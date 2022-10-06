Talent attraction is the hottest and toughest game in town. With the unemployment rates back to pre-pandemic levels of around 2.5% in the region, how do you up your game to secure the most talented team members? The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which I chair, is intensely focused on workforce issues and dedicated to providing businesses in the region access to the latest information and tools that will help them achieve their goals.

