The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from Sabres’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster
The roster for this years’ Buffalo Sabres was pretty much set heading into training camp, but the official announcement Monday left a few surprises. The main battles heading into the preseason revolved around who their depth forwards would be, how they would balance their surplus of left-handed defensemen, and how they would spread out their goaltending resources. Whether it be Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka making the roster after impressive pre-seasons or Lawrence Pilut and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen both being sent down to Rochester, the opening night roster paints an interesting picture that reflects the depth the team built this offseason.
The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds
According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23
The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From the Sharks’ Rough Global Series vs. Predators
There were some good sights mingled with a lot of bad for the San Jose Sharks in their Global Series opener against the Nashville Predators. Last season’s haunting issues lingered into the season-opening series, thus providing no indication that the 2022-23 season will be any different than the previous three. If not for a strong final frame in the second game of a back-to-back, there would be almost no positive takeaways. But since many of the negatives can be cleaned up, we’re going into this with a glass-half-full perspective. So, let’s reflect on what we learned from Team Teal in their dismal 0-2 start to the season.
The Hockey Writers
Islanders 2022-23 Opening Week: What to Watch For
The New York Islanders start the 2022-23 season on Oct. 13 against the Florida Panthers. The opening night game at UBS Arena will test the team, but along with the first game, there are a lot of questions about how they will look in the opening week of the season. This is an Islanders team that is not only looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year but is also looking to compete for the Stanley Cup, as they did in the 2020 and 2021 Playoffs, reaching the Stanley Cup Semifinal.
The Hockey Writers
Senators Set 2022-23 Opening Night Roster: What Next?
After a busy summer, the Ottawa Senators are ready to start the 2022-23 season. Derick Brassard inked a one-year, league minimum contract on Monday [Oct. 10], turning his professional tryout into a full-time role. However, confirmation of the 35-year-old’s return wasn’t the only key development. The Senators also...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges
After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Sharks’ Global Series Performance Indicates Rough Season Ahead
The San Jose Sharks recently completed their games against the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s 2022 Global Series. However, the results were far from ideal, as they found themselves on the wrong side of a victory celebration in both games. If the first two games of the regular season were any indication, this could be a rough year for the Sharks.
The Hockey Writers
Ian Cole’s Suspension Leaves Big Gap on Lightning Blue Line
During the offseason, the Tampa Bay Lightning needed to make some acquisitions to offset losing key players due to salary cap constraints. Reliable veterans such as Ryan McDonagh and Jan Rutta could not be retained, which required the team to search for reliable replacements. Veteran Ian Cole was one of the players that was brought in to help fill the gap with these departures. However, he was recently suspended due to alleged inappropriate conduct, leaving a gap on the blue line heading into the regular season.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ 2022-23 Roster by the Numbers
It’s again that time of year when hockey fans pull their favorite jerseys out of storage and prepare for the regular season. The New Jersey Devils officially unveiled their opening night roster, which includes both Alexander Holtz and Fabian Zetterlund. The biggest surprise was seeing Simon Nemec make the team over Kevin Bahl, but as NHL.com’s Mike Morreale shared, the roster announcements affect only the first day of games on Tuesday, and since New Jersey’s season starts on Thursday, management can still make adjustments until Thursday at 5 p.m. ET. Here’s a look at what the roster looks like to start the 2022-23 campaign.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Byron, Waivers & More
In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors rundown, the Canadiens make a claim on the waiver wire to bolster their inexperienced defense. The Canadiens announce they’re still hunting to deal for a first-round pick. Rumors surfaced of a missed trade opportunity with the Carolina Hurricanes. Meanwhile, the roster is still not completed, and the final cuts will be announced in the next few days.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp
The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Capitals, Maple Leafs, Rangers, Islanders
In today’s NHL rumors, the Washington Capitals will start the season down quite a few important pieces. How long will they be out? Meanwhile, is the future of GM Kyle Dubas in Toronto attached to his ability to get Auston Matthews signed to an extension? The New York Rangers are the team one insider thinks will land Patrick Kane and who has to go now that the New York Islanders have allotted big money to Mathew Barzal?
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Face Tough Competition in Atlantic Division: Review
As the preseason winds to a close and we anxiously await the start of the regular season, we wanted to look at how the competition for the Toronto Maple Leafs stacks up in the Atlantic Division. Who is better and who is worse? Can we expect any of the bottom four teams to challenge the top four for a playoff spot?
The Hockey Writers
3 Things We Learned From the Maple Leafs’ Preseason
Now that the preseason has come to an end, the Toronto Maple Leafs are now shifting their focus to the start of the regular season. Many players stood out and made their case to make the roster and the Maple Leafs gave us a glimpse at what they were capable of for the 2022-23 season. From standout performances in the crease, to what they might do when multiple regulars go down with an injury, there are many things that we learned from the Maple Leafs as they embark on another season to achieve success.
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins’ Standouts From the Preseason
Just like that, training camp and the preseason has come to a close for the Boston Bruins and the start of the 2022-23 regular season is just three days away. There were plenty of storylines that came and went with the Bruins over the last couple of weeks under first-year coach Jim Montgomery.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Notes: 23-Man Roster & Possible Line Combos
Yesterday was the NHL’s deadline for teams to release their initial 23-man rosters ahead of the start of the regular season, which begins today for some teams. For the New Jersey Devils, they kick things off on Thursday with a trip to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers. There weren’t many surprises with the Devils’ initial 23-man setup, though there was one with a bit of a quirk. Let’s go over their roster and how they may line up when they take on the Flyers.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Robertson & the Goalies
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the reason that Denis Malgin remains on the team’s lineup for the opening game on Wednesday and Nick Robertson was moved to the Toronto Marlies. Second, I’ll report on the goalie situation for the Maple...
The Hockey Writers
The 2022-23 Maple Leafs, Better Built for Postseason Success
Will the 2022-23 Toronto Maple Leafs be better or worse than last season’s team? More pressing is the question, can this team go further in the playoffs?. We recently posted a review of the Toronto Maple Leafs’ competition in the Atlantic Division and how each team stacked up entering the 2022-23 regular season. Now that we know what the final roster looks like for the Maple Leafs, we’ll review this season’s team to evaluate whether it’s better than last season’s.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So
The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
