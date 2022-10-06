Read full article on original website
My Friend's Mom Married His Dad's Best FriendThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Buckeye Bowling Club strikes interest in Columbus, looks to continue successThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor, face rival Michigan TuesdayThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Men’s Swimming and Diving: Holty hopes to inspire students to be themselves, speaks on queer student-athlete experienceThe LanternColumbus, OH
NHL
Meet the Blue Jackets: Inside the 2022-23 opening roster
From popular veterans to promising rookies, here's what to know about the guys who made the team. Like all 32 NHL teams, the Blue Jackets had to get to 23 players on the active roster by Monday evening. And like all 32 NHL teams, Columbus had hard decisions to make.
NHL
Flyers announce 2022-23 season opening roster
The Flyers have announced its 23-man season opening roster. The Philadelphia Flyers announced its 23-man season opening roster, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Flyers 2022-23 Season Opening Roster. 57 Wade Allison RW. 89 Cam Atkinson RW. 49 Noah Cates LW. 44 Nicolas Deslauriers LW.
NHL
Penguins Announce Plans for Opening Night Against the Arizona Coyotes
The Penguins will begin their 2022.23 season on Thursday, October 13. The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their 2022-23 regular season presented by UPMC on Thursday, October 13 when they host the Arizona Coyotes in their home opener. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at PPG Paints Arena. Doors open...
NHL
Ducks, Honda Center Name Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling as Official Partner
The Anaheim Ducks and Honda Center announced today a new multi-year partnership with Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. For the first time since 2005, Coca-Cola products return to the Anaheim arena, effective immediately. With this new partnership, Coca-Cola's diverse beverage portfolio will be served at all of Honda Center's concession stands and...
NHL
Blue Jackets 2022-23 season preview
There's a lot of excitement in Columbus for a good reason; here's what to know about the upcoming campaign. For the first time, I'm trying to put everything you need to know about the Blue Jackets' upcoming season in one place. Before the season opener Wednesday at Carolina and the home opener Friday vs. Tampa Bay, check out our season preview; scroll down for what's new, what's old, stats to know, breakout candidates and keys to a successful CBJ campaign.
NHL
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
NHL
Penguins, Aramark Sports + Entertainment Announce New Dining Additions
The Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, the arena's exclusive food and beverage concessionaire, today announced a variety of new additions to the in-venue dining experience at PPG Paints Arena. "The introduction of new and expanded dining options builds upon PPG Paints Arena's already robust selection of concessions,"...
NHL
Blues acquire Samorukov in trade with Oilers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Klim Kostin. Samorukov, 23, was originally drafted by the Oilers in the third round (No. 84 overall) of...
NHL
VGK To Stream Season Preview, 'The Dawn' Tonight at 6 PM PT
VEGAS (October 11, 2022) - The Vegas Golden Knights will produce a half-hour season preview special, "The Dawn" presented by LiUNA, on Tuesday, October 11 at 6 p.m. PT. The program, which will feature reports from Studio 31 in Las Vegas and Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will be available on the team's Facebook, Twitter, Twitch and YouTube channels.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Coyotes Finalize 23-Player Roster For Opening Night
Guenther will open the season with Arizona, team starts play on Thursday in Pittsburgh. The regular season is finally here. Now that the NHL preseason is in the rearview mirror, the Arizona Coyotes have set their roster for opening night, as the team will travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins on Thursday at 4 pm MST. Notable names include former first-round draft pick Dylan Guenther, who will be making his NHL debut, as well as recent waiver claims Juuso Valimaki (D) and Connor Ingram (G).
NHL
All the Kings Men Podcast | 10 Biggest Questions for the 2022-23 Season
The LA Kings 2022-23 season is about to begin! Jim Fox and Nick Nickson join host Jesse Cohen to ask the 10 biggest questions facing the Kings in the upcoming year. The pair of veteran broadcasters look at the changes made to the organization and the changes still to come if the LA Kings want to return to the playoffs at the end of the season.
NHL
Jostens and the Avalanche Celebrate the Franchise's Third Stanley Ring
Jostens is honored to have been selected as the partner of the Colorado Avalanche to craft their Stanley Cup Ring. In a private ceremony, players, coaching staff and ownership received their 2022 Stanley Cup Championship Ring. "It is truly an honor to be celebrating such a historic win with this...
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
NHL
Five Takeaways from Lou Lamoriello's Preseason Press Conference
The Islanders GM offered insights and injury updates as team announces 23-man roster. After announcing the team's 23-man roster on Monday evening, New York Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello addressed the media on a variety of topics. Off the top, Lamoriello was pleased with the team's training camp,...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Vegas Golden Knights: How to Watch
The Kings begin the season against familiar foe, Golden Knights. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Vegas Golden Knightas:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: ESPN. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Tickets: Kings vs. Golden Knights. Team Records:. Golden Knights: 0 -...
NHL
Blues reveal 23-man roster for Opening Night
Roster includes 12 forwards, 7 defensemen and 2 goalies. Training camp is over, and the St. Louis Blues have submitted their 23-man roster to the NHL for the official start of the 2022-23 season. The Blues roster currently features 12 forwards, seven defensemen and two goaltenders. Defensemen Scott Perunovich (shoulder)...
NHL
Devils Take on Detroit in Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE
Game day celebration will feature fan fest and red carpet arrivals presented by BMW on Championship Plaza. The New Jersey Devils unveiled details for the club's 2022-23 NHL Season Home Opener, presented by Citizens, for Saturday, October 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET against the Detroit Red Wings. The gameday celebration will feature a pregame Fanfest and special activations to welcome fans back to the Prudential Center.
NHL
Johnny Columbus
After a signing that shocked the NHL, Gaudreau hopes to take the Blue Jackets to the next level. Brad Larsen was on his way to a speaking engagement with his kids when his phone started buzzing. It was the opening day of free agency in the NHL, but Larsen's work...
NHL
Canadiens announce opening night roster
BROSSARD -- The Canadiens announced its 22-man roster for opening night. It includes 14 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders. Josh Anderson, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, Evgenii Dadonov, Jonathan Drouin, Christian Dvorak, Jake Evans, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman, Sean Monahan, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick, Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki. Defensemen. Kaiden...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning open the season in NYC
2022-23 gets underway with an Eastern Conference Final rematch on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's season-opener on Tuesday night against the Rangers. When: Tuesday, October 11 - 7: 30 p.m. ET. Where: Madison Square Garden - New York, NY. TV coverage:...
