$132,450 contract to perform engineering design for three sidewalk projects. The projects (and their costs) include the west side of Oak Street, S.W.,...
Manassas man dies after being struck by car outside Manassas
A 41-year-old Manassas man died after he was struck by a car while crossing Sudley Manor Drive outside Manassas on Oct. 5. Police were called to the intersection near Chatsworth Drive at 9:04 p.m., where they found the driver of a 2021 GMC Arcadia was traveling northbound when the vehicle struck a pedestrian who was wearing dark clothing and walking within the middle of the roadway, Prince William County police 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
